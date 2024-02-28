Cloudflare Docs
Glossary

Review the definitions for terms used across Cloudflare’s Workers documentation.

TermDefinition
bindingBindings allow your Workers to interact with resources on the Cloudflare Developer Platform.
C3C3 is a command-line tool designed to help you set up and deploy new applications to Cloudflare.
CPU timeCPU time is the amount of time the central processing unit (CPU) actually spends doing work, during a given request.
Cron TriggersCron Triggers allow users to map a cron expression to a Worker using a scheduled() handler that enables Workers to be executed on a schedule.
D1D1 is Cloudflare’s native serverless database.
Durable ObjectsDurable Objects is a globally distributed coordination API with strongly consistent storage.
durationDuration is a measurement of wall-clock time — the total amount of time from the start to end of an invocation of a Worker.
environmentEnvironments allow you to deploy the same Worker application with different configuration for each environment. Only available for use with wrangler.toml.
environment variableEnvironment variables are a type of binding that allow you to attach text strings or JSON values to your Worker.
handlerHandlers are methods on Workers that can receive and process external inputs, and can be invoked from outside your Worker.
isolateIsolates are lightweight contexts that provide your code with variables it can access and a safe environment to be executed within.
KVWorkers KV is Cloudflare’s key-value data storage.
module WorkerRefers to a Worker written in module syntax.
origin

Origin generally refers to the web server behind Cloudflare where your application is hosted.

PagesCloudflare Pages is Cloudflare’s product offering for building and deploying full-stack applications.
QueuesQueues integrates with Cloudflare Workers and enables you to build applications that can guarantee delivery.
R2R2 is an S3-compatible distributed object storage designed to eliminate the obstacles of sharing data across clouds.
rollbackRollbacks are a way to deploy an older deployment to the Cloudflare global network.
secretSecrets are a type of binding that allow you to attach encrypted text values to your Worker.
service Worker

Refers to a Worker written in service worker syntax.

subrequestA subrequest is an additional HTTP requests from the Worker to another resource or another Worker.
Tail WorkerA Tail Worker receives information about the execution of other Workers (known as producer Workers), such as HTTP statuses, data passed to console.log() or uncaught exceptions.
V8

Chrome V8 is a JavaScript engine, which means that it executes JavaScript code.

wall-clock timeWall-clock time is the total amount of time from the start to end of an invocation of a Worker.
workerd

workerd is a JavaScript / Wasm server runtime based on the same code that powers Cloudflare Workers.

WranglerWrangler is the Cloudflare Developer Platform command-line interface (CLI) that allows you to manage projects, such as Workers, created from the Cloudflare Developer Platform product offering.
wrangler.tomlThe configuration file used to customize the development and deployment setup for a Worker or a Pages Function.