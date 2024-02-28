Glossary
Review the definitions for terms used across Cloudflare’s Workers documentation.
|Term
|Definition
|binding
|Bindings allow your Workers to interact with resources on the Cloudflare Developer Platform.
|C3
|C3 is a command-line tool designed to help you set up and deploy new applications to Cloudflare.
|CPU time
|CPU time is the amount of time the central processing unit (CPU) actually spends doing work, during a given request.
|Cron Triggers
|Cron Triggers allow users to map a cron expression to a Worker using a
scheduled() handler that enables Workers to be executed on a schedule.
|D1
|D1 is Cloudflare’s native serverless database.
|Durable Objects
|Durable Objects is a globally distributed coordination API with strongly consistent storage.
|duration
|Duration is a measurement of wall-clock time — the total amount of time from the start to end of an invocation of a Worker.
|environment
|Environments allow you to deploy the same Worker application with different configuration for each environment. Only available for use with
wrangler.toml.
|environment variable
|Environment variables are a type of binding that allow you to attach text strings or JSON values to your Worker.
|handler
|Handlers are methods on Workers that can receive and process external inputs, and can be invoked from outside your Worker.
|isolate
|Isolates are lightweight contexts that provide your code with variables it can access and a safe environment to be executed within.
|KV
|Workers KV is Cloudflare’s key-value data storage.
|module Worker
|Refers to a Worker written in module syntax.
|origin
Origin generally refers to the web server behind Cloudflare where your application is hosted.
|Pages
|Cloudflare Pages is Cloudflare’s product offering for building and deploying full-stack applications.
|Queues
|Queues integrates with Cloudflare Workers and enables you to build applications that can guarantee delivery.
|R2
|R2 is an S3-compatible distributed object storage designed to eliminate the obstacles of sharing data across clouds.
|rollback
|Rollbacks are a way to deploy an older deployment to the Cloudflare global network.
|secret
|Secrets are a type of binding that allow you to attach encrypted text values to your Worker.
|service Worker
Refers to a Worker written in service worker syntax.
|subrequest
|A subrequest is an additional HTTP requests from the Worker to another resource or another Worker.
|Tail Worker
|A Tail Worker receives information about the execution of other Workers (known as producer Workers), such as HTTP statuses, data passed to
console.log() or uncaught exceptions.
|V8
Chrome V8 is a JavaScript engine, which means that it executes JavaScript code.
|wall-clock time
|Wall-clock time is the total amount of time from the start to end of an invocation of a Worker.
|workerd
|Wrangler
|Wrangler is the Cloudflare Developer Platform command-line interface (CLI) that allows you to manage projects, such as Workers, created from the Cloudflare Developer Platform product offering.
|wrangler.toml
|The configuration file used to customize the development and deployment setup for a Worker or a Pages Function.