binding Bindings allow your Workers to interact with resources on the Cloudflare Developer Platform.

C3 C3 is a command-line tool designed to help you set up and deploy new applications to Cloudflare.

CPU time CPU time is the amount of time the central processing unit (CPU) actually spends doing work, during a given request.

Cron Triggers Cron Triggers allow users to map a cron expression to a Worker using a scheduled() handler that enables Workers to be executed on a schedule.

D1 D1 is Cloudflare’s native serverless database.

Durable Objects Durable Objects is a globally distributed coordination API with strongly consistent storage.

duration Duration is a measurement of wall-clock time — the total amount of time from the start to end of an invocation of a Worker.

environment Environments allow you to deploy the same Worker application with different configuration for each environment. Only available for use with wrangler.toml .

environment variable Environment variables are a type of binding that allow you to attach text strings or JSON values to your Worker.

handler Handlers are methods on Workers that can receive and process external inputs, and can be invoked from outside your Worker.

isolate Isolates are lightweight contexts that provide your code with variables it can access and a safe environment to be executed within.

KV Workers KV is Cloudflare’s key-value data storage.

module Worker Refers to a Worker written in module syntax .

origin Origin External link icon Open external link generally refers to the web server behind Cloudflare where your application is hosted.

Pages Cloudflare Pages is Cloudflare’s product offering for building and deploying full-stack applications.

Queues Queues integrates with Cloudflare Workers and enables you to build applications that can guarantee delivery.

R2 R2 is an S3-compatible distributed object storage designed to eliminate the obstacles of sharing data across clouds.

rollback Rollbacks are a way to deploy an older deployment to the Cloudflare global network.

secret Secrets are a type of binding that allow you to attach encrypted text values to your Worker.

service Worker Refers to a Worker written in service worker External link icon Open external link syntax.

subrequest A subrequest is an additional HTTP requests from the Worker to another resource or another Worker.

Tail Worker A Tail Worker receives information about the execution of other Workers (known as producer Workers), such as HTTP statuses, data passed to console.log() or uncaught exceptions.

wall-clock time Wall-clock time is the total amount of time from the start to end of an invocation of a Worker.

workerd workerd External link icon Open external link is a JavaScript / Wasm server runtime based on the same code that powers Cloudflare Workers.

Wrangler Wrangler is the Cloudflare Developer Platform command-line interface (CLI) that allows you to manage projects, such as Workers, created from the Cloudflare Developer Platform product offering.