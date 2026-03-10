Manage your Workers Queues configurations using Wrangler.

List queues

Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

Create a queue

How long to retain a message in the queue, in seconds. Must be between 60 and 1209600

How long a published message should be delayed for, in seconds. Must be between 0 and 42300

The name of the queue

Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

Update a queue

How long to retain a message in the queue, in seconds. Must be between 60 and 1209600

How long a published message should be delayed for, in seconds. Must be between 0 and 42300

The name of the queue

Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

Delete a queue

The name of the queue

Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

Get queue information

The name of the queue

Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

Add a Queue Worker Consumer

The number of seconds to wait before retrying a message

The maximum number of concurrent consumer Worker invocations. Must be a positive integer

Queue to send messages that failed to be consumed

Maximum number of retries for each message

Maximum number of seconds to wait to fill a batch with messages

Maximum number of messages per batch

Name of the consumer script

Name of the queue to configure

Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

Remove a Queue Worker Consumer

Name of the consumer script

Name of the queue to configure

Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

Add a Queue HTTP Pull Consumer

The number of seconds to wait before retrying a message

The number of seconds a message will wait for an acknowledgement before being returned to the queue.

Queue to send messages that failed to be consumed

Maximum number of retries for each message

Maximum number of messages per batch

Name of the queue for the consumer

Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

Remove a Queue HTTP Pull Consumer

Name of the queue for the consumer

Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

Pause message delivery for a queue

The name of the queue

Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

Resume message delivery for a queue

The name of the queue

Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

Purge messages from a queue

Skip the confirmation dialog and forcefully purge the Queue

The name of the queue

Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

Create a new event subscription for a queue

Workflow name (required for workflows.workflow source)

Worker name (required for workersBuilds.worker source)

Workers AI model name (required for workersAi.model source)

Whether the subscription should be active

Name for the subscription (auto-generated if not provided)

Comma-separated list of event types to subscribe to

The name of the queue to create the subscription for

Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

List event subscriptions for a queue

Number of subscriptions per page

The name of the queue to list subscriptions for

Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

Get details about a specific event subscription

The ID of the subscription to retrieve

The name of the queue

Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

Delete an event subscription from a queue

The ID of the subscription to delete

The name of the queue

Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

Update an existing event subscription

[QUEUE] string required The name of the queue

--id string required The ID of the subscription to update

--name string New name for the subscription

--events string Comma-separated list of event types to subscribe to

--enabled boolean Whether the subscription should be active