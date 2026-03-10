 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Queues

Manage your Workers Queues configurations using Wrangler.

queues list

List queues

Terminal window
npx wrangler queues list
  • --page number

    Page number for pagination

Global flags
  • --v boolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwd string

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --config string alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --env string alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-file string

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

queues create

Create a queue

Terminal window
npx wrangler queues create [NAME]
  • [NAME] string required

    The name of the queue

  • --delivery-delay-secs number default: 0

    How long a published message should be delayed for, in seconds. Must be between 0 and 42300

  • --message-retention-period-secs number default: 345600

    How long to retain a message in the queue, in seconds. Must be between 60 and 1209600

Global flags
  • --v boolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwd string

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --config string alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --env string alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-file string

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

queues update

Update a queue

Terminal window
npx wrangler queues update [NAME]
  • [NAME] string required

    The name of the queue

  • --delivery-delay-secs number

    How long a published message should be delayed for, in seconds. Must be between 0 and 42300

  • --message-retention-period-secs number

    How long to retain a message in the queue, in seconds. Must be between 60 and 1209600

Global flags
  • --v boolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwd string

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --config string alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --env string alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-file string

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

queues delete

Delete a queue

Terminal window
npx wrangler queues delete [NAME]
  • [NAME] string required

    The name of the queue

Global flags
  • --v boolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwd string

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --config string alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --env string alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-file string

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

queues info

Get queue information

Terminal window
npx wrangler queues info [NAME]
  • [NAME] string required

    The name of the queue

Global flags
  • --v boolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwd string

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --config string alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --env string alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-file string

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

queues consumer add

Add a Queue Worker Consumer

Terminal window
npx wrangler queues consumer add [QUEUE-NAME] [SCRIPT-NAME]
  • [QUEUE-NAME] string required

    Name of the queue to configure

  • [SCRIPT-NAME] string required

    Name of the consumer script

  • --batch-size number

    Maximum number of messages per batch

  • --batch-timeout number

    Maximum number of seconds to wait to fill a batch with messages

  • --message-retries number

    Maximum number of retries for each message

  • --dead-letter-queue string

    Queue to send messages that failed to be consumed

  • --max-concurrency number

    The maximum number of concurrent consumer Worker invocations. Must be a positive integer

  • --retry-delay-secs number

    The number of seconds to wait before retrying a message

Global flags
  • --v boolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwd string

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --config string alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --env string alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-file string

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

queues consumer remove

Remove a Queue Worker Consumer

Terminal window
npx wrangler queues consumer remove [QUEUE-NAME] [SCRIPT-NAME]
  • [QUEUE-NAME] string required

    Name of the queue to configure

  • [SCRIPT-NAME] string required

    Name of the consumer script

Global flags
  • --v boolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwd string

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --config string alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --env string alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-file string

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

queues consumer http add

Add a Queue HTTP Pull Consumer

Terminal window
npx wrangler queues consumer http add [QUEUE-NAME]
  • [QUEUE-NAME] string required

    Name of the queue for the consumer

  • --batch-size number

    Maximum number of messages per batch

  • --message-retries number

    Maximum number of retries for each message

  • --dead-letter-queue string

    Queue to send messages that failed to be consumed

  • --visibility-timeout-secs number

    The number of seconds a message will wait for an acknowledgement before being returned to the queue.

  • --retry-delay-secs number

    The number of seconds to wait before retrying a message

Global flags
  • --v boolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwd string

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --config string alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --env string alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-file string

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

queues consumer http remove

Remove a Queue HTTP Pull Consumer

Terminal window
npx wrangler queues consumer http remove [QUEUE-NAME]
  • [QUEUE-NAME] string required

    Name of the queue for the consumer

Global flags
  • --v boolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwd string

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --config string alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --env string alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-file string

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

queues consumer worker add

Add a Queue Worker Consumer

Terminal window
npx wrangler queues consumer worker add [QUEUE-NAME] [SCRIPT-NAME]
  • [QUEUE-NAME] string required

    Name of the queue to configure

  • [SCRIPT-NAME] string required

    Name of the consumer script

  • --batch-size number

    Maximum number of messages per batch

  • --batch-timeout number

    Maximum number of seconds to wait to fill a batch with messages

  • --message-retries number

    Maximum number of retries for each message

  • --dead-letter-queue string

    Queue to send messages that failed to be consumed

  • --max-concurrency number

    The maximum number of concurrent consumer Worker invocations. Must be a positive integer

  • --retry-delay-secs number

    The number of seconds to wait before retrying a message

Global flags
  • --v boolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwd string

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --config string alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --env string alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-file string

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

queues consumer worker remove

Remove a Queue Worker Consumer

Terminal window
npx wrangler queues consumer worker remove [QUEUE-NAME] [SCRIPT-NAME]
  • [QUEUE-NAME] string required

    Name of the queue to configure

  • [SCRIPT-NAME] string required

    Name of the consumer script

Global flags
  • --v boolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwd string

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --config string alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --env string alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-file string

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

queues pause-delivery

Pause message delivery for a queue

Terminal window
npx wrangler queues pause-delivery [NAME]
  • [NAME] string required

    The name of the queue

Global flags
  • --v boolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwd string

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --config string alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --env string alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-file string

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

queues resume-delivery

Resume message delivery for a queue

Terminal window
npx wrangler queues resume-delivery [NAME]
  • [NAME] string required

    The name of the queue

Global flags
  • --v boolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwd string

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --config string alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --env string alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-file string

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

queues purge

Purge messages from a queue

Terminal window
npx wrangler queues purge [NAME]
  • [NAME] string required

    The name of the queue

  • --force boolean

    Skip the confirmation dialog and forcefully purge the Queue

Global flags
  • --v boolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwd string

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --config string alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --env string alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-file string

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

queues subscription create

Create a new event subscription for a queue

Terminal window
npx wrangler queues subscription create [QUEUE]
  • [QUEUE] string required

    The name of the queue to create the subscription for

  • --source string required

    The event source type

  • --events string required

    Comma-separated list of event types to subscribe to

  • --name string

    Name for the subscription (auto-generated if not provided)

  • --enabled boolean default: true

    Whether the subscription should be active

  • --model-name string

    Workers AI model name (required for workersAi.model source)

  • --worker-name string

    Worker name (required for workersBuilds.worker source)

  • --workflow-name string

    Workflow name (required for workflows.workflow source)

Global flags
  • --v boolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwd string

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --config string alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --env string alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-file string

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

queues subscription list

List event subscriptions for a queue

Terminal window
npx wrangler queues subscription list [QUEUE]
  • [QUEUE] string required

    The name of the queue to list subscriptions for

  • --page number default: 1

    Page number for pagination

  • --per-page number default: 20

    Number of subscriptions per page

  • --json boolean default: false

    Output in JSON format

Global flags
  • --v boolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwd string

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --config string alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --env string alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-file string

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

queues subscription get

Get details about a specific event subscription

Terminal window
npx wrangler queues subscription get [QUEUE]
  • [QUEUE] string required

    The name of the queue

  • --id string required

    The ID of the subscription to retrieve

  • --json boolean default: false

    Output in JSON format

Global flags
  • --v boolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwd string

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --config string alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --env string alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-file string

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

queues subscription delete

Delete an event subscription from a queue

Terminal window
npx wrangler queues subscription delete [QUEUE]
  • [QUEUE] string required

    The name of the queue

  • --id string required

    The ID of the subscription to delete

  • --force boolean alias: --y default: false

    Skip confirmation

Global flags
  • --v boolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwd string

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --config string alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --env string alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-file string

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

queues subscription update

Update an existing event subscription

Terminal window
npx wrangler queues subscription update [QUEUE]
  • [QUEUE] string required

    The name of the queue

  • --id string required

    The ID of the subscription to update

  • --name string

    New name for the subscription

  • --events string

    Comma-separated list of event types to subscribe to

  • --enabled boolean

    Whether the subscription should be active

  • --json boolean default: false

    Output in JSON format

Global flags
  • --v boolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwd string

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --config string alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --env string alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-file string

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources