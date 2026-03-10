Queues
Manage your Workers Queues configurations using Wrangler.
List queues
-
--pagenumber
Page number for pagination
Global flags
-
--vboolean alias: --version
Show version number
-
--cwdstring
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
-
--configstring alias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
-
--envstring alias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
-
--env-filestring
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
-
--experimental-provisionboolean aliases: --x-provision default: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
-
--experimental-auto-createboolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
Create a queue
-
[NAME]string required
The name of the queue
-
--delivery-delay-secsnumber default: 0
How long a published message should be delayed for, in seconds. Must be between 0 and 42300
-
--message-retention-period-secsnumber default: 345600
How long to retain a message in the queue, in seconds. Must be between 60 and 1209600
Update a queue
-
[NAME]string required
The name of the queue
-
--delivery-delay-secsnumber
How long a published message should be delayed for, in seconds. Must be between 0 and 42300
-
--message-retention-period-secsnumber
How long to retain a message in the queue, in seconds. Must be between 60 and 1209600
Delete a queue
-
[NAME]string required
The name of the queue
Get queue information
-
[NAME]string required
The name of the queue
Add a Queue Worker Consumer
-
[QUEUE-NAME]string required
Name of the queue to configure
-
[SCRIPT-NAME]string required
Name of the consumer script
-
--batch-sizenumber
Maximum number of messages per batch
-
--batch-timeoutnumber
Maximum number of seconds to wait to fill a batch with messages
-
--message-retriesnumber
Maximum number of retries for each message
-
--dead-letter-queuestring
Queue to send messages that failed to be consumed
-
--max-concurrencynumber
The maximum number of concurrent consumer Worker invocations. Must be a positive integer
-
--retry-delay-secsnumber
The number of seconds to wait before retrying a message
Remove a Queue Worker Consumer
-
[QUEUE-NAME]string required
Name of the queue to configure
-
[SCRIPT-NAME]string required
Name of the consumer script
Add a Queue HTTP Pull Consumer
-
[QUEUE-NAME]string required
Name of the queue for the consumer
-
--batch-sizenumber
Maximum number of messages per batch
-
--message-retriesnumber
Maximum number of retries for each message
-
--dead-letter-queuestring
Queue to send messages that failed to be consumed
-
--visibility-timeout-secsnumber
The number of seconds a message will wait for an acknowledgement before being returned to the queue.
-
--retry-delay-secsnumber
The number of seconds to wait before retrying a message
Remove a Queue HTTP Pull Consumer
-
[QUEUE-NAME]string required
Name of the queue for the consumer
Add a Queue Worker Consumer
-
[QUEUE-NAME]string required
Name of the queue to configure
-
[SCRIPT-NAME]string required
Name of the consumer script
-
--batch-sizenumber
Maximum number of messages per batch
-
--batch-timeoutnumber
Maximum number of seconds to wait to fill a batch with messages
-
--message-retriesnumber
Maximum number of retries for each message
-
--dead-letter-queuestring
Queue to send messages that failed to be consumed
-
--max-concurrencynumber
The maximum number of concurrent consumer Worker invocations. Must be a positive integer
-
--retry-delay-secsnumber
The number of seconds to wait before retrying a message
Remove a Queue Worker Consumer
-
[QUEUE-NAME]string required
Name of the queue to configure
-
[SCRIPT-NAME]string required
Name of the consumer script
Pause message delivery for a queue
-
[NAME]string required
The name of the queue
Resume message delivery for a queue
-
[NAME]string required
The name of the queue
Purge messages from a queue
-
[NAME]string required
The name of the queue
-
--forceboolean
Skip the confirmation dialog and forcefully purge the Queue
Create a new event subscription for a queue
-
[QUEUE]string required
The name of the queue to create the subscription for
-
--sourcestring required
The event source type
-
--eventsstring required
Comma-separated list of event types to subscribe to
-
--namestring
Name for the subscription (auto-generated if not provided)
-
--enabledboolean default: true
Whether the subscription should be active
-
--model-namestring
Workers AI model name (required for workersAi.model source)
-
--worker-namestring
Worker name (required for workersBuilds.worker source)
-
--workflow-namestring
Workflow name (required for workflows.workflow source)
List event subscriptions for a queue
-
[QUEUE]string required
The name of the queue to list subscriptions for
-
--pagenumber default: 1
Page number for pagination
-
--per-pagenumber default: 20
Number of subscriptions per page
-
--jsonboolean default: false
Output in JSON format
Get details about a specific event subscription
-
[QUEUE]string required
The name of the queue
-
--idstring required
The ID of the subscription to retrieve
-
--jsonboolean default: false
Output in JSON format
Delete an event subscription from a queue
-
[QUEUE]string required
The name of the queue
-
--idstring required
The ID of the subscription to delete
-
--forceboolean alias: --y default: false
Skip confirmation
Update an existing event subscription
-
[QUEUE]string required
The name of the queue
-
--idstring required
The ID of the subscription to update
-
--namestring
New name for the subscription
-
--eventsstring
Comma-separated list of event types to subscribe to
-
--enabledboolean
Whether the subscription should be active
-
--jsonboolean default: false
Output in JSON format
