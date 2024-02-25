Client authentication with mTLS

When using HTTPS External link icon Open external link , a server presents a certificate for the client to authenticate in order to prove their identity. For even tighter security, some services require that the client also present a certificate.

This process - known as mTLS External link icon Open external link - moves authentication to the protocol of TLS, rather than managing it in application code. Connections from unauthorized clients are rejected during the TLS handshake instead.

To present a client certificate when communicating with a service, create a mTLS certificate binding in your Worker project’s wrangler.toml file. This will allow your Worker to present a client certificate to a service on your behalf. Currently, mTLS for Workers cannot be used for requests made to a service that is a proxied zone on Cloudflare. If your Worker presents a client certificate to a service proxied by Cloudflare, Cloudflare will return a 520 error.

First, upload a certificate and its private key to your account using the wrangler mtls-certificate command: The wrangler mtls-certificate upload command requires the SSL and Certificates Edit API token scope. If you are using the OAuth flow triggered by wrangler login , the correct scope is set automatically. If you are using API tokens, refer to Create an API token to set the right scope for your API token.

$ npx wrangler mtls-certificate upload --cert cert.pem --key key.pem --name my-client-cert

Then, update your Worker project’s wrangler.toml file to create an mTLS certificate binding:

wrangler.toml mtls_certificates = [ { binding = "MY_CERT" , certificate_id = "<CERTIFICATE_ID>" } ]

Certificate IDs are displayed after uploading, and can also be viewed with the command wrangler mtls-certificate list .

Adding an mTLS certificate binding includes a variable in the Worker’s environment on which the fetch() method is available. This fetch() method uses the standard Fetch API and has the exact same signature as the global fetch , but always presents the client certificate when establishing the TLS connection. mTLS certificate bindings present an API similar to service bindings.