 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Gatsby

In this guide, you will create a new Gatsby application and deploy to Cloudflare Workers (with the new Workers Assets).

1. Set up a new project

Use the create-cloudflare CLI (C3) to set up a new project. C3 will create a new project directory, initiate Gatsby's official setup tool, and provide the option to deploy instantly.

To use create-cloudflare to create a new Gatsby project with Workers Assets, run the following command:

Terminal window
npm create cloudflare@latest -- my-gatsby-app --framework=gatsby

After setting up your project, change your directory by running the following command:

Terminal window
cd my-gatsby-app

2. Develop locally

After you have created your project, run the following command in the project directory to start a local server. This will allow you to preview your project locally during development.

Terminal window
npm run dev

3. Deploy your Project

Your project can be deployed to a *.workers.dev subdomain or a Custom Domain, from your own machine or from any CI/CD system, including Cloudflare's own.

The following command will build and deploy your project. If you're using CI, ensure you update your "deploy command" configuration appropriately.

Terminal window
npm run deploy