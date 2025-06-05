In this guide, you will create a new Gatsby ↗ application and deploy to Cloudflare Workers (with the new Workers Assets).

1. Set up a new project

Use the create-cloudflare ↗ CLI (C3) to set up a new project. C3 will create a new project directory, initiate Gatsby's official setup tool, and provide the option to deploy instantly.

To use create-cloudflare to create a new Gatsby project with Workers Assets, run the following command:

yarn pnpm Terminal window npm create cloudflare@latest -- my-gatsby-app --framework=gatsby Terminal window yarn create cloudflare my-gatsby-app --framework=gatsby Terminal window pnpm create cloudflare@latest my-gatsby-app --framework=gatsby

After setting up your project, change your directory by running the following command:

Terminal window cd my-gatsby-app

2. Develop locally

After you have created your project, run the following command in the project directory to start a local server. This will allow you to preview your project locally during development.

yarn pnpm Terminal window npm run dev Terminal window yarn run dev Terminal window pnpm run dev

3. Deploy your Project

Your project can be deployed to a *.workers.dev subdomain or a Custom Domain, from your own machine or from any CI/CD system, including Cloudflare's own.

The following command will build and deploy your project. If you're using CI, ensure you update your "deploy command" configuration appropriately.