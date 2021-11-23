Get Started
The Miniflare API allows you to dispatch events to workers without making actual HTTP requests, simulate connections between Workers, and interact with local emulations of storage products like KV, R2, and Durable Objects. This makes it great for writing tests, or other advanced use cases where you need finer-grained control.
Miniflare is installed using
npm as a dev dependency:
In all future examples, we'll assume Node.js is running in ES module mode. You
can do this by setting the
type field in your
package.json:
To initialise Miniflare, import the
Miniflare class from
miniflare:
The rest of these docs go into more detail on configuring specific features.
Note in the above example we're specifying
script as a string. We could've
equally put the script in a file such as
worker.js, then used the
scriptPath
property instead:
Miniflare's API is primarily intended for testing use cases, where file watching isn't usually required. If you need to watch files, consider using a separate file watcher like fs.watch() ↗ or chokidar ↗, and calling setOptions() with your original configuration on change.
To cleanup and stop listening for requests, you should
dispose() your instances:
You can also manually reload scripts (main and Durable Objects') and options by calling
setOptions() with the original configuration object.
You can use the
setOptions method to update the options of an existing
Miniflare instance. This accepts the same options object as the
new Miniflare constructor, applies those options, then reloads the worker.
getWorker dispatches
fetch,
queues, and
scheduled events
to workers respectively:
See 📨 Fetch Events and ⏰ Scheduled Events for more details.
Miniflare starts an HTTP server automatically. To wait for it to be ready,
await the
ready property:
By default, Miniflare will fetch the
Request#cf object from a trusted
Cloudflare endpoint. You can disable this behaviour, using the
cf option:
You can also provide a custom cf object via a filepath:
To start an HTTPS server instead, set the
https option. To use the default shared self-signed certificate ↗, set
https to
true:
To load an existing certificate from the file system:
To load an existing certificate from strings instead:
If both a string and path are specified for an option (e.g.
httpsKey and
httpsKeyPath), the string will be preferred.
By default,
[mf:*] logs are disabled when using the API. To
enable these, set the
log property to an instance of the
Log class. Its only
parameter is a log level indicating which messages should be logged: