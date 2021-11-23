Get Started

The Miniflare API allows you to dispatch events to workers without making actual HTTP requests, simulate connections between Workers, and interact with local emulations of storage products like KV, R2, and Durable Objects. This makes it great for writing tests, or other advanced use cases where you need finer-grained control.

Installation

Miniflare is installed using npm as a dev dependency:

Terminal window $ npm install -D miniflare

Usage

In all future examples, we'll assume Node.js is running in ES module mode. You can do this by setting the type field in your package.json :

package.json { ... " type " : "module" ... }

To initialise Miniflare, import the Miniflare class from miniflare :

import { Miniflare } from "miniflare" ; const mf = new Miniflare ( { modules : true , script : ` export default { async fetch(request, env, ctx) { return new Response("Hello Miniflare!"); } } ` , } ) ; const res = await mf . dispatchFetch ( "http://localhost:8787/" ) ; console . log ( await res . text ()) ; // Hello Miniflare! await mf . dispose () ;

The rest of these docs go into more detail on configuring specific features.

String and File Scripts

Note in the above example we're specifying script as a string. We could've equally put the script in a file such as worker.js , then used the scriptPath property instead:

const mf = new Miniflare ( { scriptPath : "worker.js" , } ) ;

Watching, Reloading and Disposing

Miniflare's API is primarily intended for testing use cases, where file watching isn't usually required. If you need to watch files, consider using a separate file watcher like fs.watch() ↗ or chokidar ↗, and calling setOptions() with your original configuration on change.

To cleanup and stop listening for requests, you should dispose() your instances:

await mf . dispose () ;

You can also manually reload scripts (main and Durable Objects') and options by calling setOptions() with the original configuration object.

Updating Options and the Global Scope

You can use the setOptions method to update the options of an existing Miniflare instance. This accepts the same options object as the new Miniflare constructor, applies those options, then reloads the worker.

const mf = new Miniflare ( { script : "..." , kvNamespaces : [ "TEST_NAMESPACE" ] , bindings : { KEY : "value1" }, } ) ; await mf . setOptions ( { script : "..." , kvNamespaces : [ "TEST_NAMESPACE" ] , bindings : { KEY : "value2" }, } ) ;

Dispatching Events

getWorker dispatches fetch , queues , and scheduled events to workers respectively:

import { Miniflare } from "miniflare" ; const mf = new Miniflare ( { script : ` export default { let lastScheduledController; let lastQueueBatch; async fetch(request, env, ctx) { const { pathname } = new URL(request.url); if (pathname === "/scheduled") { return Response.json({ scheduledTime: lastScheduledController?.scheduledTime, cron: lastScheduledController?.cron, }); } else if (pathname === "/queue") { return Response.json({ queue: lastQueueBatch.queue, messages: lastQueueBatch.messages.map((message) => ({ id: message.id, timestamp: message.timestamp.getTime(), body: message.body, bodyType: message.body.constructor.name, })), }); } else if (pathname === "/get-url") { return new Response(request.url); } else { return new Response(null, { status: 404 }); } }, async scheduled(controller, env, ctx) { lastScheduledController = controller; if (controller.cron === "* * * * *") controller.noRetry(); }, async queue(batch, env, ctx) { lastQueueBatch = batch; if (batch.queue === "needy") batch.retryAll(); for (const message of batch.messages) { if (message.id === "perfect") message.ack(); } } } ` , } ) ; const res = await mf . dispatchFetch ( "http://localhost:8787/" , { headers : { "X-Message" : "Hello Miniflare!" }, } ) ; console . log ( await res . text ()) ; // Hello Miniflare! const scheduledResult = await worker . scheduled ( { cron : "* * * * *" , } ) ; console . log ( scheduledResult ) ; // { outcome: "ok", noRetry: true }); const queueResult = await worker . queue ( "needy" , [ { id : "a" , timestamp : new Date ( 1000 ) , body : "a" }, { id : "b" , timestamp : new Date ( 2000 ) , body : { b : 1 } }, ]) ; console . log ( queueResult ) ; // { outcome: "ok", retryAll: true, ackAll: false, explicitRetries: [], explicitAcks: []}

See 📨 Fetch Events and ⏰ Scheduled Events for more details.

HTTP Server

Miniflare starts an HTTP server automatically. To wait for it to be ready, await the ready property:

import { Miniflare } from "miniflare" ; const mf = new Miniflare ( { modules : true , script : ` export default { async fetch(request, env, ctx) { return new Response("Hello Miniflare!"); }) } ` , port : 5000 , } ) ; await mf . ready ; console . log ( "Listening on :5000" ) ;

Request#cf Object

By default, Miniflare will fetch the Request#cf object from a trusted Cloudflare endpoint. You can disable this behaviour, using the cf option:

const mf = new Miniflare ( { cf : false , } ) ;

You can also provide a custom cf object via a filepath:

const mf = new Miniflare ( { cf : "cf.json" , } ) ;

HTTPS Server

To start an HTTPS server instead, set the https option. To use the default shared self-signed certificate ↗, set https to true :

const mf = new Miniflare ( { https : true , } ) ;

To load an existing certificate from the file system:

const mf = new Miniflare ( { // These are all optional, you don't need to include them all httpsKeyPath : "./key.pem" , httpsCertPath : "./cert.pem" , } ) ;

To load an existing certificate from strings instead:

const mf = new Miniflare ( { // These are all optional, you don't need to include them all httpsKey : "-----BEGIN RSA PRIVATE KEY-----..." , httpsCert : "-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----..." , } ) ;

If both a string and path are specified for an option (e.g. httpsKey and httpsKeyPath ), the string will be preferred.

Logging

By default, [mf:*] logs are disabled when using the API. To enable these, set the log property to an instance of the Log class. Its only parameter is a log level indicating which messages should be logged:

import { Miniflare , Log , LogLevel } from "miniflare" ; const mf = new Miniflare ( { scriptPath : "worker.js" , log : new Log ( LogLevel . DEBUG ) , // Enable debug messages } ) ;

Reference

import { Miniflare , Log , LogLevel } from "miniflare" ; const mf = new Miniflare ( { // All options are optional, but one of script or scriptPath is required log : new Log ( LogLevel . INFO ) , // Logger Miniflare uses for debugging script : ` export default { async fetch(request, env, ctx) { return new Response("Hello Miniflare!"); } } ` , scriptPath : "./index.js" , modules : true , // Enable modules modulesRules : [ // Modules import rule { type : "ESModule" , include : [ "**/*.js" ] , fallthrough : true }, { type : "Text" , include : [ "**/*.text" ] }, ] , compatibilityDate : "2021-11-23" , // Opt into backwards-incompatible changes from compatibilityFlags : [ "formdata_parser_supports_files" ] , // Control specific backwards-incompatible changes upstream : "https://miniflare.dev" , // URL of upstream origin workers : [ { // reference additional named workers name : "worker2" , kvNamespaces : { COUNTS : "counts" }, serviceBindings : { INCREMENTER : "incrementer" , // Service bindings can also be defined as custom functions, with access // to anything defined outside Miniflare. async CUSTOM ( request ) { // `request` is the incoming `Request` object. return new Response ( message ) ; }, }, modules : true , script : `export default { async fetch(request, env, ctx) { // Get the message defined outside const response = await env.CUSTOM.fetch("http://host/"); const message = await response.text(); // Increment the count 3 times await env.INCREMENTER.fetch("http://host/"); await env.INCREMENTER.fetch("http://host/"); await env.INCREMENTER.fetch("http://host/"); const count = await env.COUNTS.get("count"); return new Response(message + count); } }` , }, }] , name : "worker" , // Name of service routes : [ "*site.mf/worker" ] , host : "127.0.0.1" , // Host for HTTP(S) server to listen on port : 8787 , // Port for HTTP(S) server to listen on https : true , // Enable self-signed HTTPS (with optional cert path) httpsKey : "-----BEGIN RSA PRIVATE KEY-----..." , httpsKeyPath : "./key.pem" , // Path to PEM SSL key httpsCert : "-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----..." , httpsCertPath : "./cert.pem" , // Path to PEM SSL cert chain cf : "./node_modules/.mf/cf.json" , // Path for cached Request cf object from Cloudflare liveReload : true , // Reload HTML pages whenever worker is reloaded kvNamespaces : [ "TEST_NAMESPACE" ] , // KV namespace to bind kvPersist : "./kv-data" , // Persist KV data (to optional path) r2Buckets : [ "BUCKET" ] , // R2 bucket to bind r2Persist : "./r2-data" , // Persist R2 data (to optional path) durableObjects : { // Durable Object to bind TEST_OBJECT : "TestObject" , // className API_OBJECT : { className : "ApiObject" , scriptName : "api" }, }, durableObjectsPersist : "./durable-objects-data" , // Persist Durable Object data (to optional path) cache : false , // Enable default/named caches (enabled by default) cachePersist : "./cache-data" , // Persist cached data (to optional path) cacheWarnUsage : true , // Warn on cache usage, for workers.dev subdomains sitePath : "./site" , // Path to serve Workers Site files from siteInclude : [ "**/*.html" , "**/*.css" , "**/*.js" ] , // Glob pattern of site files to serve siteExclude : [ "node_modules" ] , // Glob pattern of site files not to serve bindings : { SECRET : "sssh" }, // Binds variable/secret to environment wasmBindings : { ADD_MODULE : "./add.wasm" }, // WASM module to bind textBlobBindings : { TEXT : "./text.txt" }, // Text blob to bind dataBlobBindings : { DATA : "./data.bin" }, // Data blob to bind } ) ; await mf . setOptions ( { kvNamespaces : [ "TEST_NAMESPACE2" ] } ) ; // Apply options and reload const bindings = await mf . getBindings () ; // Get bindings (KV/Durable Object namespaces, variables, etc) // Dispatch "fetch" event to worker const res = await mf . dispatchFetch ( "http://localhost:8787/" , { headers : { Authorization : "Bearer ..." }, } ) ; const text = await res . text () ; // Dispatch "scheduled" event to worker const scheduledResult = await worker . scheduled ( { cron : "30 * * * *" } ) const TEST_NAMESPACE = await mf . getKVNamespace ( "TEST_NAMESPACE" ) ; const BUCKET = await mf . getR2Bucket ( "BUCKET" ) ; const caches = await mf . getCaches () ; // Get global `CacheStorage` instance const defaultCache = caches . default ; const namedCache = await caches . open ( "name" ) ; // Get Durable Object namespace and storage for ID const TEST_OBJECT = await mf . getDurableObjectNamespace ( "TEST_OBJECT" ) ; const id = TEST_OBJECT . newUniqueId () ; const storage = await mf . getDurableObjectStorage ( id ) ; // Get Queue Producer const producer = await mf . getQueueProducer ( "QUEUE_BINDING" ) ; // Get D1 Database const db = await mf . getD1Database ( "D1_BINDING" ) await mf . dispose () ; // Cleanup storage database connections and watcher