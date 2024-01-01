Workers Builds uses a build image with support for a variety of languages and tools such as Node.js, Python, PHP, Ruby, and Go.

In the following table, review the preinstalled versions for languages and tools included in the Cloudflare Workers’ build image, and the environment variables and/or files available for overriding the preinstalled version:

Tool Default version Environment variable File Go 1.23.0 GO_VERSION Node.js 22 NODE_VERSION .nvmrc, .node-version Python 3.12.5 PYTHON_VERSION .python-version, runtime.txt Ruby 3.3.5 RUBY_VERSION .ruby-version Bun 1.1.28 BUN_VERSION Hugo extended_0.134.3 HUGO_VERSION

The default versions will be updated regularly to the latest minor version. No major version updates will be made without notice. If you need a specific minor version, please specify it by overriding the default version.

Overriding Default Versions

If you need to override a specific version of a language or tool within the image, you can specify it as a build environment variable, or set the relevant file in your source code as shown above.

To set the version using a build environment variables, you can:

Find the environment variable name for the language or tool and desired version (e.g. NODE_VERSION = 22 ) Add and save the environment variable on the dashboard by going to Settings > Build > Build Variables and Secrets in your Workers project

Or, to set the version by adding a file to your project, you can:

Find the filename for the language or tool (e.g. .nvmrc ) Add the specified file name to the root directory and set the desired version number as the file’s content. For example, if the version number is 22, the file should contain ‘22’.

Pre-installed Packages

In the following table, review the pre-installed packages in the build image. The packages are installed with apt , a package manager for Linux distributions.

curl libbz2-dev libreadline-dev git libc++1 libssl-dev git-lfs libdb-dev libvips-dev unzip libgdbm-dev libyaml-dev autoconf libgdbm6 tzdata build-essential libgbm1 wget bzip2 libgmp-dev zlib1g-dev gnupg liblzma-dev zstd libffi-dev libncurses5-dev

Build Environment

Workers Builds are run in the following environment: