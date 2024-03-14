Isolation and concurrency

Review how the Workers Vitest integration runs your tests, how it isolates tests from each other, and how it imports modules.

​​ Run tests

When you run your tests with the Workers Vitest integration, Vitest will:

Read and evaluate your configuration file using Node.js. Run any globalSetup External link icon Open external link files using Node.js. Collect and sequence test files. For each Vitest project, depending on its configured isolation and concurrency, start one or more workerd External link icon Open external link processes, each running one or more Workers. Run setupFiles External link icon Open external link and test files in workerd using the appropriate Workers. Watch for changes and re-run test files using the same Workers if the configuration has not changed.

​​ Isolation and concurrency models

The isolatedStorage and singleWorker configuration options both control isolation and concurrency. The Workers Vitest integration tries to minimise the number of workerd processes it starts, reusing Workers and their module caches between test runs where possible. The current implementation of isolated storage requires each workerd process to run one test file at a time, and does not support .concurrent tests. A copy of all auxiliary workers exists in each workerd process.

By default, the isolatedStorage option is enabled. We recommend you enable the singleWorker: true option if you have lots of small test files.

In this model, a workerd process is started for each test file. Test files are executed concurrently but .concurrent tests are not supported. Each test will read/write from an isolated storage environment, and bind to its own set of auxiliary workers .

In this model, a single workerd process is started with a single Worker for all test files. Test files are executed in serial and .concurrent tests are not supported. Each test will read/write from an isolated storage environment, and bind to the same auxiliary workers .

In this model, a single workerd process is started with a Worker for each test file. Tests files are executed concurrently and .concurrent tests are supported. Every test will read/write from the same shared storage, and bind to the same auxiliary workers .

In this model, a single workerd process is started with a single Worker for all test files. Test files are executed in serial but .concurrent tests are supported. Every test will read/write from the same shared storage, and bind to the same auxiliary workers .

Each Worker has its own module cache. As Workers are reused between test runs, their module caches are also reused. Vitest invalidates parts of the module cache at the start of each test run based on changed files.