Isolation and concurrency
Review how the Workers Vitest integration runs your tests, how it isolates tests from each other, and how it imports modules.
Run tests
When you run your tests with the Workers Vitest integration, Vitest will:
- Read and evaluate your configuration file using Node.js.
- Run any
globalSetupfiles using Node.js.
- Collect and sequence test files.
- For each Vitest project, depending on its configured isolation and concurrency, start one or more
workerdprocesses, each running one or more Workers.
- Run
setupFilesand test files in
workerdusing the appropriate Workers.
- Watch for changes and re-run test files using the same Workers if the configuration has not changed.
Isolation and concurrency models
The
isolatedStorage and
singleWorker configuration options both control isolation and concurrency. The Workers Vitest integration tries to minimise the number of
workerd processes it starts, reusing Workers and their module caches between test runs where possible. The current implementation of isolated storage requires each
workerd process to run one test file at a time, and does not support
.concurrent tests. A copy of all auxiliary
workers exists in each
workerd process.
By default, the
isolatedStorage option is enabled. We recommend you enable the
singleWorker: true option if you have lots of small test files.
isolatedStorage: true, singleWorker: false (Default)
In this model, a
workerd process is started for each test file. Test files are executed concurrently but
.concurrent tests are not supported. Each test will read/write from an isolated storage environment, and bind to its own set of auxiliary
workers.
isolatedStorage: true, singleWorker: true
In this model, a single
workerd process is started with a single Worker for all test files. Test files are executed in serial and
.concurrent tests are not supported. Each test will read/write from an isolated storage environment, and bind to the same auxiliary
workers.
isolatedStorage: false, singleWorker: false
In this model, a single
workerd process is started with a Worker for each test file. Tests files are executed concurrently and
.concurrent tests are supported. Every test will read/write from the same shared storage, and bind to the same auxiliary
workers.
isolatedStorage: false, singleWorker: true
In this model, a single
workerd process is started with a single Worker for all test files. Test files are executed in serial but
.concurrent tests are supported. Every test will read/write from the same shared storage, and bind to the same auxiliary
workers.
Modules
Each Worker has its own module cache. As Workers are reused between test runs, their module caches are also reused. Vitest invalidates parts of the module cache at the start of each test run based on changed files.
The Workers Vitest pool works by running code inside a Cloudflare Worker that Vitest would usually run inside a Node.js worker thread. To make this possible, the pool requires the
nodejs_compat and
export_commonjs_default compatibility flags to be enabled. The pool also configures
workerd to use Node-style module resolution and polyfills required
node:* modules not provided by
nodejs_compat.