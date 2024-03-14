Known issues

Cloudflare Docs
The Workers Vitest pool is currently in open-beta. These are issues Cloudflare is aware of and fixing:

  • Dynamic import() statements do not work inside export default { ... } handlers when writing integration tests with SELF, or inside Durable Object event handlers. You must use static import statements in the global scope.
  • console.log()s inside export default { ... } handlers are not shown when writing integration tests with SELF if the handler does no asynchronous work. You can work around this by including ctx.waitUntil(scheduler.wait(100)) in your tests during debugging to keep the request context alive for long enough.
  • If you are writing integration tests with SELF, you must import your Worker’s main entrypoint in your test file for tests to re-run when files change. For example, if main was set to ./src/index.ts, include import "./src/index" at the top of each test file. Vite’s module analysis that powers hot-module-reloading is performed statically and currently does not detect the dynamic import of main in our test runner.
  • Durable Object alarms are not reset between test runs and do not respect isolated storage. Ensure you delete or run all alarms scheduled in each test before finishing the test.