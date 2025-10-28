Export to Axiom
Axiom is a serverless log analytics platform that helps you store, search, and analyze massive amounts of data. By exporting your Cloudflare Workers application telemetry to Axiom, you can:
- Store and query logs and traces at scale
- Create dashboards and alerts to monitor your Workers
This guide will walk you through exporting OpenTelemetry-compliant traces and logs to Axiom from your Cloudflare Worker application
Before you begin, ensure you have:
- An active Axiom account ↗ (free tier available)
- A deployed Worker that you want to monitor
- An Axiom dataset to send data to
If you don't already have a dataset to send data to:
- Log in to your Axiom account ↗
- Navigate to Datasets in the left sidebar
- Click New Dataset
- Enter a name (e.g.
cloudflare-workers-otel)
- Click Create Dataset
- Navigate to Settings in the left sidebar
- Click on API Tokens
- Click Create API Token
- Configure your API token:
- Name: Enter a descriptive name (e.g.,
cloudflare-workers-otel)
- Permissions: Select Ingest permission (required for sending telemetry data)
- Datasets: Choose which datasets this token can write to, or select All Datasets
- Name: Enter a descriptive name (e.g.,
- Click Create
- Important: Copy the API token immediately and store it securely - you won't be able to see it again
The API token will look something like:
xaat-xxxxxxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxxxxxxxxxx
Now you'll create destinations in the Cloudflare dashboard that point to Axiom.
Axiom provides separate OTLP endpoints for traces and logs:
- Traces:
https://api.axiom.co/v1/traces
- Logs:
https://api.axiom.co/v1/logs
- Navigate to your Cloudflare account's Workers Observability ↗ section
- Click Add destination
- Configure your trace destination:
- Destination Name:
axiom-traces(or any descriptive name)
- Destination Type: Select Traces
- OTLP Endpoint:
https://api.axiom.co/v1/traces(or
/v1/logs)
- Custom Headers: Add two required headers:
- Authentication header
- Header name:
Authorization
- Header value:
Bearer <your-api-token>
- Header name:
- Dataset header:
- Header name:
X-Axiom-Dataset
- Header value: Your dataset name (e.g.,
cloudflare-workers-otel)
- Header name:
- Authentication header
- Destination Name:
- Click Save
With your destinations created in the Cloudflare dashboard, update your Worker's configuration to enable telemetry export.
After updating your configuration, deploy your Worker for the changes to take effect.
