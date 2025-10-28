Export to Axiom

Axiom is a serverless log analytics platform that helps you store, search, and analyze massive amounts of data. By exporting your Cloudflare Workers application telemetry to Axiom, you can:

Store and query logs and traces at scale

Create dashboards and alerts to monitor your Workers

This guide will walk you through exporting OpenTelemetry-compliant traces and logs to Axiom from your Cloudflare Worker application

Prerequisites

Before you begin, ensure you have:

An active Axiom account ↗ (free tier available)

An Axiom dataset to send data to

Step 1: Create a dataset

If you don't already have a dataset to send data to:

Log in to your Axiom account ↗ Navigate to Datasets in the left sidebar Click New Dataset Enter a name (e.g. cloudflare-workers-otel ) Click Create Dataset

Step 2: Get your Axiom API token and dataset

Navigate to Settings in the left sidebar Click on API Tokens Click Create API Token Configure your API token: Name : Enter a descriptive name (e.g., cloudflare-workers-otel )

: Enter a descriptive name (e.g., ) Permissions : Select Ingest permission (required for sending telemetry data)

: Select permission (required for sending telemetry data) Datasets: Choose which datasets this token can write to, or select All Datasets Click Create Important: Copy the API token immediately and store it securely - you won't be able to see it again

The API token will look something like: xaat-xxxxxxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxxxxxxxxxx

Step 3: Configure Cloudflare destinations

Now you'll create destinations in the Cloudflare dashboard that point to Axiom.

Axiom OTLP endpoints

Axiom provides separate OTLP endpoints for traces and logs:

Traces : https://api.axiom.co/v1/traces

: Logs: https://api.axiom.co/v1/logs

Configure trace or logs destination

Navigate to your Cloudflare account's Workers Observability ↗ section Click Add destination Configure your trace destination: Destination Name : axiom-traces (or any descriptive name)

: (or any descriptive name) Destination Type : Select Traces

: Select OTLP Endpoint : https://api.axiom.co/v1/traces (or /v1/logs )

: (or ) Custom Headers : Add two required headers: Authentication header Header name: Authorization Header value: Bearer <your-api-token> Dataset header: Header name: X-Axiom-Dataset Header value: Your dataset name (e.g., cloudflare-workers-otel )

: Add two required headers: Click Save

Step 3: Configure your Worker

With your destinations created in the Cloudflare dashboard, update your Worker's configuration to enable telemetry export.

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml { " observability " : { " traces " : { " enabled " : true , // Must match the destination name in the dashboard " destinations " : [ "axiom-traces" ] }, " logs " : { " enabled " : true , // Must match the destination name in the dashboard " destinations " : [ "axiom-logs" ] } } } [ observability . traces ] enabled = true destinations = [ "axiom-traces" ] [ observability . logs ] enabled = true destinations = [ "axiom-logs" ]

After updating your configuration, deploy your Worker for the changes to take effect.