Cloudflare Docs

Export to Axiom

Axiom is a serverless log analytics platform that helps you store, search, and analyze massive amounts of data. By exporting your Cloudflare Workers application telemetry to Axiom, you can:

  • Store and query logs and traces at scale
  • Create dashboards and alerts to monitor your Workers
Trace view with timing information displayed on a timeline

This guide will walk you through exporting OpenTelemetry-compliant traces and logs to Axiom from your Cloudflare Worker application

Prerequisites

Before you begin, ensure you have:

  • An active Axiom account (free tier available)
  • A deployed Worker that you want to monitor
  • An Axiom dataset to send data to

Step 1: Create a dataset

If you don't already have a dataset to send data to:

  1. Log in to your Axiom account
  2. Navigate to Datasets in the left sidebar
  3. Click New Dataset
  4. Enter a name (e.g. cloudflare-workers-otel)
  5. Click Create Dataset

Step 2: Get your Axiom API token and dataset

  1. Navigate to Settings in the left sidebar
  2. Click on API Tokens
  3. Click Create API Token
  4. Configure your API token:
    • Name: Enter a descriptive name (e.g., cloudflare-workers-otel)
    • Permissions: Select Ingest permission (required for sending telemetry data)
    • Datasets: Choose which datasets this token can write to, or select All Datasets
  5. Click Create
  6. Important: Copy the API token immediately and store it securely - you won't be able to see it again

The API token will look something like: xaat-xxxxxxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxxxxxxxxxx

Step 3: Configure Cloudflare destinations

Now you'll create destinations in the Cloudflare dashboard that point to Axiom.

Axiom OTLP endpoints

Axiom provides separate OTLP endpoints for traces and logs:

  • Traces: https://api.axiom.co/v1/traces
  • Logs: https://api.axiom.co/v1/logs

Configure trace or logs destination

  1. Navigate to your Cloudflare account's Workers Observability section
  2. Click Add destination
  3. Configure your trace destination:
    • Destination Name: axiom-traces (or any descriptive name)
    • Destination Type: Select Traces
    • OTLP Endpoint: https://api.axiom.co/v1/traces (or /v1/logs)
    • Custom Headers: Add two required headers:
      • Authentication header
        • Header name: Authorization
        • Header value: Bearer <your-api-token>
      • Dataset header:
        • Header name: X-Axiom-Dataset
        • Header value: Your dataset name (e.g., cloudflare-workers-otel)
  4. Click Save

Step 3: Configure your Worker

With your destinations created in the Cloudflare dashboard, update your Worker's configuration to enable telemetry export.

{
  "observability": {
    "traces": {
      "enabled": true,
      // Must match the destination name in the dashboard
      "destinations": ["axiom-traces"]
    },
    "logs": {
      "enabled": true,
      // Must match the destination name in the dashboard
      "destinations": ["axiom-logs"]
    }
  }
}

After updating your configuration, deploy your Worker for the changes to take effect.