https
An implementation of the Node.js `https.Agent' ↗ class.
An Agent ↗ manages HTTPS connection reuse by maintaining request queues per host/port. In the
workers environment, however, such low-level management of the network connection, ports,
etc, is not relevant because it is handled by the Cloudflare infrastructure instead. Accordingly, the
implementation of
Agent in Workers is a stub implementation that does not support connection
pooling or keep-alive.
An implementation of the Node.js `https.get' ↗ method.
The
get ↗ method performs a GET request to the specified URL and invokes the callback with the response. This is a convenience method that simplifies making HTTPS GET requests without manually configuring request options.
An implementation of the Node.js `https.request' ↗ method.
The
request ↗ method creates an HTTPS request with customizable options like method, headers, and body. It provides full control over the request configuration and returns a writable stream ↗ for sending request data.
Request method accepts all options from
http.request with some differences in default values:
protocol: default
https:
port: default
443
agent: default
https.globalAgent
The following additional options are not supported:
ca,
cert,
ciphers,
clientCertEngine (deprecated),
crl,
dhparam,
ecdhCurve,
honorCipherOrder,
key,
passphrase,
pfx,
rejectUnauthorized,
secureOptions,
secureProtocol,
servername,
sessionIdContext,
highWaterMark.
