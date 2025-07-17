 Skip to content
https

Agent

An implementation of the Node.js `https.Agent' class.

An Agent manages HTTPS connection reuse by maintaining request queues per host/port. In the workers environment, however, such low-level management of the network connection, ports, etc, is not relevant because it is handled by the Cloudflare infrastructure instead. Accordingly, the implementation of Agent in Workers is a stub implementation that does not support connection pooling or keep-alive.

import { Agent } from "node:https";
import { strictEqual } from "node:assert";


const agent = new Agent();
strictEqual(agent.protocol, "https:");

get

An implementation of the Node.js `https.get' method.

The get method performs a GET request to the specified URL and invokes the callback with the response. This is a convenience method that simplifies making HTTPS GET requests without manually configuring request options.

import { get } from "node:https";


export default {
  async fetch() {
    const { promise, resolve, reject } = Promise.withResolvers();
    get("http://example.com", (res) => {
      let data = "";
      res.setEncoding("utf8");
      res.on("data", (chunk) => {
        data += chunk;
      });
      res.on("error", reject);
      res.on("end", () => {
        resolve(new Response(data));
      });
    }).on("error", reject);
    return promise;
  },
};

request

An implementation of the Node.js `https.request' method.

The request method creates an HTTPS request with customizable options like method, headers, and body. It provides full control over the request configuration and returns a writable stream for sending request data.

Request method accepts all options from http.request with some differences in default values:

  • protocol: default https:
  • port: default 443
  • agent: default https.globalAgent
import { request } from "node:https";
import { strictEqual, ok } from "node:assert";


const req = request(
  "https://developers.cloudflare.com/robots.txt",
  {
    method: "GET",
  },
  (res) => {
    strictEqual(res.statusCode, 200);
    let data = "";
    res.setEncoding("utf8");
    res.on("data", (chunk) => {
      data += chunk;
    });
    res.on("end", () => {
      ok(data.includes("User-agent"));
    });
  },
);
req.end();

The following additional options are not supported: ca, cert, ciphers, clientCertEngine (deprecated), crl, dhparam, ecdhCurve, honorCipherOrder, key, passphrase, pfx, rejectUnauthorized, secureOptions, secureProtocol, servername, sessionIdContext, highWaterMark.