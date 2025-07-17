Note To enable built-in Node.js APIs and polyfills, add the nodejs_compat compatibility flag to your Wrangler configuration file. This also enables nodejs_compat_v2 as long as your compatibility date is 2024-09-23 or later. Learn more about the Node.js compatibility flag and v2.

Agent

An implementation of the Node.js `https.Agent' ↗ class.

An Agent ↗ manages HTTPS connection reuse by maintaining request queues per host/port. In the workers environment, however, such low-level management of the network connection, ports, etc, is not relevant because it is handled by the Cloudflare infrastructure instead. Accordingly, the implementation of Agent in Workers is a stub implementation that does not support connection pooling or keep-alive.

import { Agent } from "node:https" ; import { strictEqual } from "node:assert" ; const agent = new Agent () ; strictEqual ( agent . protocol , "https:" ) ;

get

An implementation of the Node.js `https.get' ↗ method.

The get ↗ method performs a GET request to the specified URL and invokes the callback with the response. This is a convenience method that simplifies making HTTPS GET requests without manually configuring request options.

import { get } from "node:https" ; export default { async fetch () { const { promise , resolve , reject } = Promise . withResolvers () ; get ( "http://example.com" , ( res ) => { let data = "" ; res . setEncoding ( "utf8" ) ; res . on ( "data" , ( chunk ) => { data += chunk ; } ) ; res . on ( "error" , reject ) ; res . on ( "end" , () => { resolve ( new Response ( data )) ; } ) ; } ) . on ( "error" , reject ) ; return promise ; }, };

request

An implementation of the Node.js `https.request' ↗ method.

The request ↗ method creates an HTTPS request with customizable options like method, headers, and body. It provides full control over the request configuration and returns a writable stream ↗ for sending request data.

Request method accepts all options from http.request with some differences in default values:

protocol : default https:

: default port : default 443

: default agent : default https.globalAgent

import { request } from "node:https" ; import { strictEqual , ok } from "node:assert" ; const req = request ( "https://developers.cloudflare.com/robots.txt" , { method : "GET" , }, ( res ) => { strictEqual ( res . statusCode , 200 ) ; let data = "" ; res . setEncoding ( "utf8" ) ; res . on ( "data" , ( chunk ) => { data += chunk ; } ) ; res . on ( "end" , () => { ok ( data . includes ( "User-agent" )) ; } ) ; }, ) ; req . end () ;