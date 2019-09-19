Historical changelog

Conditional PUT requests have been fixed in the R2 bindings API.

Queues no longer support calling send() with an undefined JavaScript value as the message.

The DOMException constructor has been updated to align better with the standard specification. Specifically, the message and name arguments can now be any JavaScript value that is coercible into a string (previously, passing non-string values would throw).

Extended the R2 binding API to include support for multipart uploads.

V8 update: 10.6 → 10.8

Implemented toJSON() for R2Checksums so that it is usable with JSON.stringify() .

The alarm retry limit will no longer apply to errors that are our fault.

Compatibility dates have been added for multiple flags including the new streams implementation.

DurableObjectStorage has a new method sync() that provides a way for a Worker to wait for its writes (including those performed with allowUnconfirmed ) to be synchronized with storage.

Fixed a bug where if an ES-modules-syntax script exported an array-typed value from the top-level module, the upload API would refuse it with a 500 error External link icon Open external link .

. console.log now prints more information about certain objects, for example Promises.

now prints more information about certain objects, for example Promises. The Workers Runtime is now built from the Open Source code in: GitHub - cloudflare/workerd: The JavaScript / Wasm runtime that powers Cloudflare Workers External link icon Open external link .

R2 put bindings options can now have an onlyIf field similar to get that does a conditional upload.

bindings options can now have an field similar to that does a conditional upload. Allow deleting multiple keys at once in R2 bindings.

Added support for SHA-1, SHA-256, SHA-384, SHA-512 checksums in R2 put options.

options. User-specified object checksums will now be available in the R2 get/head bindings response. MD5 is included by default for non-multipart uploaded objects.

bindings response. MD5 is included by default for non-multipart uploaded objects. Updated V8 to 10.6.

A Headers object with the range header can now be used for range within R2GetOptions for the get R2 binding.

object with the header can now be used for range within for the R2 binding. When headers are used for onlyIf within R2GetOptions for the get R2 binding, they now correctly compare against the second granularity. This allows correctly round-tripping to the browser and back. Additionally, secondsGranularity is now an option that can be passed into options constructed by hand to specify this when constructing outside Headers for the same effect.

within for the R2 binding, they now correctly compare against the second granularity. This allows correctly round-tripping to the browser and back. Additionally, is now an option that can be passed into options constructed by hand to specify this when constructing outside Headers for the same effect. Fixed the TypeScript type of DurableObjectState.id in @cloudflare/workers-types External link icon Open external link to always be a DurableObjectId .

in to always be a . Validation errors during Worker upload for module scripts now include correct line and column numbers.

Bugfix, Profiling tools and flame graphs via Chrome’s debug tools now properly report information.

Workers Usage Report and Workers Weekly Summary have been disabled due to scaling issues with the service.

wrangler dev in global network preview mode now supports scheduling alarms.

in global network preview mode now supports scheduling alarms. R2 GET requests made with the range option now contain the returned range in the GetObject ’s range parameter.

option now contain the returned range in the ’s parameter. Some Web Cryptography API error messages include more information now.

Updated V8 from 10.2 to 10.3.

Cron trigger events on Worker scripts using the old addEventListener syntax are now treated as failing if there is no event listener registered for scheduled events.

syntax are now treated as failing if there is no event listener registered for events. The durable_object_alarms flag no longer needs to be explicitly provided to use DO alarms.

It is now possible to create standard TransformStream instances that can perform transformations on the data. Because this changes the behavior of the default new TransformStream() with no arguments, the transformstream_enable_standard_constructor compatibility flag is required to enable.

instances that can perform transformations on the data. Because this changes the behavior of the default with no arguments, the compatibility flag is required to enable. Preview in Quick Edit now correctly uses the correct R2 bindings.

Updated V8 from 10.1 to 10.2.

The static Response.json() method can be used to initialize a Response object with a JSON-serialized payload (refer to whatwg/fetch #1392 External link icon Open external link ).

method can be used to initialize a Response object with a JSON-serialized payload (refer to ). R2 exceptions being thrown now have the error code appended in the message in parenthesis. This is a stop-gap until we are able to explicitly add the code property on the thrown Error object.

R2 bindings: contentEncoding , contentLanguage , and cacheControl are now correctly rendered.

, , and are now correctly rendered. ReadableStream pipeTo and pipeThrough now support cancellation using AbortSignal .

and now support cancellation using . Calling setAlarm() in a DO with no alarm() handler implemented will now throw instead of failing silently. Calling getAlarm() when no alarm() handler is currently implemented will return null, even if an alarm was previously set on an old version of the DO class, as no execution will take place.

in a DO with no handler implemented will now throw instead of failing silently. Calling when no handler is currently implemented will return null, even if an alarm was previously set on an old version of the DO class, as no execution will take place. R2: Better runtime support for additional ranges.

R2 bindings now support ranges that have an offset and an optional length , a length and an optional offset , or a suffix (returns the last N bytes of a file).

Fix R2 bindings saving cache-control under content-language and rendering cache-control under content-language.

Fix R2 bindings list without options to use the default list limit instead of never returning any results.

Fix R2 bindings which did not correctly handle error messages from R2, resulting in internal error being thrown. Also fix behavior for get throwing an exception on a non-existent key instead of returning null. R2Error is removed for the time being and will be reinstated at some future time TBD.

being thrown. Also fix behavior for get throwing an exception on a non-existent key instead of returning null. is removed for the time being and will be reinstated at some future time TBD. R2 bindings: if the onlyIf condition results in a precondition failure or a not modified result, the object is returned without a body instead of returning null.

R2 bindings: sha1 is removed as an option because it was not actually hooked up to anything. TBD on additional checksum options beyond md5.

Added startAfter option to the list() method in the Durable Object storage API.

Response.redirect(url) will no longer coalesce multiple consecutive slash characters appearing in the URL’s path.

will no longer coalesce multiple consecutive slash characters appearing in the URL’s path. Fix generated types for Date.

Minor V8 update: 10.0 → 10.1.

R2 public beta bindings are the default regardless of compat date or flags. Internal beta bindings customers should transition to public beta bindings as soon as possible. A back compatibility flag is available if this is not immediately possible. After some lag, new scripts carrying the r2_public_beta_bindings compatibility flag will stop accepting to be published until that flag is removed.

Major V8 update: 9.9 → 10.0.

Performance and stability improvements.

The AES-GCM implementation that is part of the Web Cryptography API now returns a friendlier error explaining that 0-length IVs are not allowed.

R2 error responses now include better details.

A new compatibility flag has been introduced, minimal_subrequests , which removes some features that were unintentionally being applied to same-zone fetch() calls. The flag will default to enabled on Tuesday, 2022-04-05, and is described in Workers minimal_subrequests compatibility flag .

, which removes some features that were unintentionally being applied to same-zone calls. The flag will default to enabled on Tuesday, 2022-04-05, and is described in . When creating a Response with JavaScript-backed ReadableStreams, the Body mixin functions (e.g. await response.text() ) are now implemented.

with JavaScript-backed ReadableStreams, the mixin functions (e.g. ) are now implemented. The IdentityTransformStream creates a byte-oriented TransformStream implementation that simply passes bytes through unmodified. The readable half of the TransformStream supports BYOB-reads. It is important to note that IdentityTransformStream is identical to the current non-spec compliant TransformStream implementation, which will be updated soon to conform to the WHATWG Stream Standard. All current uses of new TransformStream() should be replaced with new IdentityTransformStream() to avoid potentially breaking changes later.

The standard ByteLengthQueuingStrategy External link icon Open external link and CountQueuingStrategy External link icon Open external link classes are now available.

and classes are now available. When the capture_async_api_throws flag is set, built-in Cloudflare-specific and Web Platform Standard APIs that return Promises will no longer throw errors synchronously and will instead return rejected promises. Exception is given with fatal errors such as out of memory errors.

flag is set, built-in Cloudflare-specific and Web Platform Standard APIs that return Promises will no longer throw errors synchronously and will instead return rejected promises. Exception is given with fatal errors such as out of memory errors. Fix R2 publish date rendering.

Fix R2 bucket binding .get populating contentRange with garbage. contentRange is now undefined as intended.

When using JavaScript-backed ReadableStream , it is now possible to use those streams with new Response() .

Fixed a bug where the key size was not counted when determining how many write units to charge for a Durable Object single-key put() . This may result in future writes costing one write unit more than past writes when the key is large enough to bump the total write size up above the next billing unit threshold of 4096 bytes. Multi-key put() operations have always properly counted the key size when determining billable write units.

. This may result in future writes costing one write unit more than past writes when the key is large enough to bump the total write size up above the next billing unit threshold of 4096 bytes. Multi-key operations have always properly counted the key size when determining billable write units. Implementations of CompressionStream and DecompressionStream are now available.

Initial pipeTo/pipeThrough support on ReadableStreams constructed using the new ReadableStream() constructor is now available.

constructor is now available. With the global_navigator compatibility flag set, the navigator.userAgent property can be used to detect when code is running within the Workers environment.

compatibility flag set, the property can be used to detect when code is running within the Workers environment. A bug in the new URL implementation was fixed when setting the value of a URLSearchParam .

. The global addEventListener and dispatchEvent APIs are now available when using module syntax.

and dispatchEvent APIs are now available when using module syntax. An implementation of URLPattern is now available.

The TextDecoder class now supports the full range of text encodings defined by the WHATWG Encoding Standard.

class now supports the full range of text encodings defined by the WHATWG Encoding Standard. Both global fetch() and durable object fetch() now throw a TypeError when they receive a WebSocket in response to a request without the “Upgrade: websocket” header.

and durable object now throw a TypeError when they receive a WebSocket in response to a request without the “Upgrade: websocket” header. Durable Objects users may now store up to 50 GB of data across the objects in their account by default. As before, if you need more storage than that you can contact us for an increase.

TextDecoder now supports Windows-1252 labels (aka ASCII): Encoding API Encodings - Web APIs | MDN External link icon Open external link .

WebSocket message sends were erroneously not respecting Durable Object output gates as described in the I/O gate blog post External link icon Open external link . That bug has now been fixed, meaning that WebSockets will now never send a message under the assumption that a storage write has succeeded unless that write actually has succeeded.

Fixed bug causing WebSockets to Durable Objects to occasionally hang when the script implementing both a Worker and a Durable Object is re-deployed with new code.

crypto.getRandomValues now supports BigInt64Array and BigUint64Array.

now supports BigInt64Array and BigUint64Array. A new implementation of the standard URL implementation is available. Use url_standard feature flag to enable the spec-compliant URL API implementation.

Updated V8: 9.7 → 9.8.

HTMLRewriter now supports inspecting and modifying end tags, not just start tags.

now supports inspecting and modifying end tags, not just start tags. Fixed bug where Durable Objects experiencing a transient CPU overload condition would cause in-progress requests to be unable to return a response (appearing as an indefinite hang from the client side), even after the overload condition clears.

The workers_api_getters_setters_on_prototype configuration flag corrects the way Workers attaches property getters and setters to API objects so that they can be properly subclassed.

Async iteration (using for and await ) on instances of ReadableStream is now available.

Raised the max value size in Durable Object storage from 32 KiB to 128 KiB.

AbortSignal.timeout(delay) returns an AbortSignal that will be triggered after the given number of milliseconds.

returns an that will be triggered after the given number of milliseconds. Preview implementations of the new ReadableStream and new WritableStream constructors are available behind the streams_enable_constructors feature flag.

and new constructors are available behind the feature flag. crypto.DigestStream is a non-standard extension to the crypto API that supports generating a hash digest from streaming data. The DigestStream itself is a WritableStream that does not retain the data written into it; instead, it generates a digest hash automatically when the flow of data has ended. The same hash algorithms supported by crypto.subtle.digest() are supported by the crypto.DigestStream .

is a non-standard extension to the crypto API that supports generating a hash digest from streaming data. The itself is a that does not retain the data written into it; instead, it generates a digest hash automatically when the flow of data has ended. The same hash algorithms supported by are supported by the . Added early support for the scheduler.wait() API, which is going through the WICG standardization process External link icon Open external link , to provide an await -able alternative to setTimeout() .

API, which is , to provide an -able alternative to . Fixed bug in deleteAll in Durable Objects containing more than 10000 keys that could sometimes cause incomplete data deletion and/or hangs.

The Streams spec requires that methods returning promises must not throw synchronous errors. As part of the effort of making the Streams implementation more spec compliant, we are converting a number of sync throws to async rejections.

Major V8 update: 9.6 → 9.7. See V8 release v9.7 · V8 External link icon Open external link for more details.

Durable Object stubs that receive an overload exception will be permanently broken to match the behavior of other exception types.

Fixed issue where preview service claimed Let’s Encrypt certificates were expired.

structuredClone() External link icon Open external link is now supported.

The AbortSignal object has a new reason property indicating the reason for the cancellation. The reason can be specified when the AbortSignal is triggered or created.

object has a new property indicating the reason for the cancellation. The reason can be specified when the is triggered or created. Unhandled rejection warnings will be printed to the inspector console.

Upgrade to V8 9.6. This adds support for WebAssembly reference types. Refer to the V8 release v9.6 · V8 External link icon Open external link for more details.

for more details. Streams: When using the BYOB reader, the ArrayBuffer of the provided TypedArray should be detached, per the Streams spec. Because Workers was not previously enforcing that rule, and changing to comply with the spec could breaking existing code, a new compatibility flag, streams_byob_reader_detaches_buffer External link icon Open external link , has been introduced that will be enabled by default on 2021-11-10. User code should never try to reuse an ArrayBuffer that has been passed in to a BYOB readers read() method. The more recently added extension method readAtLeast() will always detach the ArrayBuffer and is unaffected by the compatibility flag setting.

Added support for the signal option in EventTarget.addEventListener() , to remove an event listener in response to an AbortSignal .

option in , to remove an event listener in response to an . The unhandledrejection and rejectionhandled events are now supported.

and events are now supported. The ReadableStreamDefaultReader and ReadableStreamBYOBReader constructors are now supported.

and constructors are now supported. Added non-standard ReadableStreamBYOBReader method .readAtLeast(size, buffer) that can be used to return a buffer with at least size bytes. The buffer parameter must be an ArrayBufferView . Behavior is identical to .read() except that at least size bytes are read, only returning fewer if EOF is encountered. One final call to .readAtLeast() is still needed to get back a done = true value.

method that can be used to return a buffer with at least bytes. The parameter must be an . Behavior is identical to except that at least bytes are read, only returning fewer if EOF is encountered. One final call to is still needed to get back a value. The compatibility flags formdata_parser_supports_files , fetch_refuses_unknown_protocols , and durable_object_fetch_requires_full_url have been scheduled to be turned on by default as of 2021-11-03, 2021-11-10, and 2021-11-10, respectively. For more details, refer to Compatibility Dates

request.signal will always return an AbortSignal .

will always return an . Cloudflare Workers’ integration with Chrome DevTools profiling now more accurately reports the line numbers and time elapsed. Previously, the line numbers were shown as one line later then the actual code, and the time shown would be proportional but much longer than the actual time used.

Upgrade to v8 9.5. Refer to V8 release v9.5 · V8 External link icon Open external link for more details.

The AbortController and AbortSignal objects are now available.

and objects are now available. The Web Platform queueMicrotask API is now available.

API is now available. It is now possible to use new EventTarget() and to create custom EventTarget subclasses.

and to create custom subclasses. The once option is now supported on addEventTarget to register event handlers that will be invoked only once.

option is now supported on to register event handlers that will be invoked only once. Per the HTML specification, a listener passed in to the addEventListener function is allowed to either be a function or an object with a handleEvent member function. Previously, Workers only supported the function option, now it supports both.

function is allowed to either be a function or an object with a member function. Previously, Workers only supported the function option, now it supports both. The Event object now supports most standard methods and properties.

object now supports most standard methods and properties. V8 updated from 9.3 to 9.4.

The crypto.randomUUID() method can be used to generate a new random version 4 UUID.

method can be used to generate a new random version 4 UUID. Durable Objects are now scheduled more evenly around a colocation (colo).

Fixed a hang in Durable Objects when reading more than 16MB of data at once (for example, with a large list() operation).

operation). Added a new compatibility flag html_rewriter_treats_esi_include_as_void_tag which causes HTMLRewriter to treat <esi:include> and <esi:comment> as void tags, such that they are considered to have neither an end tag nor nested content. To opt a worker into the new behavior, you must use Wrangler v1.19.0 or newer and specify the flag in wrangler.toml . Refer to the Wrangler compatibility flag notes External link icon Open external link for details.

Performance and stability improvements.

Workers can now make up to 1000 subrequests to Durable Objects from a within a single request invocation, up from the prior limit of 50.

Major changes to Durable Objects implementation, the details of which will be the subject of an upcoming blog post. In theory, the changes should not harm existing apps, except to make them faster. Let your account team know if you observe anything unusual or report your issue in the Workers Discord External link icon Open external link .

. Durable Object constructors may now initiate I/O, such as fetch() calls.

calls. Added Durable Objects state.blockConcurrencyWhile() API useful for delaying delivery of requests and other events while performing some critical state-affecting task. For example, this can be used to perform start-up initialization in an object’s constructor.

API useful for delaying delivery of requests and other events while performing some critical state-affecting task. For example, this can be used to perform start-up initialization in an object’s constructor. In Durable Objects, the callback passed to storage.transaction() can now return a value, which will be propagated as the return value of the transaction() call.

The preview service now prints a warning in the devtools console when a script uses Response/Request.clone() but does not read one of the cloned bodies. Such a situation forces the runtime to buffer the entire message body in memory, which reduces performance. Find an example here External link icon Open external link .

Fixed bug where registering the same exact event listener method twice on the same event type threw an internal error.

Add support for the .forEach() method for Headers , URLSearchParameters , and FormData .

WebCrypto: Implemented non-standard Ed25519 operation (algorithm NODE-ED25519, curve name NODE-ED25519). The Ed25519 implementation differs from NodeJS’s in that raw import/export of private keys is disallowed, per parity with ECDSA/ECDH.

Changes this week:

Updated V8 from 9.1 to 9.2.

wrangler tail now works on Durable Objects. Note that logs from long-lived WebSockets will not be visible until the WebSocket is closed.

Changes this week:

Turn on V8 Sparkplug compiler.

Durable Object instances that are finishing up existing requests after their code is updated will be disconnected from the persistent storage API, to maintain the invariant that only a single instance ever has access to persistent storage for a given Durable Object.

Changes this week:

WebCrypto: We now support the “raw” import/export format for ECDSA/ECDH public keys.

request.cf is no longer missing when writing Workers using modules syntax.

Changes this week:

Improve error messages coming from the WebCrypto API.

Updated V8: 9.0 → 9.1

Changes in an earlier release:

WebCrypto: Implement JWK export for RSA, ECDSA, & ECDH.

WebCrypto: Add support for RSA-OAEP

WebCrypto: HKDF implemented.

Fix recently-introduced backwards clock jumps in Durable Objects.

WebCrypto.generateKey() , when asked to generate a key pair with algorithm RSA-PSS, would instead return a key pair using algorithm RSASSA-PKCS1-v1_5. Although the key structure is the same, the signature algorithms differ, and therefore, signatures generated using the key would not be accepted by a correct implementation of RSA-PSS, and vice versa. Since this would be a pretty obvious problem, but no one ever reported it to us, we guess that currently, no one is using this functionality on Workers.

Changes this week:

WebCrypto: Implemented wrapKey() / unwrapKey() for AES algorithms.

/ for AES algorithms. The arguments to WebSocket.close() are now optional, as the standard says they should be.

Changes this week:

In the WebCrypto API, encrypt and decrypt operations are now supported for the “AES-CTR” encryption algorithm.

For Durable Objects, CPU time limits are now enforced on the object level rather than the request level. Each time a new request arrives, the time limit is “topped up” to 500ms. After the (free) beta period ends and Durable Objects becomes generally available, we will increase this to 30 seconds.

When a Durable Object exceeds its CPU time limit, the entire object will be discarded and recreated. Previously, we allowed subrequest requests to continue using the same object, but this was dangerous because hitting the CPU time limit can leave the object in an inconsistent state.

Long running Durable Objects are given more subrequest quota as additional WebSocket messages are sent to them, to avoid the problem of a long-running Object being unable to make any more subrequests after it has been held open by a particular WebSocket for a while.

When a Durable Object’s code is updated, or when its isolate is reset due to exceeding the memory limit, all stubs pointing to the object will become invalidated and have to be recreated. This is consistent with what happens when the CPU time is exceeded, or when stubs become disconnected due to random network errors. This behavior is useful, as apps can now assume that two messages sent to the same stub will be delivered to exactly the same live instance (if they are delivered at all). Apps which do not care about this property should recreate their stubs for every request; there is no performance penalty from doing so.

When a Durable Object’s isolate exceeds its memory limit, an exception with an explanatory message will now be thrown to the caller, instead of “internal error”.

When a Durable Object exceeds its CPU time limit, an exception with an explanatory message will now be thrown to the caller, instead of “internal error”.

wrangler tail now reports CPU-time-exceeded exceptions with an explanatory message instead of “internal error”.

Changes since the last post on 3/26:

Cron Triggers now have a 15 minute wall time limit, in addition to the existing CPU time limit. (Previously, there was no limit, so a cron trigger that spent all its time waiting for I/O could hang forever.)

Our WebCrypto implementation now supports importing and exporting HMAC and AES keys in JWK format.

Our WebCrypto implementation now supports AES key generation for CTR, CBC, and KW modes. AES-CTR encrypt/decrypt and AES-KW key wrapping/unwrapping support will land in a later release.

Fixed bug where crypto.subtle.encrypt() on zero-length inputs would sometimes throw an exception.

on zero-length inputs would sometimes throw an exception. Errors on script upload will now be properly reported for module-based scripts, instead of appearing as a ReferenceError.

WebCrypto: Key derivation for ECDH.

WebCrypto: Support ECDH key generation & import.

WebCrypto: Support ECDSA key generation.

Fixed bug where crypto.subtle.encrypt() on zero-length inputs would sometimes throw an exception.

on zero-length inputs would sometimes throw an exception. Improved exception messages thrown by the WebCrypto API somewhat.

waitUntil is now supported for module Workers. An additional argument called ‘ctx’ is passed after ‘env’, and waitUntil is a method on ‘ctx’.

is now supported for module Workers. An additional argument called ‘ctx’ is passed after ‘env’, and is a method on ‘ctx’. passThroughOnException is now available under the ctx argument to module handlers

is now available under the ctx argument to module handlers Reliability improvements for Durable Objects

Reliability improvements for Durable Objects persistent storage API

ScheduledEvent.cron is now set to the original cron string that the event was scheduled for.

Changes this week:

Existing WebSocket connections to Durable Objects will now be forcibly disconnected on code updates, in order to force clients to connect to the instance running the new code.

New this week:

When the Workers Runtime itself reloads due to us deploying a new version or config change, we now preload high-traffic Workers in the new instance of the runtime before traffic cuts over. This ensures that users do not observe cold starts for these Workers due to the upgrade, and also fixes a low rate of spurious 503 errors that we had previously been seeing due to overload during such reloads.

(It looks like no release notes were posted the last few weeks, but there were no new user-visible changes to report.)

Changes this week:

In the preview mode of the dashboard, a Worker that fails during startup will now return a 500 response, rather than getting the default passthrough behavior, which was making it harder to notice when a Worker was failing.

A Durable Object’s ID is now provided to it in its constructor. It can be accessed off of the state provided as the constructor’s first argument, as in state.id .

New this week:

V8 has been updated from 8.8 to 8.9.

During a fetch() , if the destination server commits certain HTTP protocol errors, such as returning invalid (unparsable) headers, we now throw an exception whose description explains the problem, rather than an “internal error”.

New last week (forgot to post):

Added support for waitUntil() in Durable Objects. It is a method on the state object passed to the Durable Object class’s constructor.

New in the past week:

Fixed a bug which caused scripts with WebAssembly modules to hang when using devtools in the preview service.

Changes this week:

Implemented File and Blob APIs, which can be used when constructing FormData in outgoing requests. Unfortunately, FormData from incoming requests at this time will still use strings even when file metadata was present, in order to avoid breaking existing deployed Workers. We will find a way to fix that in the future.

Changes this week:

Changes in the prior release:

Fixed delivery of WebSocket “error” events.

Fixed a rare bug where a WritableStream could be garbage collected while it still had writes queued, causing those writes to be lost.

Changes this week:

Major V8 update: 8.7.220.29 -> 8.8.278.8

Changes this week:

Unannounced new feature. (Stay tuned.)

Enforced new limit on concurrent subrequests (see below).

Stability improvements.

Concurrent Subrequest Limit

As of this release, we impose a limit on the number of outgoing HTTP requests that a Worker can make simultaneously. For each incoming request, a Worker can make up to 6 concurrent outgoing fetch() requests.

If a Worker’s request handler attempts to call fetch() more than six times (on behalf of a single incoming request) without waiting for previous fetches to complete, then fetches after the sixth will be delayed until previous fetches have finished. A Worker is still allowed to make up to 50 total subrequests per incoming request, as before; the new limit is only on how many can execute simultaneously.

Automatic deadlock avoidance

Our implementation automatically detects if delaying a fetch would cause the Worker to deadlock, and prevents the deadlock by cancelling the least-recently-used request. For example, imagine a Worker that starts 10 requests and waits to receive all the responses without reading the response bodies. A fetch is not considered complete until the response body is fully-consumed (for example, by calling response.text() or response.json() , or by reading from response.body ). Therefore, in this scenario, the first six requests will run and their response objects would be returned, but the remaining four requests would not start until the earlier responses are consumed. If the Worker fails to actually read the earlier response bodies and is still waiting for the last four requests, then the Workers Runtime will automatically cancel the first four requests so that the remaining ones can complete. If the Worker later goes back and tries to read the response bodies, exceptions will be thrown.

Most Workers are Not Affected

The vast majority of Workers make fewer than six outgoing requests per incoming request. Such Workers are totally unaffected by this change.

Of Workers that do make more than six outgoing requests concurrently for a single incoming request, the vast majority either read the response bodies immediately upon each response returning, or never read the response bodies at all. In either case, these Workers will still work as intended – although they may be a little slower due to outgoing requests after the sixth being delayed.

A very small number of deployed Workers (about 20 total) make more than 6 requests concurrently, wait for all responses to return, and then go back to read the response bodies later. For all known Workers that do this, we have temporarily grandfathered your zone into the old behavior, so that your Workers will continue to operate. However, we will be communicating with customers one-by-one to request that you update your code to proactively read request bodies, so that it works correctly under the new limit.

Why did we do this?

Cloudflare communicates with origin servers using HTTP/1.1, not HTTP/2. Under HTTP/1.1, each concurrent request requires a separate connection. So, Workers that make many requests concurrently could force the creation of an excessive number of connections to origin servers. In some cases, this caused resource exhaustion problems either at the origin server or within our own stack.

On investigating the use cases for such Workers, every case we looked at turned out to be a mistake or otherwise unnecessary. Often, developers were making requests and receiving responses, but they only cared about the response status and headers but not the body. So, they threw away the response objects without reading the body, essentially leaking connections. In some other cases, developers had simply accidentally written code that made excessive requests in a loop for no good reason at all. Both of these cases should now cause no problems under the new behavior.

We chose the limit of 6 concurrent connections based on the fact that Chrome enforces the same limit on web sites in the browser.

Changes this week:

Durable Objects storage API now supports listing keys by prefix.

Improved error message when a single request performs more than 1000 KV operations to make clear that a per-request limit was reached, not a global rate limit.

wrangler dev previews should now honor non-default resource limits, for example, longer CPU limits for those in the Workers Unbound beta.

previews should now honor non-default resource limits, for example, longer CPU limits for those in the Workers Unbound beta. Fixed off-by-one line numbers in Worker exceptions.

Exceptions thrown in a Durable Object’s fetch() method are now tunneled to its caller.

method are now tunneled to its caller. Fixed a bug where a large Durable Object response body could cause the Durable Object to become unresponsive.

Changes over the past week:

ReadableStream.cancel() and ReadableStream.getReader().cancel() now take an optional, instead of a mandatory, argument, to conform with the Streams spec.

and now take an optional, instead of a mandatory, argument, to conform with the Streams spec. Fixed an error that occurred when a WASM module declared that it wanted to grow larger than 128MB. Instead, the actual memory usage of the module is monitored and an error is thrown if it exceeds 128MB used.

Changes this week:

Major V8 update: 8.6 -> 8.7

Limit the maximum number of Durable Objects keys that can be changed in a single transaction to 128.

We had our usual weekly release last week, but:

Changes this week:

Internal changes to support upcoming features.

Also, a change from the 2020-09-08 release that it seems we forgot to post:

V8 major update: 8.5 -> 8.6

Changes last week:

Fixed a regression which could cause HTMLRewriter.transform() to throw spurious “The parser has stopped.” errors.

to throw spurious “The parser has stopped.” errors. Upgraded V8 from 8.4 to 8.5.

Changes this week:

Fixed a regression in HTMLRewriter: https://github.com/cloudflare/lol-html/issues/50 External link icon Open external link

Common HTTP method names passed to fetch() or new Request() are now case-insensitive as required by the Fetch API spec.

Changes last week (… forgot to post):

setTimeout / setInterval can now take additional arguments which will be passed on to the callback, as required by the spec. (Few people use this feature today because it’s usually much easier to use lambda captures.)

Changes the week before last (… also… forgot to post… we really need to code up a bot for this):

The HTMLRewriter now supports the :nth-child , :first-child , :nth-of-type , and :first-of-type selectors.

Changes this week:

Implemented API for yet-to-be-announced new feature.

Looks like we forgot to post release notes for a couple weeks. Releases still are happening weekly as always, but the “post to the community” step is insufficiently automated… 4/2 release:

Fixed a source of long garbage collection paused in memory limit enforcement.

4/9 release:

4/16 release:

In preview, we now log a warning when attempting to construct a Request or Response whose body is of type FormData but with the Content-Type header overridden. Such bodies would not be parseable by the receiver.

New this week:

Certain “internal errors” that could be thrown when using the Cache API are now reported with human-friendly error messages. For example, caches.default.match("not a URL") now throws a TypeError.

New from the past two weeks:

Fixed a bug in the preview service where the CPU time limiter was overly lenient for the first several requests handled by a newly-started worker. The same bug actually exists in production as well, but we are much more cautious about fixing it there, since doing so might break live sites. If you find your worker now exceeds CPU time limits in preview, then it is likely exceeding time limits in production as well, but only appearing to work because the limits are too lenient for the first few requests. Such Workers will eventually fail in production, too (and always have), so it is best to fix the problem in preview before deploying.

Major V8 update: 8.0 -> 8.1

Minor bug fixes.

Changes over the last couple weeks:

Fixed a bug where if two differently-named scripts within the same account had identical content and were deployed to the same zone, they would be treated as the “same Worker”, meaning they would share the same isolate and global variables. This only applied between Workers on the same zone, so was not a security threat, but it caused confusion. Now, two differently-named Worker scripts will never be considered the same Worker even if they have identical content.

Performance and stability improvements.

It has been a while since we posted release notes, partly due to the holidays. Here is what is new over the past month:

Performance and stability improvements.

A rare source of daemonDown errors when processing bursty traffic over HTTP/2 has been eliminated.

errors when processing bursty traffic over HTTP/2 has been eliminated. Updated V8 7.9 -> 8.0.

New this week:

We now pass correct line and column numbers more often when reporting exceptions to the V8 inspector. There remain some cases where the reported line and column numbers will be wrong.

Fixed a significant source of daemonDown (1105) errors.

Runtime release notes covering the past few weeks: