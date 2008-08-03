API
The
cloudflare plugin should be included in the Vite
plugins array:
It accepts an optional
PluginConfig parameter.
-
configPathstring optional
An optional path to your Worker config file. By default, a
wrangler.jsonc,
wrangler.json, or
wrangler.tomlfile in the root of your application will be used as the Worker config.
For more information about the Worker configuration, see Configuration.
-
viteEnvironment{ name?: string } optional
Optional Vite environment options. By default, the environment name is the Worker name with
-characters replaced with
_. Setting the name here will override this. A typical use case is setting
viteEnvironment: { name: "ssr" }to apply the Worker to the SSR environment.
See Vite Environments for more information.
-
persistStateboolean | { path: string } optional
An optional override for state persistence. By default, state is persisted to
.wrangler/state. A custom
pathcan be provided or, alternatively, persistence can be disabled by setting the value to
false.
-
inspectorPortnumber | false optional
An optional override for debugging your Workers. By default, the debugging inspector is enabled and listens on port
9229. A custom port can be provided or, alternatively, setting this to
falsewill disable the debugging inspector.
See Debugging for more information.
-
auxiliaryWorkersArray<AuxiliaryWorkerConfig> optional
An optional array of auxiliary Workers. Auxiliary Workers are additional Workers that are used as part of your application. You can use service bindings to call auxiliary Workers from your main (entry) Worker. All requests are routed through your entry Worker. During the build, each Worker is output to a separate subdirectory of
dist.
-
configPathstring
A required path to your Worker config file.
For more information about the Worker configuration, see Configuration.
-
viteEnvironment{ name?: string } optional
Optional Vite environment options. By default, the environment name is the Worker name with
-characters replaced with
_. Setting the name here will override this.
See Vite Environments for more information.
