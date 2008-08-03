The cloudflare plugin should be included in the Vite plugins array:

It accepts an optional PluginConfig parameter.

configPath string optional An optional path to your Worker config file. By default, a wrangler.jsonc , wrangler.json , or wrangler.toml file in the root of your application will be used as the Worker config. For more information about the Worker configuration, see Configuration.

viteEnvironment { name?: string } optional Optional Vite environment options. By default, the environment name is the Worker name with - characters replaced with _ . Setting the name here will override this. A typical use case is setting viteEnvironment: { name: "ssr" } to apply the Worker to the SSR environment. See Vite Environments for more information.

persistState boolean | { path: string } optional An optional override for state persistence. By default, state is persisted to .wrangler/state . A custom path can be provided or, alternatively, persistence can be disabled by setting the value to false .

inspectorPort number | false optional An optional override for debugging your Workers. By default, the debugging inspector is enabled and listens on port 9229 . A custom port can be provided or, alternatively, setting this to false will disable the debugging inspector. See Debugging for more information.