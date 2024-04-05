Cloudflare Docs
Workers
Cloudflare Docs
Workers
GitHub icon
Edit this page on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)
  1. Products
  2. Workers
  3. ...
  4. Remote-procedure call (RPC)
  5. Error handling

Error handling

​​ Exceptions

An exception thrown by an RPC method implementation will propagate to the caller. If it is one of the standard JavaScript Error types, the message and prototype’s name will be retained, though the stack trace is not.

​​ Unsupported error types