Docusaurus
In this guide, you will create a new Docusaurus ↗ application and deploy to Cloudflare Workers (with the new Workers Assets).
Use the
create-cloudflare ↗ CLI (C3) to set up a new project. C3 will create a new project directory, initiate Docusaurus' official setup tool, and provide the option to deploy instantly.
To use
create-cloudflare to create a new Docusaurus project with Workers Assets, run the following command:
After setting up your project, change your directory by running the following command:
After you have created your project, run the following command in the project directory to start a local server. This will allow you to preview your project locally during development.
Your project can be deployed to a
*.workers.dev subdomain or a Custom Domain, from your own machine or from any CI/CD system, including Cloudflare's own.
The following command will build and deploy your project. If you're using CI, ensure you update your "deploy command" configuration appropriately.
