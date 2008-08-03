The Cloudflare Vite plugin has debugging enabled by default and listens on port 9229 . You may choose a custom port or disable debugging by setting the inspectorPort option in the plugin config. There are two recommended methods for debugging your Workers during local development:

When running vite dev or vite preview , a /__debug route is added that provides access to Cloudflare's implementation ↗ of Chrome's DevTools ↗. Navigating to this route will open a DevTools tab for each of the Workers in your application.

Once the tab(s) are open, you can make a request to your application and start debugging your Worker code.

Note When debugging multiple Workers, you may need to allow your browser to open pop-ups.

VS Code

To set up VS Code ↗ to support breakpoint debugging in your application, you should create a .vscode/launch.json file that contains the following configuration:

.vscode/launch.json { " configurations " : [ { " name " : "<NAME_OF_WORKER>" , " type " : "node" , " request " : "attach" , " websocketAddress " : "ws://localhost:9229/<NAME_OF_WORKER>" , " resolveSourceMapLocations " : null , " attachExistingChildren " : false , " autoAttachChildProcesses " : false , " sourceMaps " : true } ], " compounds " : [ { " name " : "Debug Workers" , " configurations " : [ "<NAME_OF_WORKER>" ], " stopAll " : true } ] }

Here, <NAME_OF_WORKER> indicates the name of the Worker as specified in your Worker config file. If you have used the inspectorPort option to set a custom port then this should be the value provided in the websocketaddress field.

Note If you have more than one Worker in your application, you should add a configuration in the configurations field for each and include the configuration name in the compounds configurations array.