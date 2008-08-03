Debugging
The Cloudflare Vite plugin has debugging enabled by default and listens on port
9229.
You may choose a custom port or disable debugging by setting the
inspectorPort option in the plugin config.
There are two recommended methods for debugging your Workers during local development:
When running
vite dev or
vite preview, a
/__debug route is added that provides access to Cloudflare's implementation ↗ of Chrome's DevTools ↗.
Navigating to this route will open a DevTools tab for each of the Workers in your application.
Once the tab(s) are open, you can make a request to your application and start debugging your Worker code.
To set up VS Code ↗ to support breakpoint debugging in your application, you should create a
.vscode/launch.json file that contains the following configuration:
Here,
<NAME_OF_WORKER> indicates the name of the Worker as specified in your Worker config file.
If you have used the
inspectorPort option to set a custom port then this should be the value provided in the
websocketaddress field.
With this set up, you can run
vite dev or
vite preview and then select Debug Workers at the top of the Run & Debug panel to start debugging.
