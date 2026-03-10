Use these commands to manage certificates for mTLS connections.

The mtls-certificate commands manage client certificates for Worker subrequests. The cert commands manage both mTLS client certificates and Certificate Authority (CA) chain certificates, primarily for use with Hyperdrive configurations.

Manage client certificates used for mTLS connections in subrequests.

These certificates can be used in mtls_certificate bindings, which allow a Worker to present the certificate when establishing a connection with an origin that requires client authentication (mTLS).

mtls-certificate upload

Upload an mTLS certificate

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler mtls-certificate upload Terminal window pnpm wrangler mtls-certificate upload Terminal window yarn wrangler mtls-certificate upload

--cert string required The path to a certificate file (.pem) containing a chain of certificates to upload

--key string required The path to a file containing the private key for your leaf certificate

--name string The name for the certificate

Global flags --v boolean alias: --version Show version number

--cwd string Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

--config string alias: --c Path to Wrangler configuration file

--env string alias: --e Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

--env-file string Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

--experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

--experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

The following is an example of using the upload command to upload an mTLS certificate.

Terminal window npx wrangler mtls-certificate upload --cert cert.pem --key key.pem --name my-origin-cert

Uploading mTLS Certificate my-origin-cert... Success! Uploaded mTLS Certificate my-origin-cert ID: 99f5fef1-6cc1-46b8-bd79-44a0d5082b8d Issuer: CN=my-secured-origin.com,OU=my-team,O=my-org,L=San Francisco,ST=California,C=US Expires: 1/01/2025

You can then add this certificate as a binding in your Wrangler configuration file:

Note that the certificate and private keys must be in separate (typically .pem ) files when uploading.

mtls-certificate list

List uploaded mTLS certificates

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler mtls-certificate list Terminal window pnpm wrangler mtls-certificate list Terminal window yarn wrangler mtls-certificate list

The following is an example of using the list command to upload an mTLS certificate.

Terminal window npx wrangler mtls-certificate list

ID: 99f5fef1-6cc1-46b8-bd79-44a0d5082b8d Name: my-origin-cert Issuer: CN=my-secured-origin.com,OU=my-team,O=my-org,L=San Francisco,ST=California,C=US Created on: 1/01/2023 Expires: 1/01/2025 ID: c5d004d1-8312-402c-b8ed-6194328d5cbe Issuer: CN=another-origin.com,OU=my-team,O=my-org,L=San Francisco,ST=California,C=US Created on: 1/01/2023 Expires: 1/01/2025

mtls-certificate delete

Delete an mTLS certificate

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler mtls-certificate delete Terminal window pnpm wrangler mtls-certificate delete Terminal window yarn wrangler mtls-certificate delete

--id string The id of the mTLS certificate to delete

--name string The name of the mTLS certificate record to delete

The following is an example of using the delete command to delete an mTLS certificate.

Terminal window npx wrangler mtls-certificate delete --id 99f5fef1-6cc1-46b8-bd79-44a0d5082b8d

Are you sure you want to delete certificate 99f5fef1-6cc1-46b8-bd79-44a0d5082b8d (my-origin-cert) ? [ y/n ] yes Deleting certificate 99f5fef1-6cc1-46b8-bd79-44a0d5082b8d... Deleted certificate 99f5fef1-6cc1-46b8-bd79-44a0d5082b8d successfully

cert

Manage mTLS client certificates and Certificate Authority (CA) chain certificates used for secured connections.

These certificates can be used in Hyperdrive configurations, enabling them to present the certificate when connecting to an origin database that requires client authentication (mTLS) or a custom Certificate Authority (CA).

cert upload mtls-certificate

Upload an mTLS certificate

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler cert upload mtls-certificate Terminal window pnpm wrangler cert upload mtls-certificate Terminal window yarn wrangler cert upload mtls-certificate

--cert string required The path to a certificate file (.pem) containing a chain of certificates to upload

--key string required The path to a file containing the private key for your leaf certificate

--name string The name for the certificate

The following is an example of using the upload command to upload an mTLS certificate.

Terminal window npx wrangler cert upload --cert cert.pem --key key.pem --name my-origin-cert

Uploading mTLS Certificate my-origin-cert... Success! Uploaded mTLS Certificate my-origin-cert ID: 99f5fef1-6cc1-46b8-bd79-44a0d5082b8d Issuer: CN=my-secured-origin.com,OU=my-team,O=my-org,L=San Francisco,ST=California,C=US Expires: 1/01/2025

Note that the certificate and private keys must be in separate (typically .pem ) files when uploading.

cert upload certificate-authority

Upload a CA certificate chain

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler cert upload certificate-authority Terminal window pnpm wrangler cert upload certificate-authority Terminal window yarn wrangler cert upload certificate-authority

--name string The name for the certificate

--ca-cert string required The path to a certificate file (.pem) containing a chain of CA certificates to upload

The following is an example of using the upload command to upload an CA certificate.

Terminal window npx wrangler cert upload certificate-authority --ca-cert server-ca-chain.pem --name SERVER_CA_CHAIN

Uploading CA Certificate SERVER_CA_CHAIN... Success! Uploaded CA Certificate SERVER_CA_CHAIN ID: 99f5fef1-6cc1-46b8-bd79-44a0d5082b8d Issuer: CN=my-secured-origin.com,OU=my-team,O=my-org,L=San Francisco,ST=California,C=US Expires: 1/01/2025

cert list

List uploaded mTLS certificates

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler cert list Terminal window pnpm wrangler cert list Terminal window yarn wrangler cert list

The following is an example of using the list command to upload an mTLS or CA certificate.

Terminal window npx wrangler cert list

ID: 99f5fef1-6cc1-46b8-bd79-44a0d5082b8d Name: my-origin-cert Issuer: CN=my-secured-origin.com,OU=my-team,O=my-org,L=San Francisco,ST=California,C=US Created on: 1/01/2023 Expires: 1/01/2025 ID: c5d004d1-8312-402c-b8ed-6194328d5cbe Issuer: CN=another-origin.com,OU=my-team,O=my-org,L=San Francisco,ST=California,C=US Created on: 1/01/2023 Expires: 1/01/2025

cert delete

Delete an mTLS certificate

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler cert delete Terminal window pnpm wrangler cert delete Terminal window yarn wrangler cert delete

--id string The id of the mTLS certificate to delete

--name string The name of the mTLS certificate record to delete

The following is an example of using the delete command to delete an mTLS or CA certificate.

Terminal window npx wrangler cert delete --id 99f5fef1-6cc1-46b8-bd79-44a0d5082b8d