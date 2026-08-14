With Cloudflare Access, you can restrict who is authorized to access your application. You decide who is approved, and every request is checked before your Worker runs. Approved visitors are let through, while everyone else is shown a login page or blocked.
You can protect:
- A single application: require sign-in on its preview URLs, production URLs, or both.
- All Workers in your account: protect every existing and newly created Worker by default.
- Specific custom domains and hostnames: restrict access at the hostname or route level.
To use Access with Workers, you need:
- Zero Trust enabled on your account. If Zero Trust is not turned on, complete Zero Trust setup first, then return to the Workers dashboard.
- Permission to manage Workers and Access applications.
|I want to protect...
|Section
|API destination type
|Preview deployments for all Workers
|Protect all Workers
|
all_preview_workers
|Production and preview deployments for all Workers
|Protect all Workers
|
all_workers
|Preview deployments for one Worker
|Protect one Worker
|
preview_worker
|Production and preview deployments for one Worker
|Protect one Worker
|
worker
|A specific hostname — can be
workers.dev, a Custom Domain, or a path
|Protect a specific hostname, Custom Domain, or path
|Self-hosted application domain
Require sign-in on every Worker in your account, including Workers you deploy in the future. You can require sign-in on only preview deployments, or on both production and preview deployments.
Dashboard path: Workers & Pages overview page > Protect all Workers.
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In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Workers & Pages page.Go to Workers & Pages ↗
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Find the Protect all Workers card.
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If the card says Not enabled, select Enable Access.
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Choose Previews only or All traffic.
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Under Authentication policy, select an existing policy or configure one of the policy options.
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Select Enable Access.
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(Optional) Review the session duration.
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Select Apply Access.
To protect only preview deployments for every Worker, create a self-hosted Access application with an
all_preview_workers destination:
To protect every Worker's production and preview deployments, use
all_workers instead:
Send these
destinations in a
POST /accounts/{account_id}/access/apps request. For the full request schema, including policy options, session settings, and advanced Access options, refer to the Access applications API.
Require sign-in on a single Worker. This automatically protects every domain associated with the Worker, including its routes, Custom Domains,
workers.dev hostname, and previews. You can require sign-in on only preview deployments, or on both production and preview deployments.
Dashboard path: Workers & Pages > select your Worker > Access.
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In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Workers & Pages page.Go to Workers & Pages ↗
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Select your Worker from the application list.
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Select the Access tab.
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Select Protect this Worker behind Access.
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Choose Previews only or All traffic.
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Under Authentication policy, select an existing policy or configure one of the policy options.
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(Optional) Review the session duration.
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Select Apply Access.
To protect only preview deployments for one Worker, create a self-hosted Access application with a
preview_worker destination. Set
worker_id to your Worker's ID:
To protect the Worker's production and preview deployments, use
worker instead:
For the full request schema, including policy options and session settings, refer to the Access applications API.
Use hostname-based Access when only a specific URL that routes to your Worker should require sign-in, such as a
workers.dev hostname, a Custom Domain, a subdomain, or a path. Hostname-based Access protects only that exact URL, whereas protecting a Worker protects the entire Worker regardless of how it is accessed. For example with hostname-based Access, you can protect
my-worker.example.workers.dev,
admin.example.com, or a single path such as
example.com/login to make only part of your Worker private.
In both the dashboard and the API, you protect a hostname or path by creating a self-hosted application and using the hostname or path as the application domain.
Create the self-hosted application in Zero Trust > Access > Applications. To match subdomains, multiple paths, or wildcards, refer to Application paths.
Create the self-hosted application with a
POST /accounts/{account_id}/access/apps request, setting the application domain to the hostname or path. For the full request schema, refer to the Access applications API.
If account-level Access protects all Workers, you can make a specific Worker public by adding a Worker-level bypass. A bypass means Access does not require sign-in for that Worker.
Dashboard path: Workers & Pages > select your Worker > Access.
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In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Workers & Pages page.Go to Workers & Pages ↗
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Select your Worker from the application list.
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Select the Access tab.
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Select the option to make the Worker public or bypass account-level Access.
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Confirm the change.
Create a Worker-level Access application with a bypass policy. Use the
worker destination, set
worker_id to your Worker's ID, and set the policy
decision to
bypass with an
include rule that matches everyone:
When you turn on Access, choose who can sign in. The same policy options are available whether you protect all Workers or one Worker.
|Policy option
|Result
|Cloudflare account
|Allows members of this Cloudflare account to sign in. Use this option when access should be limited to people who already belong to the account.
|Email domain
|Allows anyone with a verified email address at the domain you enter, such as
example.com. Use this option when access should be available to people from a company or organization, even if they are not Cloudflare account members.
You can add one or more policies. Visitors who match any selected policy can sign in.
For advanced policy configuration, such as multiple identity providers, device posture rules, service tokens, complex policy ordering, or custom login or block pages, edit the Access application in Zero Trust after you create it. For the full set of options, refer to Access policies.
Every time Cloudflare Access authenticates a request, your Worker can read the signed-in user's identity — including email, groups, device posture, and more identity fields — directly through
ctx.access. No extra configuration or JWT parsing required.
Use this to personalize responses, enforce fine-grained permissions, or log activity per user.
ctx.access is
undefined if Access did not authenticate the request.
When developing locally with
wrangler dev or the Cloudflare Vite Plugin, you can simulate authenticated Cloudflare Access identities without deploying or going through an Access login flow.
Add a
dev block inside the
access configuration in your
wrangler.jsonc:
aud(required) — your Access application's audience tag, available as
ctx.access.aud. Wrangler will not start without it.
identity(optional) — simulates the authenticated user's identity claims (email, name, groups, and so on) returned by
ctx.access.getIdentity(). Include it if your Worker reads user identity. Omit it if your Worker only checks whether Access is enabled.
To test as a different user, change the identity fields and restart. To test unauthenticated requests, remove the
dev block —
ctx.access will be
undefined, just as it would be for a request that did not go through Access in production.
With this configuration, visiting
localhost:8787 would return
Hello, admin@example.com.
The identity object accepts any fields that match the production Access identity shape. For the full list, refer to Application token — User identity.
To disable Worker-level or account-level Access, open the Worker's Access tab or the Protect all Workers card and disable the corresponding Access rule.
Delete the Access application that protects the Worker, all Workers, or the hostname or path that routes to the Worker.
A Worker can be protected by more than one Access rule. When multiple rules could apply to the same request, the most specific rule takes effect first:
- Hostname or path-based Access: Applies first when the request matches that hostname or path, such as
admin.example.comor
example.com/login.
- Worker-level Access: Applies next for the selected Worker across its routes, Custom Domains,
workers.devhostname, and previews.
- Account-level Worker Access: Applies last as the fallback for all Workers or all Worker previews on the account.
For example, if a Worker has both account-level Access and a Worker-level rule, the Worker-level rule controls that Worker. If a matching hostname or path-based Access app also exists, that hostname or path rule controls the matching URL.
If you remove a more specific rule, a broader rule may still protect the Worker. For example, removing Worker-level Access can reveal account-level Access underneath.