🕸 Web Standards

Mocking Outbound fetch Requests

When using the API, Miniflare allows you to substitute custom Response s for fetch() calls using undici 's MockAgent API ↗. This is useful for testing Workers that make HTTP requests to other services. To enable fetch mocking, create a MockAgent ↗ using the createFetchMock() function, then set this using the fetchMock option.

import { Miniflare , createFetchMock } from "miniflare" ; // Create `MockAgent` and connect it to the `Miniflare` instance const fetchMock = createFetchMock () ; const mf = new Miniflare ( { modules : true , script : ` export default { async fetch(request, env, ctx) { const res = await fetch("https://example.com/thing"); const text = await res.text(); return new Response( \` response: \$ {text} \` ); } } ` , fetchMock , } ) ; // Throw when no matching mocked request is found // (see https://undici.nodejs.org/#/docs/api/MockAgent?id=mockagentdisablenetconnect) fetchMock . disableNetConnect () ; // Mock request to https://example.com/thing // (see https://undici.nodejs.org/#/docs/api/MockAgent?id=mockagentgetorigin) const origin = fetchMock . get ( "https://example.com" ) ; // (see https://undici.nodejs.org/#/docs/api/MockPool?id=mockpoolinterceptoptions) origin . intercept ( { method : "GET" , path : "/thing" } ) . reply ( 200 , "Mocked response!" ) ; const res = await mf . dispatchFetch ( "http://localhost:8787/" ) ; console . log ( await res . text ()) ; // "response:Mocked response!"

Subrequests

Miniflare does not support limiting the amount of subrequests. Please keep this in mind if you make a large amount of subrequests from your Worker.