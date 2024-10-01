🕸 Web Standards

 Skip to content
Mocking Outbound fetch Requests

When using the API, Miniflare allows you to substitute custom Responses for fetch() calls using undici's MockAgent API. This is useful for testing Workers that make HTTP requests to other services. To enable fetch mocking, create a MockAgent using the createFetchMock() function, then set this using the fetchMock option.

import { Miniflare, createFetchMock } from "miniflare";


// Create `MockAgent` and connect it to the `Miniflare` instance
const fetchMock = createFetchMock();
const mf = new Miniflare({
  modules: true,
  script: `
  export default {
    async fetch(request, env, ctx) {
      const res = await fetch("https://example.com/thing");
      const text = await res.text();
      return new Response(\`response:\${text}\`);
    }
  }
  `,
  fetchMock,
});


// Throw when no matching mocked request is found
// (see https://undici.nodejs.org/#/docs/api/MockAgent?id=mockagentdisablenetconnect)
fetchMock.disableNetConnect();


// Mock request to https://example.com/thing
// (see https://undici.nodejs.org/#/docs/api/MockAgent?id=mockagentgetorigin)
const origin = fetchMock.get("https://example.com");
// (see https://undici.nodejs.org/#/docs/api/MockPool?id=mockpoolinterceptoptions)
origin
  .intercept({ method: "GET", path: "/thing" })
  .reply(200, "Mocked response!");


const res = await mf.dispatchFetch("http://localhost:8787/");
console.log(await res.text()); // "response:Mocked response!"

Subrequests

Miniflare does not support limiting the amount of subrequests. Please keep this in mind if you make a large amount of subrequests from your Worker.

