🕸 Web Standards
- Web Standards Reference
- Encoding Reference
- Fetch Reference
- Request Reference
- Response Reference
- Streams Reference
- Web Crypto Reference
When using the API, Miniflare allows you to substitute custom
Responses for
fetch() calls using
undici's
MockAgent API ↗.
This is useful for testing Workers that make HTTP requests to other services. To
enable
fetch mocking, create a
MockAgent ↗
using the
createFetchMock() function, then set this using the
fetchMock
option.
Miniflare does not support limiting the amount of subrequests. Please keep this in mind if you make a large amount of subrequests from your Worker.