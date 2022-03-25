Headers

All HTTP request and response headers are available through the Headers API External link icon Open external link .

When a header name possesses multiple values, those values will be concatenated as a single, comma-delimited string value. This means that Headers.get will always return a string or a null value. This applies to all header names except for Set-Cookie , which requires Headers.getAll . This is documented below in Differences .

let headers = new Headers ( ) ; headers . get ( 'x-foo' ) ; headers . set ( 'x-foo' , '123' ) ; headers . get ( 'x-foo' ) ; headers . set ( 'x-foo' , 'hello' ) ; headers . get ( 'x-foo' ) ; headers . append ( 'x-foo' , 'world' ) ; headers . get ( 'x-foo' ) ;

Despite the fact that the Headers.getAll method has been made obsolete, Cloudflare still offers this method but only for use with the Set-Cookie header. This is because cookies will often contain date strings, which include commas. This can make parsing multiple values in a Set-Cookie header more difficult. Any attempts to use Headers.getAll with other header names will throw an error. A brief history Headers.getAll is available in this GitHub issue External link icon Open external link .

In Cloudflare Workers, the Headers.get method returns a USVString External link icon Open external link instead of a ByteString External link icon Open external link , which is specified by the spec. For most scenarios, this should have no noticeable effect. To compare the differences between these two string classes, refer to this Playground example External link icon Open external link .

​​ Cloudflare headers

Cloudflare sets a number of its own custom headers on incoming requests and outgoing responses. While some may be used for its own tracking and bookkeeping, many of these can be useful to your own applications – or Workers – too.

​​ Request headers

CF-Connecting-IP In same-zone Worker subrequests, the value of CF-Connecting-IP reflects the value of x-real-ip (the client’s IP). x-real-ip can be altered by the user in their Worker script. In cross-zone subrequests from one Cloudflare customer zone to another Cloudflare customer zone, the CF-Connecting-IP value will be set to the Worker client IP address '2a06:98c0:3600::103' for security reasons. For Worker subrequests destined for a non-Cloudflare customer zone, the CF-Connecting-IP and x-real-ip headers will both reflect the client’s IP address, with only the x-real-ip header able to be altered. When no Worker subrequest is triggered, cf-connecting-ip reflects the client’s IP address and the x-real-ip header is stripped.

CF-Worker Added to all Worker subrequests sent via fetch() . Set to the name of the zone which owns the Worker making the subrequest. For example, a Worker script on route for foo.example.com/* from example.com will have all subrequests with the header: CF-Worker : example.com The intended purpose of this header is to provide a means for recipients (for example, origins, load balancers, other Workers) to recognize, filter, and route traffic generated by Workers on specific zones. When configuring firewall rules, do not match on this header. Firewall rules are applied before Cloudflare adds the CF-Worker header. Instead, use the cf.worker.upstream_zone ( https://tinyurl.com/2wx4senh External link icon Open external link ) dynamic field, which contains the same value and exists for the same purpose.