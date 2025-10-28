Export to Grafana Cloud
Grafana Cloud is a fully managed observability platform that provides visualization, alerting, and analytics for your telemetry data. By exporting your Cloudflare Workers telemetry to Grafana Cloud, you can:
- Visualize distributed traces in Grafana Tempo to understand request flows and performance bottlenecks
- Query and analyze logs in Grafana Loki alongside your traces
This guide will walk you through configuring Cloudflare Workers to export OpenTelemetry-compliant traces and logs to your Grafana Cloud stack.
Before you begin, ensure you have:
- An active Grafana Cloud account ↗ (free tier available)
- A deployed Worker that you want to monitor
- Log in to your Grafana Cloud portal ↗
- From your organization's home page, navigate to Connections → Add new connection
- Search for "OpenTelemetry" and select OpenTelemetry (OTLP)
- Select Quickstart then select JavaScript
- Click Create a new token
- Enter a name for your token (e.g.,
cloudflare-workers-otel) and click create token
- Click on Close without copying the token
- Copy and Save the value for
OTEL_EXPORTER_OTLP_ENDPOINTand
OTEL_EXPORTER_OTLP_HEADERSin the
Environment variablescode block as the OTel endpoint and as the Auth header value respectively
- Navigate to your Cloudflare account's Workers Observability ↗ section
- Click Add destination and configure a destination name (e.g.
grafana-tracing)
- From Grafana, copy your Otel endpoint, auth header, and auth value
- Your OTEL endpoint will look like
https://otlp-gateway-prod-us-east-2.grafana.net/otlp(append
/v1/tracesfor traces and
/v1/logsfor logs)
- Your custom header should include:
- Your auth header name
Authorization
- Your auth header value
Basic MTMxxx...
- Your auth header name
With your destination created in the Cloudflare dashboard, update your Worker's configuration to enable telemetry export.
After updating your configuration, deploy your Worker for the changes to take effect.
