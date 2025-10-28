Export to Grafana Cloud

Grafana Cloud is a fully managed observability platform that provides visualization, alerting, and analytics for your telemetry data. By exporting your Cloudflare Workers telemetry to Grafana Cloud, you can:

Visualize distributed traces in Grafana Tempo to understand request flows and performance bottlenecks

Query and analyze logs in Grafana Loki alongside your traces

This guide will walk you through configuring Cloudflare Workers to export OpenTelemetry-compliant traces and logs to your Grafana Cloud stack.

Prerequisites

Before you begin, ensure you have:

An active Grafana Cloud account ↗ (free tier available)

A deployed Worker that you want to monitor

Step 1: Access the OpenTelemetry setup guide

Log in to your Grafana Cloud portal ↗ From your organization's home page, navigate to Connections → Add new connection Search for "OpenTelemetry" and select OpenTelemetry (OTLP) Select Quickstart then select JavaScript Click Create a new token Enter a name for your token (e.g., cloudflare-workers-otel ) and click create token Click on Close without copying the token Copy and Save the value for OTEL_EXPORTER_OTLP_ENDPOINT and OTEL_EXPORTER_OTLP_HEADERS in the Environment variables code block as the OTel endpoint and as the Auth header value respectively

Step 2: Set up destination

Navigate to your Cloudflare account's Workers Observability ↗ section Click Add destination and configure a destination name (e.g. grafana-tracing ) From Grafana, copy your Otel endpoint, auth header, and auth value

Your OTEL endpoint will look like https://otlp-gateway-prod-us-east-2.grafana.net/otlp (append /v1/traces for traces and /v1/logs for logs)

(append for traces and for logs) Your custom header should include: Your auth header name Authorization Your auth header value Basic MTMxxx...



Step 3: Configure your Worker

With your destination created in the Cloudflare dashboard, update your Worker's configuration to enable telemetry export.

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml { " observability " : { " traces " : { " enabled " : true , // Must match the destination name in the dashboard " destinations " : [ "grafana-traces" ] }, " logs " : { " enabled " : true , // Must match the destination name in the dashboard " destinations " : [ "grafana-logs" ] } } } [ observability . traces ] enabled = true destinations = [ "grafana-traces" ] [ observability . logs ] enabled = true destinations = [ "grafana-logs" ]

After updating your configuration, deploy your Worker for the changes to take effect.