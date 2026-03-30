Builds API reference

This guide shows you how to use the Workers Builds REST API to programmatically trigger builds, manage triggers, and monitor build status. The examples use curl commands that you can run directly in your terminal or adapt to your preferred programming language. Some examples pipe output through jq ↗ to filter JSON responses — install it if you do not have it already.

Before you start

1. Create an API token with the correct permissions

To use the Builds API, you need an API token to authenticate your requests. The Builds API requires a user-scoped API token, account-scoped tokens are not supported and will return "Invalid token" errors.

Create your token at dash.cloudflare.com/profile/api-tokens ↗ with the following permissions:

Permission Access level Why you need it Workers Builds Configuration Edit Trigger builds, manage triggers, configure environment variables Workers Scripts Read Only needed for one endpoint to retrieve your Worker's tag (documented as external_script_id )

Note This API token is different from a build token. Build tokens are used by the build system to deploy your Worker. By default, Cloudflare automatically generates a build token for your account, but you can also create your own. The API token described above is what you use to call the Builds API itself.

The Builds API identifies Workers by their tag, an immutable UUID assigned by Cloudflare. In API responses and parameters, this value appears as external_script_id .

Identifier Example Where it comes from Worker name ( id ) my-worker The name you gave your Worker Worker tag ( external_script_id ) 1a2b3c4d5e6f7a8b9c0d1e2f3a4b5c6d Immutable UUID assigned by Cloudflare

Every Builds API endpoint that references a Worker requires the tag, not the name.

3. What is a trigger?

A trigger is a configuration that defines how your Worker gets built and deployed. It specifies the build command, deploy command, environment variables, and which branches should trigger builds. Each Worker has up to two triggers: one for production (runs on your production branch) and one for preview (runs on all other branches). To set up triggers, refer to Set up Workers Builds from scratch.

Trigger fields:

Field Type Description trigger_name string Display name for the trigger build_command string Command to build your project (for example, npm run build ) deploy_command string Command to deploy your Worker (for example, npx wrangler deploy ) root_directory string Path to your project root branch_includes array Branch patterns that trigger builds (for example, ["main"] or ["*"] ) branch_excludes array Branch patterns to exclude path_includes array File path patterns that trigger builds path_excludes array File path patterns to ignore build_caching_enabled boolean Enable or disable build caching environment_variables object Build-time variables specific to this trigger

Workflow overview

Most Builds API operations follow this pattern: first get your Worker's tag, then get the trigger UUID, then perform build operations.

Step Action Endpoint 1 Get Worker tag GET /workers/scripts 2 Get trigger UUID GET /builds/workers/:worker_tag/triggers 3a Trigger a build POST /builds/triggers/:trigger_uuid/builds 3b List builds GET /builds/workers/:worker_tag/builds 3c Get build logs GET /builds/builds/:build_uuid/logs 3d Cancel a build PUT /builds/builds/:build_uuid/cancel

Step 1: Get your Worker tag

Call the Workers Scripts API to list all your Workers and find the tag for the Worker you want to work with:

Terminal window curl -s "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/workers/scripts" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ | jq '.result[] | {name: .id, tag: .tag}'

Example output:

{ " name " : "my-worker" , " tag " : "1a2b3c4d5e6f7a8b9c0d1e2f3a4b5c6d" } { " name " : "another-worker" , " tag " : "8a1b2c3d4e5f67890abcdef123456789" }

Save the tag value for your Worker. You will use it in all subsequent API calls.

Step 2: Get your trigger UUID

Use the GET /builds/workers/{tag}/triggers endpoint to list triggers for your Worker:

Terminal window curl -s "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/builds/workers/{worker_tag}/triggers" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ | jq '.result[] | {trigger_uuid, trigger_name, branch_includes, branch_excludes}'

Example output:

{ " trigger_uuid " : "f47ac10b-58cc-4372-a567-0e02b2c3d479" , " trigger_name " : "Deploy production" , " branch_includes " : [ "main" ], " branch_excludes " : [] } { " trigger_uuid " : "a1b2c3d4-e5f6-7890-abcd-ef1234567890" , " trigger_name " : "Deploy non-production branches" , " branch_includes " : [ "*" ], " branch_excludes " : [ "main" ] }

Save the trigger_uuid for the trigger you want to work with. Remember, you will have at most two triggers: one for your production branch (for example, main ) that deploys to your live Worker, and optionally one for all other branches that creates preview deployments.

Step 3: Work with builds

Now that you have the Worker tag and trigger UUID, you can trigger builds, list build history, and get logs.

Trigger a manual build

Use the POST /builds/triggers/{uuid}/builds endpoint with the trigger_uuid from Step 2.

Terminal window curl -s "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/builds/triggers/{trigger_uuid}/builds" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --request POST \ --data '{"branch": "main"}'

You must specify branch , commit_hash , or both:

Field Description branch Git branch name to build (for example, main ) commit_hash Specific commit SHA to build. If provided without branch , builds the commit on its current branch.

The response includes the build_uuid which you can use to monitor the build.

List builds for a Worker

Use the GET /builds/workers/{tag}/builds endpoint with the worker_tag from Step 1.

Terminal window curl -s "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/builds/workers/{worker_tag}/builds" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ | jq '.result[] | {build_uuid, status, branch, created_at}'

The response includes build_uuid for each build, which you need for getting logs or canceling builds.

Get build logs

Use the GET /builds/builds/{uuid}/logs endpoint. Get the build_uuid from:

List builds

The response when triggering a build

Get latest builds by script IDs

The last segment of the URL on your build details page in the dashboard

Terminal window curl -s "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/builds/builds/{build_uuid}/logs" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>"

Cancel a running build

Use the PUT /builds/builds/{uuid}/cancel endpoint. Get the build_uuid from:

List builds

The response when triggering a build

Get latest builds by script IDs

The last segment of the URL on your build details page in the dashboard

Terminal window curl -s "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/builds/builds/{build_uuid}/cancel" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ --request PUT

Use the PATCH /builds/triggers/{uuid} endpoint with the trigger_uuid from Step 2. You can update any of the trigger fields described in What is a trigger?.

Terminal window curl -s "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/builds/triggers/{trigger_uuid}" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --request PATCH \ --data '{ "build_command": "npm run build:prod", "deploy_command": "npx wrangler deploy" }'

Manage build environment variables

Environment variables are set per trigger, meaning you can have different values for production and preview builds. For example, you might set NODE_ENV=production on your production trigger and NODE_ENV=development on your preview trigger. Refer to the environment variables API reference for full endpoint details.

Note These are build-time environment variables, available only during the build process. For runtime environment variables, refer to Environment variables.

List environment variables

Use the trigger_uuid from Step 2.

Terminal window curl -s "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/builds/triggers/{trigger_uuid}/environment_variables" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>"

Set environment variables

You can set different variables for each trigger. For example, to set production environment variables:

Terminal window curl -s "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/builds/triggers/{production_trigger_uuid}/environment_variables" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --request PATCH \ --data '{ "variables": [ {"key": "NODE_ENV", "value": "production", "type": "text"}, {"key": "API_KEY", "value": "prod-secret-key", "type": "secret"} ] }'

And different values for preview builds:

Terminal window curl -s "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/builds/triggers/{preview_trigger_uuid}/environment_variables" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --request PATCH \ --data '{ "variables": [ {"key": "NODE_ENV", "value": "development", "type": "text"}, {"key": "API_KEY", "value": "dev-secret-key", "type": "secret"} ] }'

Use type: "text" for plain values and type: "secret" for sensitive values that should be masked in logs.

Delete an environment variable

Use the trigger_uuid from Step 2. The variable_key is the key name you set (for example, NODE_ENV ).

Terminal window curl -s "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/builds/triggers/{trigger_uuid}/environment_variables/{variable_key}" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ --request DELETE

Purge build cache

Use the POST /builds/triggers/{uuid}/purge_build_cache endpoint with the trigger_uuid from Step 2. This clears cached dependencies and build artifacts for that trigger.

Terminal window curl -s "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/builds/triggers/{trigger_uuid}/purge_build_cache" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ --request POST

Examples

The following examples show common use cases for the Builds API.

Set up Workers Builds from scratch

This example walks through the complete process of connecting a GitHub repository to a Worker and setting up automated builds using only the API.

Step Action Endpoint 1 Get GitHub account/repo IDs GET api.github.com/users/... and GET api.github.com/repos/... 2 Create repo connection PUT /builds/repos/connections 3 Get Worker tag GET /workers/scripts 4a Create production trigger POST /builds/triggers 4b Create preview trigger POST /builds/triggers 5 Set environment variables PATCH /builds/triggers/:trigger_uuid/environment_variables 6 Trigger first build POST /builds/triggers/:trigger_uuid/builds

Prerequisites

Before using the API, you must first install the Cloudflare GitHub App through the dashboard:

Go to Workers & Pages in the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ . Select any Worker and go to Settings > Builds > Connect. Select GitHub and authorize the Cloudflare GitHub App for your account or organization.

This one-time setup creates the connection between your GitHub account and Cloudflare. Once complete, you can use the API for everything else.

Step 1: Get your GitHub account information

After installing the GitHub App, you need your GitHub account ID and repository ID. You can find these from an existing trigger or from the GitHub API.

From GitHub's API:

Terminal window # Get your GitHub user/org ID curl -s "https://api.github.com/users/<GITHUB_USERNAME>" | jq '.id' # Get a repository ID curl -s "https://api.github.com/repos/<GITHUB_USERNAME>/<REPO_NAME>" | jq '.id'

Step 2: Create a repository connection

Create a connection between your GitHub repository and Cloudflare:

Terminal window curl -s "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/builds/repos/connections" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --request PUT \ --data '{ "provider_type": "github", "provider_account_id": "<GITHUB_USER_ID>", "provider_account_name": "<GITHUB_USERNAME>", "repo_id": "<GITHUB_REPO_ID>", "repo_name": "<REPO_NAME>" }'

Save the repo_connection_uuid from the response.

Step 3: Get your Worker tag

Terminal window curl -s "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/workers/scripts" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ | jq '.result[] | {name: .id, tag: .tag}'

Step 4: Create a production trigger

Create a trigger that deploys when you push to main :

Terminal window curl -s "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/builds/triggers" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --request POST \ --data '{ "external_script_id": "<WORKER_TAG>", "repo_connection_uuid": "<REPO_CONNECTION_UUID>", "trigger_name": "Deploy production", "build_command": "npm run build", "deploy_command": "npx wrangler deploy", "root_directory": "/", "branch_includes": ["main"], "branch_excludes": [], "path_includes": ["*"], "path_excludes": [] }'

Step 5: Create a preview trigger (optional)

Create a second trigger for preview deployments on all other branches:

Terminal window curl -s "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/builds/triggers" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --request POST \ --data '{ "external_script_id": "<WORKER_TAG>", "repo_connection_uuid": "<REPO_CONNECTION_UUID>", "trigger_name": "Deploy preview branches", "build_command": "npm run build", "deploy_command": "npx wrangler versions upload", "root_directory": "/", "branch_includes": ["*"], "branch_excludes": ["main"], "path_includes": ["*"], "path_excludes": [] }'

Note the different deploy_command : production uses wrangler deploy while preview uses wrangler versions upload to create preview URLs without affecting the live deployment.

Step 6: Set environment variables for each trigger

Set production environment variables:

Terminal window curl -s "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/builds/triggers/{production_trigger_uuid}/environment_variables" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --request PATCH \ --data '{ "variables": [ {"key": "NODE_ENV", "value": "production", "type": "text"} ] }'

Set preview environment variables:

Terminal window curl -s "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/builds/triggers/{preview_trigger_uuid}/environment_variables" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --request PATCH \ --data '{ "variables": [ {"key": "NODE_ENV", "value": "development", "type": "text"} ] }'

Step 7: Trigger your first build

Terminal window curl -s "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/builds/triggers/{production_trigger_uuid}/builds" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --request POST \ --data '{"branch": "main"}'

Your Worker is now connected to GitHub. Future pushes to main will automatically trigger production deployments, and pushes to other branches will create preview deployments.

Redeploy current deployment

Redeploy your current active deployment to refresh build-time data. This is useful when you need to rebuild without code changes.

Step Action Endpoint 1 Get active deployment GET /workers/scripts/:worker_name/deployments 2 Find the build for that version GET /builds/builds?version_ids=:version_id 3 Retrigger with same branch/commit POST /builds/triggers/:trigger_uuid/builds

Step 1: Get the active deployment's version ID

Use the GET /workers/scripts/{script_name}/deployments endpoint with the worker_name from Step 1:

Terminal window curl -s "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/workers/scripts/{worker_name}/deployments" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ | jq '.result.deployments[0].versions[0].version_id'

Save the version_id from the output.

Step 2: Find the build for that version

Use the GET /builds/builds endpoint with the version_id from the previous step:

Terminal window curl -s "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/builds/builds?version_ids={version_id}" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ | jq '.result.builds'

From the response, note the trigger.trigger_uuid , build_trigger_metadata.branch , and build_trigger_metadata.commit_hash .

Step 3: Retrigger with the same branch and commit

Use the POST /builds/triggers/{uuid}/builds endpoint with the values from the previous step:

Terminal window curl -s "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/builds/triggers/{trigger_uuid}/builds" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --request POST \ --data '{ "branch": "{branch}", "commit_hash": "{commit_hash}" }' Passing both ` branch ` and ` commit_hash ` pins the build to that exact commit on that branch.

Troubleshooting

"Resource not found" error

You are likely using the Worker name instead of the Worker tag. The Builds API requires the tag (a UUID like 1a2b3c4d5e6f7a8b9c0d1e2f3a4b5c6d ), not the Worker name. Refer to Step 1 to get your Worker tag.

For other build errors, refer to Troubleshooting builds.