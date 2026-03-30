Builds API reference
This guide shows you how to use the Workers Builds REST API to programmatically trigger builds, manage triggers, and monitor build status. The examples use
curl commands that you can run directly in your terminal or adapt to your preferred programming language. Some examples pipe output through
jq ↗ to filter JSON responses — install it if you do not have it already.
To use the Builds API, you need an API token to authenticate your requests. The Builds API requires a user-scoped API token, account-scoped tokens are not supported and will return "Invalid token" errors.
Create your token at dash.cloudflare.com/profile/api-tokens ↗ with the following permissions:
|Permission
|Access level
|Why you need it
|Workers Builds Configuration
|Edit
|Trigger builds, manage triggers, configure environment variables
|Workers Scripts
|Read
|Only needed for one endpoint to retrieve your Worker's tag (documented as
external_script_id)
The Builds API identifies Workers by their tag, an immutable UUID assigned by Cloudflare. In API responses and parameters, this value appears as
external_script_id.
|Identifier
|Example
|Where it comes from
|Worker name (
id)
my-worker
|The name you gave your Worker
|Worker tag (
external_script_id)
1a2b3c4d5e6f7a8b9c0d1e2f3a4b5c6d
|Immutable UUID assigned by Cloudflare
Every Builds API endpoint that references a Worker requires the tag, not the name.
A trigger is a configuration that defines how your Worker gets built and deployed. It specifies the build command, deploy command, environment variables, and which branches should trigger builds. Each Worker has up to two triggers: one for production (runs on your production branch) and one for preview (runs on all other branches). To set up triggers, refer to Set up Workers Builds from scratch.
Trigger fields:
|Field
|Type
|Description
trigger_name
|string
|Display name for the trigger
build_command
|string
|Command to build your project (for example,
npm run build)
deploy_command
|string
|Command to deploy your Worker (for example,
npx wrangler deploy)
root_directory
|string
|Path to your project root
branch_includes
|array
|Branch patterns that trigger builds (for example,
["main"] or
["*"])
branch_excludes
|array
|Branch patterns to exclude
path_includes
|array
|File path patterns that trigger builds
path_excludes
|array
|File path patterns to ignore
build_caching_enabled
|boolean
|Enable or disable build caching
environment_variables
|object
|Build-time variables specific to this trigger
Most Builds API operations follow this pattern: first get your Worker's tag, then get the trigger UUID, then perform build operations.
|Step
|Action
|Endpoint
|1
|Get Worker tag
GET /workers/scripts
|2
|Get trigger UUID
GET /builds/workers/:worker_tag/triggers
|3a
|Trigger a build
POST /builds/triggers/:trigger_uuid/builds
|3b
|List builds
GET /builds/workers/:worker_tag/builds
|3c
|Get build logs
GET /builds/builds/:build_uuid/logs
|3d
|Cancel a build
PUT /builds/builds/:build_uuid/cancel
Call the Workers Scripts API to list all your Workers and find the
tag for the Worker you want to work with:
Example output:
Save the
tag value for your Worker. You will use it in all subsequent API calls.
Use the
GET /builds/workers/{tag}/triggers endpoint to list triggers for your Worker:
Example output:
Save the
trigger_uuid for the trigger you want to work with. Remember, you will have at most two triggers: one for your production branch (for example,
main) that deploys to your live Worker, and optionally one for all other branches that creates preview deployments.
Now that you have the Worker tag and trigger UUID, you can trigger builds, list build history, and get logs.
Use the
POST /builds/triggers/{uuid}/builds endpoint with the
trigger_uuid from Step 2.
You must specify
branch,
commit_hash, or both:
|Field
|Description
branch
|Git branch name to build (for example,
main)
commit_hash
|Specific commit SHA to build. If provided without
branch, builds the commit on its current branch.
The response includes the
build_uuid which you can use to monitor the build.
Use the
GET /builds/workers/{tag}/builds endpoint with the
worker_tag from Step 1.
The response includes
build_uuid for each build, which you need for getting logs or canceling builds.
Use the
GET /builds/builds/{uuid}/logs endpoint. Get the
build_uuid from:
- List builds
- The response when triggering a build
- Get latest builds by script IDs
- The last segment of the URL on your build details page in the dashboard
Use the
PUT /builds/builds/{uuid}/cancel endpoint. Get the
build_uuid from:
- List builds
- The response when triggering a build
- Get latest builds by script IDs
- The last segment of the URL on your build details page in the dashboard
Use the
PATCH /builds/triggers/{uuid} endpoint with the
trigger_uuid from Step 2. You can update any of the trigger fields described in What is a trigger?.
Environment variables are set per trigger, meaning you can have different values for production and preview builds. For example, you might set
NODE_ENV=production on your production trigger and
NODE_ENV=development on your preview trigger. Refer to the environment variables API reference for full endpoint details.
Use the
trigger_uuid from Step 2.
You can set different variables for each trigger. For example, to set production environment variables:
And different values for preview builds:
Use
type: "text" for plain values and
type: "secret" for sensitive values that should be masked in logs.
Use the
trigger_uuid from Step 2. The
variable_key is the key name you set (for example,
NODE_ENV).
Use the
POST /builds/triggers/{uuid}/purge_build_cache endpoint with the
trigger_uuid from Step 2. This clears cached dependencies and build artifacts for that trigger.
The following examples show common use cases for the Builds API.
This example walks through the complete process of connecting a GitHub repository to a Worker and setting up automated builds using only the API.
|Step
|Action
|Endpoint
|1
|Get GitHub account/repo IDs
GET api.github.com/users/... and
GET api.github.com/repos/...
|2
|Create repo connection
PUT /builds/repos/connections
|3
|Get Worker tag
GET /workers/scripts
|4a
|Create production trigger
POST /builds/triggers
|4b
|Create preview trigger
POST /builds/triggers
|5
|Set environment variables
PATCH /builds/triggers/:trigger_uuid/environment_variables
|6
|Trigger first build
POST /builds/triggers/:trigger_uuid/builds
Before using the API, you must first install the Cloudflare GitHub App through the dashboard:
- Go to Workers & Pages in the Cloudflare dashboard ↗.
- Select any Worker and go to Settings > Builds > Connect.
- Select GitHub and authorize the Cloudflare GitHub App for your account or organization.
This one-time setup creates the connection between your GitHub account and Cloudflare. Once complete, you can use the API for everything else.
After installing the GitHub App, you need your GitHub account ID and repository ID. You can find these from an existing trigger or from the GitHub API.
From GitHub's API:
Create a connection between your GitHub repository and Cloudflare:
Save the
repo_connection_uuid from the response.
Create a trigger that deploys when you push to
main:
Create a second trigger for preview deployments on all other branches:
Note the different
deploy_command: production uses
wrangler deploy while preview uses
wrangler versions upload to create preview URLs without affecting the live deployment.
Set production environment variables:
Set preview environment variables:
Your Worker is now connected to GitHub. Future pushes to
main will automatically trigger production deployments, and pushes to other branches will create preview deployments.
Redeploy your current active deployment to refresh build-time data. This is useful when you need to rebuild without code changes.
|Step
|Action
|Endpoint
|1
|Get active deployment
GET /workers/scripts/:worker_name/deployments
|2
|Find the build for that version
GET /builds/builds?version_ids=:version_id
|3
|Retrigger with same branch/commit
POST /builds/triggers/:trigger_uuid/builds
Step 1: Get the active deployment's version ID
Use the
GET /workers/scripts/{script_name}/deployments endpoint with the
worker_name from Step 1:
Save the
version_id from the output.
Step 2: Find the build for that version
Use the
GET /builds/builds endpoint with the
version_id from the previous step:
From the response, note the
trigger.trigger_uuid,
build_trigger_metadata.branch, and
build_trigger_metadata.commit_hash.
Step 3: Retrigger with the same branch and commit
Use the
POST /builds/triggers/{uuid}/builds endpoint with the values from the previous step:
You are likely using the Worker name instead of the Worker tag. The Builds API requires the
tag (a UUID like
1a2b3c4d5e6f7a8b9c0d1e2f3a4b5c6d), not the Worker name. Refer to Step 1 to get your Worker tag.
For other build errors, refer to Troubleshooting builds.
- Workers Builds REST API reference - Complete endpoint documentation
- Workers Scripts REST API reference - For retrieving Worker tags
- Workers Builds overview - Dashboard setup and configuration
- Build configuration - Build settings and options
- Create API token - How to create tokens with the correct permissions