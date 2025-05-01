 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Serving a subdirectory

Like with any other Worker, you can configure a Worker with assets to run on a path of your domain. Assets defined for a Worker must be nested in a directory structure that mirrors the desired path.

For example, to serve assets from example.com/blog/*, create a blog directory in your asset directory.

  • Directorydist
    • Directoryblog
      • index.html
      • Directoryposts
        • post1.html
        • post2.html

With a Wrangler configuration file like so:

{
  "name": "assets-on-a-path-example",
  "main": "src/index.js",
  "route": "example.com/blog/*",
  "assets": {
    "directory": "dist"
  }
}

In this example, requests to example.com/blog/ will serve the index.html file, and requests to example.com/blog/posts/post1 will serve the post1.html file.

If you have a file outside the configured path, it will not be served, unless it is part of the assets.not_found_handling for Single Page Applications or custom 404 pages. For example, if you have a home.html file in the root of your asset directory, it will not be served when requesting example.com/blog/home. However, if needed, these files can still be manually fetched over the binding.