Serving a subdirectory

Note This feature requires Wrangler v3.98.0 or later.

Like with any other Worker, you can configure a Worker with assets to run on a path of your domain. Assets defined for a Worker must be nested in a directory structure that mirrors the desired path.

For example, to serve assets from example.com/blog/* , create a blog directory in your asset directory.

Directory dist Directory blog index.html Directory posts post1.html post2.html



With a Wrangler configuration file like so:

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml { " name " : "assets-on-a-path-example" , " main " : "src/index.js" , " route " : "example.com/blog/*" , " assets " : { " directory " : "dist" } } name = "assets-on-a-path-example" main = "src/index.js" route = "example.com/blog/*" [ assets ] directory = "dist"

In this example, requests to example.com/blog/ will serve the index.html file, and requests to example.com/blog/posts/post1 will serve the post1.html file.