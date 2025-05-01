Serving a subdirectory
Like with any other Worker, you can configure a Worker with assets to run on a path of your domain. Assets defined for a Worker must be nested in a directory structure that mirrors the desired path.
For example, to serve assets from
example.com/blog/*, create a
blog directory in your asset directory.
Directorydist
Directoryblog
- index.html
Directoryposts
- post1.html
- post2.html
With a Wrangler configuration file like so:
In this example, requests to
example.com/blog/ will serve the
index.html file, and requests to
example.com/blog/posts/post1 will serve the
post1.html file.
If you have a file outside the configured path, it will not be served, unless it is part of the
assets.not_found_handling for Single Page Applications or custom 404 pages. For example, if you have a
home.html file in the root of your asset directory, it will not be served when requesting
example.com/blog/home. However, if needed, these files can still be manually fetched over the binding.
