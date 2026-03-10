 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Pages

Configure Cloudflare Pages using Wrangler.

pages dev

Develop your full-stack Pages application locally

Terminal window
npx wrangler pages dev [DIRECTORY] [COMMAND]
  • [DIRECTORY] string

    The directory of static assets to serve

  • [COMMAND] string

    The proxy command to run [deprecated]

  • --compatibility-date string

    Date to use for compatibility checks

  • --compatibility-flags string alias: --compatibility-flag

    Flags to use for compatibility checks

  • --ip string

    The IP address to listen on

  • --port number

    The port to listen on (serve from)

  • --inspector-port number

    Port for devtools to connect to

  • --proxy number

    The port to proxy (where the static assets are served)

  • --script-path string

    The location of the single Worker script if not using functions [default: _worker.js]

  • --no-bundle boolean

    Whether to run bundling on _worker.js

  • --binding array alias: --b

    Bind variable/secret (KEY=VALUE)

  • --kv array alias: --k

    KV namespace to bind (--kv KV_BINDING)

  • --d1 array

    D1 database to bind (--d1 D1_BINDING)

  • --do array alias: --o

    Durable Object to bind (--do DO_BINDING=CLASS_NAME@SCRIPT_NAME)

  • --r2 array

    R2 bucket to bind (--r2 R2_BINDING)

  • --ai string

    AI to bind (--ai AI_BINDING)

  • --version-metadata string

    Worker Version metadata (--version-metadata VERSION_METADATA_BINDING)

  • --service array

    Service to bind (--service SERVICE=SCRIPT_NAME)

  • --live-reload boolean default: false

    Auto reload HTML pages when change is detected

  • --local-protocol "http" | "https"

    Protocol to listen to requests on, defaults to http.

  • --https-key-path string

    Path to a custom certificate key

  • --https-cert-path string

    Path to a custom certificate

  • --persist-to string

    Specify directory to use for local persistence (defaults to .wrangler/state)

  • --log-level "debug" | "info" | "log" | "warn" | "error" | "none"

    Specify logging level

  • --show-interactive-dev-session boolean

    Show interactive dev session (defaults to true if the terminal supports interactivity)

Global flags
  • --v boolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwd string

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --config string alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --env string alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-file string

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

pages functions build

Compile a folder of Pages Functions into a single Worker

Terminal window
npx wrangler pages functions build [DIRECTORY]
  • [DIRECTORY] string default: functions

    The directory of Pages Functions

  • --outfile string

    The location of the output Worker script

  • --outdir string

    Output directory for the bundled Worker

  • --output-config-path string

    The location for the output config file

  • --build-metadata-path string

    The location for the build metadata file

  • --project-directory string

    The location of the Pages project

  • --output-routes-path string

    The location for the output _routes.json file

  • --minify boolean default: false

    Minify the output Worker script

  • --sourcemap boolean default: false

    Generate a sourcemap for the output Worker script

  • --fallback-service string default: ASSETS

    The service to fallback to at the end of the next chain. Setting to '' will fallback to the global fetch.

  • --watch boolean default: false

    Watch for changes to the functions and automatically rebuild the Worker script

  • --plugin boolean default: false

    Build a plugin rather than a Worker script

  • --build-output-directory string

    The directory to output static assets to

  • --compatibility-date string

    Date to use for compatibility checks

  • --compatibility-flags string alias: --compatibility-flag

    Flags to use for compatibility checks

  • --external string

    A list of module imports to exclude from bundling

  • --metafile string

    Path to output build metadata from esbuild. If flag is used without a path, defaults to 'bundle-meta.json' inside the directory specified by --outdir.

Global flags
  • --v boolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwd string

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --config string alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --env string alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-file string

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

pages project list

List your Cloudflare Pages projects

Terminal window
npx wrangler pages project list

Global flags
  • --v boolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwd string

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --config string alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --env string alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-file string

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

pages project create

Create a new Cloudflare Pages project

Terminal window
npx wrangler pages project create [PROJECT-NAME]
  • [PROJECT-NAME] string required

    The name of your Pages project

  • --production-branch string

    The name of the production branch of your project

  • --compatibility-flags string alias: --compatibility-flag

    Flags to use for compatibility checks

  • --compatibility-date string

    Date to use for compatibility checks

Global flags
  • --v boolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwd string

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --config string alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --env string alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-file string

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

pages project delete

Delete a Cloudflare Pages project

Terminal window
npx wrangler pages project delete [PROJECT-NAME]
  • [PROJECT-NAME] string required

    The name of your Pages project

  • --yes boolean alias: --y

    Answer "yes" to confirm project deletion

Global flags
  • --v boolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwd string

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --config string alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --env string alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-file string

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

pages deployment list

List deployments in your Cloudflare Pages project

Terminal window
npx wrangler pages deployment list
  • --project-name string

    The name of the project you would like to list deployments for

  • --environment string

    Environment type to list deployments for

  • --json boolean default: false

    Return output as clean JSON

Global flags
  • --v boolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwd string

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --config string alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --env string alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-file string

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

pages deployment tail

Start a tailing session for a project's deployment and livestream logs from your Functions

Terminal window
npx wrangler pages deployment tail [DEPLOYMENT]
  • [DEPLOYMENT] string

    (Optional) ID or URL of the deployment to tail. Specify by environment if deployment ID is unknown.

  • --project-name string

    The name of the project you would like to tail

  • --environment string default: production

    When not providing a specific deployment ID, specifying environment will grab the latest production or preview deployment

  • --format string

    The format of log entries

  • --status "ok" | "error" | "canceled"

    Filter by invocation status

  • --header string

    Filter by HTTP header

  • --method string

    Filter by HTTP method

  • --search string

    Filter by a text match in console.log messages

  • --sampling-rate number

    Adds a percentage of requests to log sampling rate

  • --ip string

    Filter by the IP address the request originates from. Use "self" to filter for your own IP

Global flags
  • --v boolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwd string

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --config string alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --env string alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-file string

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

pages deploy

Deploy a directory of static assets as a Pages deployment

Terminal window
npx wrangler pages deploy [DIRECTORY]
  • [DIRECTORY] string

    The directory of static files to upload

  • --project-name string

    The name of the project you want to deploy to

  • --branch string

    The name of the branch you want to deploy to

  • --commit-hash string

    The SHA to attach to this deployment

  • --commit-message string

    The commit message to attach to this deployment

  • --commit-dirty boolean

    Whether or not the workspace should be considered dirty for this deployment

  • --skip-caching boolean

    Skip asset caching which speeds up builds

  • --no-bundle boolean

    Whether to run bundling on _worker.js before deploying

  • --upload-source-maps boolean default: false

    Whether to upload any server-side sourcemaps with this deployment

Global flags
  • --v boolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwd string

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --config string alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --env string alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-file string

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

pages secret put

Create or update a secret variable for a Pages project

Terminal window
npx wrangler pages secret put [KEY]
  • [KEY] string required

    The variable name to be accessible in the Pages project

  • --project-name string aliases: --project

    The name of your Pages project

Global flags
  • --v boolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwd string

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --config string alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --env string alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-file string

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

pages secret bulk

Bulk upload secrets for a Pages project

Terminal window
npx wrangler pages secret bulk [FILE]
  • [FILE] string

    The file of key-value pairs to upload, as JSON in form {"key": value, ...} or .dev.vars file in the form KEY=VALUE

  • --project-name string aliases: --project

    The name of your Pages project

Global flags
  • --v boolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwd string

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --config string alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --env string alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-file string

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

pages secret delete

Delete a secret variable from a Pages project

Terminal window
npx wrangler pages secret delete [KEY]
  • [KEY] string required

    The variable name to be accessible in the Pages project

  • --project-name string aliases: --project

    The name of your Pages project

Global flags
  • --v boolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwd string

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --config string alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --env string alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-file string

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

pages secret list

List all secrets for a Pages project

Terminal window
npx wrangler pages secret list
  • --project-name string aliases: --project

    The name of your Pages project

Global flags
  • --v boolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwd string

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --config string alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --env string alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-file string

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

pages download config


Experimental

Download your Pages project config as a Wrangler configuration file

Terminal window
npx wrangler pages download config [PROJECTNAME]
  • [PROJECTNAME] string

    The Pages project to download

  • --force boolean

    Overwrite an existing Wrangler configuration file without prompting

Global flags
  • --v boolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwd string

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --config string alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --env string alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-file string

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources