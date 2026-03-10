Pages
Configure Cloudflare Pages using Wrangler.
Develop your full-stack Pages application locally
-
[DIRECTORY]string
The directory of static assets to serve
-
[COMMAND]string
The proxy command to run [deprecated]
-
--compatibility-datestring
Date to use for compatibility checks
-
--compatibility-flagsstring alias: --compatibility-flag
Flags to use for compatibility checks
-
--ipstring
The IP address to listen on
-
--portnumber
The port to listen on (serve from)
-
--inspector-portnumber
Port for devtools to connect to
-
--proxynumber
The port to proxy (where the static assets are served)
-
--script-pathstring
The location of the single Worker script if not using functions [default: _worker.js]
-
--no-bundleboolean
Whether to run bundling on
_worker.js
-
--bindingarray alias: --b
Bind variable/secret (KEY=VALUE)
-
--kvarray alias: --k
KV namespace to bind (--kv KV_BINDING)
-
--d1array
D1 database to bind (--d1 D1_BINDING)
-
--doarray alias: --o
Durable Object to bind (--do DO_BINDING=CLASS_NAME@SCRIPT_NAME)
-
--r2array
R2 bucket to bind (--r2 R2_BINDING)
-
--aistring
AI to bind (--ai AI_BINDING)
-
--version-metadatastring
Worker Version metadata (--version-metadata VERSION_METADATA_BINDING)
-
--servicearray
Service to bind (--service SERVICE=SCRIPT_NAME)
-
--live-reloadboolean default: false
Auto reload HTML pages when change is detected
-
--local-protocol"http" | "https"
Protocol to listen to requests on, defaults to http.
-
--https-key-pathstring
Path to a custom certificate key
-
--https-cert-pathstring
Path to a custom certificate
-
--persist-tostring
Specify directory to use for local persistence (defaults to .wrangler/state)
-
--log-level"debug" | "info" | "log" | "warn" | "error" | "none"
Specify logging level
-
--show-interactive-dev-sessionboolean
Show interactive dev session (defaults to true if the terminal supports interactivity)
Global flags
-
--vboolean alias: --version
Show version number
-
--cwdstring
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
-
--configstring alias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
-
--envstring alias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
-
--env-filestring
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
-
--experimental-provisionboolean aliases: --x-provision default: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
-
--experimental-auto-createboolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
Compile a folder of Pages Functions into a single Worker
-
[DIRECTORY]string default: functions
The directory of Pages Functions
-
--outfilestring
The location of the output Worker script
-
--outdirstring
Output directory for the bundled Worker
-
--output-config-pathstring
The location for the output config file
-
--build-metadata-pathstring
The location for the build metadata file
-
--project-directorystring
The location of the Pages project
-
--output-routes-pathstring
The location for the output _routes.json file
-
--minifyboolean default: false
Minify the output Worker script
-
--sourcemapboolean default: false
Generate a sourcemap for the output Worker script
-
--fallback-servicestring default: ASSETS
The service to fallback to at the end of the
nextchain. Setting to '' will fallback to the global
fetch.
-
--watchboolean default: false
Watch for changes to the functions and automatically rebuild the Worker script
-
--pluginboolean default: false
Build a plugin rather than a Worker script
-
--build-output-directorystring
The directory to output static assets to
-
--compatibility-datestring
Date to use for compatibility checks
-
--compatibility-flagsstring alias: --compatibility-flag
Flags to use for compatibility checks
-
--externalstring
A list of module imports to exclude from bundling
-
--metafilestring
Path to output build metadata from esbuild. If flag is used without a path, defaults to 'bundle-meta.json' inside the directory specified by --outdir.
Global flags
-
--vboolean alias: --version
Show version number
-
--cwdstring
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
-
--configstring alias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
-
--envstring alias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
-
--env-filestring
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
-
--experimental-provisionboolean aliases: --x-provision default: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
-
--experimental-auto-createboolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
List your Cloudflare Pages projects
Global flags
-
--vboolean alias: --version
Show version number
-
--cwdstring
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
-
--configstring alias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
-
--envstring alias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
-
--env-filestring
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
-
--experimental-provisionboolean aliases: --x-provision default: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
-
--experimental-auto-createboolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
Create a new Cloudflare Pages project
-
[PROJECT-NAME]string required
The name of your Pages project
-
--production-branchstring
The name of the production branch of your project
-
--compatibility-flagsstring alias: --compatibility-flag
Flags to use for compatibility checks
-
--compatibility-datestring
Date to use for compatibility checks
Global flags
-
--vboolean alias: --version
Show version number
-
--cwdstring
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
-
--configstring alias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
-
--envstring alias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
-
--env-filestring
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
-
--experimental-provisionboolean aliases: --x-provision default: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
-
--experimental-auto-createboolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
Delete a Cloudflare Pages project
-
[PROJECT-NAME]string required
The name of your Pages project
-
--yesboolean alias: --y
Answer "yes" to confirm project deletion
Global flags
-
--vboolean alias: --version
Show version number
-
--cwdstring
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
-
--configstring alias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
-
--envstring alias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
-
--env-filestring
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
-
--experimental-provisionboolean aliases: --x-provision default: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
-
--experimental-auto-createboolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
List deployments in your Cloudflare Pages project
-
--project-namestring
The name of the project you would like to list deployments for
-
--environmentstring
Environment type to list deployments for
-
--jsonboolean default: false
Return output as clean JSON
Global flags
-
--vboolean alias: --version
Show version number
-
--cwdstring
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
-
--configstring alias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
-
--envstring alias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
-
--env-filestring
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
-
--experimental-provisionboolean aliases: --x-provision default: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
-
--experimental-auto-createboolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
Start a tailing session for a project's deployment and livestream logs from your Functions
-
[DEPLOYMENT]string
(Optional) ID or URL of the deployment to tail. Specify by environment if deployment ID is unknown.
-
--project-namestring
The name of the project you would like to tail
-
--environmentstring default: production
When not providing a specific deployment ID, specifying environment will grab the latest production or preview deployment
-
--formatstring
The format of log entries
-
--status"ok" | "error" | "canceled"
Filter by invocation status
-
--headerstring
Filter by HTTP header
-
--methodstring
Filter by HTTP method
-
--searchstring
Filter by a text match in console.log messages
-
--sampling-ratenumber
Adds a percentage of requests to log sampling rate
-
--ipstring
Filter by the IP address the request originates from. Use "self" to filter for your own IP
Global flags
-
--vboolean alias: --version
Show version number
-
--cwdstring
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
-
--configstring alias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
-
--envstring alias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
-
--env-filestring
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
-
--experimental-provisionboolean aliases: --x-provision default: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
-
--experimental-auto-createboolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
Deploy a directory of static assets as a Pages deployment
-
[DIRECTORY]string
The directory of static files to upload
-
--project-namestring
The name of the project you want to deploy to
-
--branchstring
The name of the branch you want to deploy to
-
--commit-hashstring
The SHA to attach to this deployment
-
--commit-messagestring
The commit message to attach to this deployment
-
--commit-dirtyboolean
Whether or not the workspace should be considered dirty for this deployment
-
--skip-cachingboolean
Skip asset caching which speeds up builds
-
--no-bundleboolean
Whether to run bundling on
_worker.jsbefore deploying
-
--upload-source-mapsboolean default: false
Whether to upload any server-side sourcemaps with this deployment
Global flags
-
--vboolean alias: --version
Show version number
-
--cwdstring
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
-
--configstring alias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
-
--envstring alias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
-
--env-filestring
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
-
--experimental-provisionboolean aliases: --x-provision default: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
-
--experimental-auto-createboolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
Create or update a secret variable for a Pages project
-
[KEY]string required
The variable name to be accessible in the Pages project
-
--project-namestring aliases: --project
The name of your Pages project
Global flags
-
--vboolean alias: --version
Show version number
-
--cwdstring
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
-
--configstring alias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
-
--envstring alias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
-
--env-filestring
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
-
--experimental-provisionboolean aliases: --x-provision default: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
-
--experimental-auto-createboolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
Bulk upload secrets for a Pages project
-
[FILE]string
The file of key-value pairs to upload, as JSON in form {"key": value, ...} or .dev.vars file in the form KEY=VALUE
-
--project-namestring aliases: --project
The name of your Pages project
Global flags
-
--vboolean alias: --version
Show version number
-
--cwdstring
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
-
--configstring alias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
-
--envstring alias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
-
--env-filestring
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
-
--experimental-provisionboolean aliases: --x-provision default: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
-
--experimental-auto-createboolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
Delete a secret variable from a Pages project
-
[KEY]string required
The variable name to be accessible in the Pages project
-
--project-namestring aliases: --project
The name of your Pages project
Global flags
-
--vboolean alias: --version
Show version number
-
--cwdstring
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
-
--configstring alias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
-
--envstring alias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
-
--env-filestring
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
-
--experimental-provisionboolean aliases: --x-provision default: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
-
--experimental-auto-createboolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
List all secrets for a Pages project
-
--project-namestring aliases: --project
The name of your Pages project
Global flags
-
--vboolean alias: --version
Show version number
-
--cwdstring
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
-
--configstring alias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
-
--envstring alias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
-
--env-filestring
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
-
--experimental-provisionboolean aliases: --x-provision default: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
-
--experimental-auto-createboolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
Experimental
Download your Pages project config as a Wrangler configuration file
-
[PROJECTNAME]string
The Pages project to download
-
--forceboolean
Overwrite an existing Wrangler configuration file without prompting
Global flags
-
--vboolean alias: --version
Show version number
-
--cwdstring
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
-
--configstring alias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
-
--envstring alias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
-
--env-filestring
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
-
--experimental-provisionboolean aliases: --x-provision default: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
-
--experimental-auto-createboolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources