Configure Cloudflare Pages using Wrangler.

Develop your full-stack Pages application locally

Show interactive dev session (defaults to true if the terminal supports interactivity)

Specify directory to use for local persistence (defaults to .wrangler/state)

Protocol to listen to requests on, defaults to http.

Auto reload HTML pages when change is detected

Durable Object to bind (--do DO_BINDING=CLASS_NAME@SCRIPT_NAME)

Whether to run bundling on _worker.js

The location of the single Worker script if not using functions [default: _worker.js]

The port to proxy (where the static assets are served)

Port for devtools to connect to

The port to listen on (serve from)

The IP address to listen on

Flags to use for compatibility checks

Date to use for compatibility checks

The proxy command to run [deprecated]

The directory of static assets to serve

Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

Compile a folder of Pages Functions into a single Worker

[DIRECTORY] string default: functions The directory of Pages Functions

--outfile string The location of the output Worker script

--outdir string Output directory for the bundled Worker

--output-config-path string The location for the output config file

--build-metadata-path string The location for the build metadata file

--project-directory string The location of the Pages project

--output-routes-path string The location for the output _routes.json file

--minify boolean default: false Minify the output Worker script

--sourcemap boolean default: false Generate a sourcemap for the output Worker script

--fallback-service string default: ASSETS The service to fallback to at the end of the next chain. Setting to '' will fallback to the global fetch .

--watch boolean default: false Watch for changes to the functions and automatically rebuild the Worker script

--plugin boolean default: false Build a plugin rather than a Worker script

--build-output-directory string The directory to output static assets to

--compatibility-date string Date to use for compatibility checks

--compatibility-flags string alias: --compatibility-flag Flags to use for compatibility checks

--external string A list of module imports to exclude from bundling