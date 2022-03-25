Web Crypto

The Web Crypto API provides a set of low-level functions for common cryptographic tasks. The Workers Runtime implements the full surface of this API, but with some differences in the supported algorithms compared to those implemented in most browsers.

Performing cryptographic operations using the Web Crypto API is significantly faster than performing them purely in JavaScript. If you want to perform CPU-intensive cryptographic operations, you should consider using the Web Crypto API.

The Web Crypto API is implemented through the SubtleCrypto interface, accessible via the global crypto.subtle binding. A simple example of calculating a digest (also known as a hash) is:

const myText = new TextEncoder ( ) . encode ( 'Hello world!' ) ; const myDigest = await crypto . subtle . digest ( { name : 'SHA-256' , } , myText ) ; console . log ( new Uint8Array ( myDigest ) ) ;

Some common uses include:

Warning The Web Crypto API differs significantly from Node’s Crypto API. If you want to port JavaScript code that relies on Node’s Crypto API, you will need to adapt it to use Web Crypto primitives.

crypto.getRandomValues(bufferArrayBufferView) ArrayBufferView Fills the passed ArrayBufferView with cryptographically sound random values and returns the buffer . Parameters: bufferArrayBufferView Must be an Int8Array | Uint8Array | Uint8ClampedArray | Int16Array | Uint16Array | Int32Array | Uint32Array | BigInt64Array | BigUint64Array .

crypto.randomUUID() string Generates a new random (version 4) UUID as defined in RFC 4122 External link icon Open external link .



​​ SubtleCrypto Methods

These methods are all accessed via crypto.subtle , which is also documented in detail on MDN External link icon Open external link .

​​ Supported algorithms

Workers implements all operation of the WebCrypto standard External link icon Open external link , as shown in the following table. The Workers team continuously adds support for more algorithms — share your use case with the community External link icon Open external link .

A checkmark (✓) indicates that this feature is believed to be fully supported according to the spec.

An x (✘) indicates that this feature is part of the specification but not implemented.

If a feature only implements the operation partially, details are listed.

Algorithm sign()

verify() encrypt()

decrypt() digest() deriveBits()

deriveKey() generateKey() wrapKey()

unwrapKey() exportKey() importKey() RSASSA PKCS1 v1.5 ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ RSA PSS ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ RSA OAEP ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ECDSA ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ECDH ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ NODE ED255191 ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ AES CTR ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ AES CBC ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ AES GCM ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ AES KW ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ HMAC ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ SHA 1 ✓ SHA 256 ✓ SHA 384 ✓ SHA 512 ✓ MD52 ✓ HKDF ✓ ✓ PBKDF2 ✓ ✓

Footnotes:

Non-standard EdDSA is supported for the Ed25519 curve. Since this algorithm is non-standard, a few things to keep in mind while using it: Use NODE-ED25519 as the algorithm and namedCurve parameters.

as the algorithm and namedCurve parameters. Unlike NodeJS, Cloudflare will not support raw import of private keys.

The algorithm implementation may change over time. While Cloudflare cannot guarantee it at this time, Cloudflare will strive to maintain backward compatibility and compatibility with NodeJS’s behavior. Any notable compatibility notes will be communicated in release notes and via this developer document. MD5 is not part of the WebCrypto standard but is supported in Cloudflare Workers for interacting with legacy systems that require MD5. MD5 is considered a weak algorithm — do not rely upon MD5 for security.