Microfrontends let you split a single application into smaller, independently deployable units that render as one cohesive application. Different teams using different technologies can develop, test, and deploy each microfrontend.

Use microfrontends when you want to:

Enable many teams to deploy independently without coordinating releases

Gradually migrate from a monolith to a distributed architecture

Build multi-framework applications (for example, Astro, Remix, and Next.js in one app)

Get started

Create a microfrontend project:

This template automatically creates a router worker with pre-configured routing logic, and lets you configure Service bindings to Workers you have already deployed to your Cloudflare account. The code or this template is available on GitHub at cloudflare/templates ↗.

How it works

graph LR A[Browser Request] --> B[Router Worker] B -->|Service Binding| C[Microfrontend A] B -->|Service Binding| D[Microfrontend B] B -->|Service Binding| E[Microfrontend C]

The router worker:

Analyzes the incoming request path Matches it against configured routes Forwards the request to the appropriate microfrontend via service binding Rewrites HTML, CSS, and headers to ensure assets load correctly Returns the response to the browser

Each microfrontend can be:

A full-framework application (Next.js, SvelteKit, Astro, etc.)

A static site with Workers Static Assets

Built with different frameworks and technologies

Routing logic

The router worker uses a ROUTES environment variable to determine which microfrontend handles each path. Routes are matched by specificity, with longer paths taking precedence.

Example ROUTES configuration:

{ " routes " : [ { " path " : "/app-a" , " binding " : "MICROFRONTEND_A" , " preload " : true }, { " path " : "/app-b" , " binding " : "MICROFRONTEND_B" , " preload " : true }, { " path " : "/" , " binding " : "MICROFRONTEND_HOME" } ], " smoothTransitions " : true }

Each route requires:

path : The mount path for the microfrontend (must be distinct from other routes)

: The mount path for the microfrontend (must be distinct from other routes) binding : The name of the service binding in your Wrangler configuration file

: The name of the service binding in your Wrangler configuration file preload (optional): Whether to prefetch this microfrontend for faster navigation

When a request comes in for /app-a/dashboard , the router:

Matches it to the /app-a route Forwards the request to MICROFRONTEND_A Strips the /app-a prefix, so the microfrontend receives /dashboard

The router includes path matching logic that supports:

TypeScript // Static paths { "path" : "/dashboard" } // Dynamic parameters { "path" : "/users/:id" } // Wildcard matching (zero or more segments) { "path" : "/docs/:path*" } // Required segments (one or more segments) { "path" : "/api/:path+" }

Path rewriting

The router worker uses HTMLRewriter to automatically rewrite HTML attributes to include the mount path prefix, ensuring assets load from the correct location.

When a microfrontend mounted at /app-a returns HTML:

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "/assets/styles.css" /> < script src = "/assets/app.js" ></ script > < img src = "/static/logo.png" />

The router rewrites it to:

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "/app-a/assets/styles.css" /> < script src = "/app-a/assets/app.js" ></ script > < img src = "/app-a/static/logo.png" />

The rewriter handles these attributes across all HTML elements:

href , src , poster , action , srcset

, , , , data-* attributes like data-src , data-href , data-background

attributes like , , Framework-specific attributes like astro-component-url

The router only rewrites paths that start with configured asset prefixes to avoid breaking external URLs:

JavaScript // Default asset prefixes const DEFAULT_ASSET_PREFIXES = [ "/assets/" , "/static/" , "/build/" , "/_astro/" , "/fonts/" , ] ;

Most frameworks work with the default prefixes. For frameworks with different build outputs (like Next.js which uses /_next/ ), you can configure custom prefixes using the ASSET_PREFIXES environment variable:

[ "/_next/" , "/public/" ]

Asset handling

The router also rewrites CSS files to ensure url() references work correctly. When a microfrontend mounted at /app-a returns CSS:

. hero { background : url ( /assets/hero.jpg ); } . icon { background : url ( "/static/icon.svg" ); }

The router rewrites it to:

. hero { background : url ( /app-a/assets/hero.jpg ); } . icon { background : url ( "/app-a/static/icon.svg" ); }

The router also handles:

Redirect headers : Rewrites Location headers to include the mount path

: Rewrites headers to include the mount path Cookie paths: Updates Set-Cookie headers to scope cookies to the mount path

Route Preloading

When preload: true is set on a static mount route, the router automatically preloads those routes to enable faster navigation. The router uses browser-specific optimization to provide the best performance for each browser:

Chromium Browsers (Chrome, Edge, Opera, Brave)

For Chromium-based browsers, the router uses the Speculation Rules API - a modern, browser-native prefetching mechanism:

Injects <script type="speculationrules"> into the <head> element

into the element Browser handles prefetching automatically with optimal priority management

Respects user preferences (battery saver, data saver modes)

Uses per-document in-memory cache for faster access

Not blocked by Cache-Control headers

More efficient than JavaScript-based fetching

Example injected speculation rules:

{ " prefetch " : [ { " urls " : [ "/app1" , "/app2" , "/dashboard" ] } ] } ## Smooth transitions You can enable smooth page transitions between microfrontends using the [ View Transitions API ] (https: //developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/View_Transitions_API). To enable smooth transitions, set ` "smoothTransitions" : true ` in your `ROUTES` configuration: ```json { " routes " : [ { " path " : "/app-a" , " binding " : "MICROFRONTEND_A" }, { " path " : "/app-b" , " binding " : "MICROFRONTEND_B" } ], " smoothTransitions " : true }

The router automatically injects CSS into HTML responses:

@ supports ( view-transition-name : none ) { ::view-transition-old(root), ::view-transition-new(root) { animation-duration : 0.3s ; animation-timing-function : ease-in-out ; } main { view-transition-name : main-content ; } nav { view-transition-name : navigation ; } }

This feature only works in browsers that support the View Transitions API. Browsers without support will navigate normally without animations.

Add a new microfrontend

To add a new microfrontend to your application after initial setup:

Create and deploy the new microfrontend worker Deploy your new microfrontend as a separate Worker. This can be a framework application (Next.js, Astro, etc.) or a static site with Workers Static Assets. Add a service binding in your router's Wrangler configuration file wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml { " $schema " : "./node_modules/wrangler/config-schema.json" , " services " : [ { " binding " : "MICROFRONTEND_C" , " service " : "my-new-microfrontend" } ] } [[ services ]] binding = "MICROFRONTEND_C" service = "my-new-microfrontend" Update the ROUTES environment variable Add your new route to the ROUTES configuration: { " routes " : [ { " path " : "/app-a" , " binding " : "MICROFRONTEND_A" , " preload " : true }, { " path " : "/app-b" , " binding " : "MICROFRONTEND_B" , " preload " : true }, { " path " : "/app-c" , " binding " : "MICROFRONTEND_C" , " preload " : true }, { " path " : "/" , " binding " : "MICROFRONTEND_HOME" } ] } Redeploy the router worker Terminal window npx wrangler deploy

Your new microfrontend is now accessible at the configured path (for example, /app-c ).

Local development

During development, you can test your microfrontend architecture locally using Wrangler's service binding support. Run the router Worker locally using wrangler dev , and then in separate terminals run each of the microfrontends.

If you only need to work on one of the microfrontends, you can run the others remotely using remote bindings, without needing to have access to the source code or run a local dev server.

For each microfrontend you want to run remotely while in local dev, configure its service binding with the remote flag:

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml { " services " : [ { " binding " : "<BINDING_NAME>" , " service " : "<WORKER_NAME>" , " remote " : true } ] } [[ services ]] binding = "<BINDING_NAME>" service = "<WORKER_NAME>" remote = true

Deployment

Each microfrontend can be deployed independently without redeploying the router or other microfrontends. This enables teams to:

Deploy updates on their own schedule

Roll back individual microfrontends without affecting others

Test and release features independently

When you deploy a microfrontend worker, the router automatically routes requests to the latest version via the service binding. No router changes are required unless you are adding new routes or updating the ROUTES configuration.

To deploy to production, you can use custom domains for your router worker, and configure Workers Builds for continuous deployment from your Git repository.