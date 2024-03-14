Testing
Review the tools available for testing and debugging Workers.
- Local development: Develop your Workers locally via Wrangler.
- Unit testing: Test independent units of your Worker by importing them into your tests.
- Integration testing: Test multiple units of your Worker working together.
- Debugging tools: Debug your local and deployed Workers using a variety of tools.
- Vitest integration: Information about the Workers Vitest integration - the recommended package for writing unit and integration tests for Workers.
Testing comparison matrix
|Feature
|Vitest Pool
unstable_dev()
|Miniflare’s API
|Unit testing
|✅
|❌
|❌
|Integration testing
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Loading Wrangler configuration files
|✅
|✅
|❌
|Bindings directly in tests
|✅
|❌
|✅
|Isolated per-test storage
|✅
|❌
|❌
|Outbound request mocking
|✅
|❌
|✅
|Multiple Worker support
|✅
|🚧1
|✅
|Direct access to Durable Object instances
|✅
|❌
|❌
|Run Durable Object alarms immediately
|✅
|❌
|❌
|List Durable Objects
|✅
|❌
|❌
|Testing service Workers
|❌
|✅
|✅
Support for multiple Workers in
unstable_dev()relies on
wrangler dev’s service registry which can be unreliable when running multiple tests in parallel. ↩︎