Service bindings — HTTP
Worker A that declares a Service binding to Worker B can forward a
Request object to Worker B, by calling the
fetch() method that is exposed on the binding object.
For example, consider the following Worker that implements a
fetch() handler:
wrangler.toml
name = "worker_b"
main = "./src/workerB.js"
src/workerB.js
export default { async fetch(request, env, ctx) { return new Response("Hello World!"); }
}
The following Worker declares a binding to the Worker above:
wrangler.toml
name = "worker_a"
main = "./src/workerA.js"
services = [ { binding = "WORKER_B", service = "worker_b" }
]
And then can forward a request to it:
src/workerA.js
export default { async fetch(request, env) { return await env.WORKER_B.fetch(request); },
};