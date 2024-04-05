Cloudflare Docs
Service bindings — HTTP

Worker A that declares a Service binding to Worker B can forward a Request object to Worker B, by calling the fetch() method that is exposed on the binding object.

For example, consider the following Worker that implements a fetch() handler:

wrangler.toml
name = "worker_b"

main = "./src/workerB.js"

src/workerB.js
export default {
  async fetch(request, env, ctx) {
    return new Response("Hello World!");
  }

}

The following Worker declares a binding to the Worker above:

wrangler.toml
name = "worker_a"

main = "./src/workerA.js"

services = [
  { binding = "WORKER_B", service = "worker_b" }

]

And then can forward a request to it:

src/workerA.js
export default {
	async fetch(request, env) {
		return await env.WORKER_B.fetch(request);
	},

};