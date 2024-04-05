Service bindings — HTTP

Worker A that declares a Service binding to Worker B can forward a Request object to Worker B, by calling the fetch() method that is exposed on the binding object.

For example, consider the following Worker that implements a fetch() handler:

wrangler.toml name = "worker_b" main = "./src/workerB.js"

src/workerB.js export default { async fetch ( request , env , ctx ) { return new Response ( "Hello World!" ) ; } }

The following Worker declares a binding to the Worker above:

wrangler.toml name = "worker_a" main = "./src/workerA.js" services = [ { binding = "WORKER_B" , service = "worker_b" } ]

And then can forward a request to it: