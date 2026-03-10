 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Workers for Platforms

Wrangler commands for managing Workers for Platforms dispatch namespace using Wrangler.

dispatch-namespace list

List all dispatch namespaces

Terminal window
npx wrangler dispatch-namespace list

Global flags
  • --v boolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwd string

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --config string alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --env string alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-file string

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

dispatch-namespace get

Get information about a dispatch namespace

Terminal window
npx wrangler dispatch-namespace get [NAME]
  • [NAME] string required

    Name of the dispatch namespace

Global flags
  • --v boolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwd string

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --config string alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --env string alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-file string

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

dispatch-namespace create

Create a dispatch namespace

Terminal window
npx wrangler dispatch-namespace create [NAME]
  • [NAME] string required

    Name of the dispatch namespace

Global flags
  • --v boolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwd string

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --config string alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --env string alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-file string

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

dispatch-namespace delete

Delete a dispatch namespace

Terminal window
npx wrangler dispatch-namespace delete [NAME]
  • [NAME] string required

    Name of the dispatch namespace

Global flags
  • --v boolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwd string

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --config string alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --env string alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-file string

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

dispatch-namespace rename

Rename a dispatch namespace

Terminal window
npx wrangler dispatch-namespace rename [OLDNAME] [NEWNAME]
  • [OLDNAME] string required

    Name of the dispatch namespace

  • [NEWNAME] string required

    New name of the dispatch namespace

Global flags
  • --v boolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwd string

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --config string alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --env string alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-file string

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources