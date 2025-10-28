Exporting OpenTelemetry Data

Cloudflare Workers supports exporting OpenTelemetry (OTel)-compliant telemetry data to any destination with an available OTel endpoint, allowing you to integrate with your existing monitoring and observability stack.

Supported telemetry types

You can export the following types of telemetry data:

- Traces showing request flows through your Worker and connected services Logs - Application logs including console.log() output and system-generated logs

Note: exporting Worker metrics and custom metrics is not yet supported.

Available OpenTelemetry destinations

Below are common OTLP endpoint formats for popular observability providers. Refer to your provider's documentation for specific details and authentication requirements.

Provider Traces Endpoint Logs Endpoint Honeycomb https://api.honeycomb.io/v1/traces https://api.honeycomb.io/v1/logs Grafana Cloud https://otlp-gateway-{region}.grafana.net/otlp/v1/traces https://otlp-gateway-{region}.grafana.net/otlp/v1/logs [^1] Axiom https://api.axiom.co/v1/traces https://api.axiom.co/v1/logs Sentry https://{HOST}/api/{PROJECT_ID}/integration/otlp/v1/traces https://{HOST}/api/{PROJECT_ID}/integration/otlp/v1/logs Datadog ↗ Not yet available. Pending release from Datadog Not yet available. Pending release from Datadog

Authentication Most providers require authentication headers. Refer to your provider's documentation for specific authentication requirements.

Setting up OpenTelemetry-compatible destinations

To start sending data to your destination, you'll need to create a destination in the Cloudflare dashboard.

Creating a destination

Head to your account's Workers Observability ↗ section of the dashboard Click add destination. Configure your destination: Destination Name - A descriptive name (e.g., "Grafana-tracing", "Honeycomb-Logs")

- A descriptive name (e.g., "Grafana-tracing", "Honeycomb-Logs") Destination Type - Choose between "Traces" or "Logs"

- Choose between "Traces" or "Logs" OTLP Endpoint - The URL where your observability platform accepts OTLP data.

- The URL where your observability platform accepts OTLP data. Custom Headers (Optional) - Any authentication headers or other provider-required headers Save your destination

Enabling OpenTelemetry export for your Worker

After setting up destinations in the dashboard, configure your Worker to export telemetry data by updating your Wrangler configuration. Your destination name configured in your configuration file should be the same as the destination configured in the dashboard.

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml { " observability " : { " traces " : { " enabled " : true , " destinations " : [ "tracing-destination-name" ], // traces sample rate of 5% " head_sampling_rate " : 0.05 , // (optional disable traces in Cloudflare dashboard " persist " : false }, " logs " : { " enabled " : true , " destinations " : [ "logs-destination-name" ], // logs sample rate of 60% " head_sampling_rate " : 0.6 , // (optional disable logs in Cloudflare dashboard " persist " : false } } } [ observability . traces ] enabled = true destinations = [ "tracing-destination-name" ] head_sampling_rate = 0.05 persist = false [ observability . logs ] enabled = true destinations = [ "logs-destination-name" ] head_sampling_rate = 0.6 persist = false

Once you've configured your Wrangler configuration file, redeploy your Worker for new configurations to take effect. Note that it may take a few minutes for events to reach your destination.

Destination status

After creating a destination, you can monitor its health and delivery status in the Cloudflare dashboard. Each destination displays a status indicator that shows how recently data was successfully delivered.

Status indicators

Status Description Troubleshooting Last: n minutes ago Data was recently delivered successfully. Never run No data has been delivered to this destination. •Check if your Worker is receving traffic

• Review sampling rates (low rates generate less data)

Error An error occurred while attempting to deliver data to this destination. • Verify OTLP endpoint URL is correct

• Check authentication headers are valid



Limits and pricing

Exporting OTel data is currently free to those currently on a Workers Paid subscription or higher during the early beta period. However, starting on January 15, 2026 , tracing will be billed as part of your usage on the Workers Paid plan or contract.

This includes the following limits and pricing:

Plan Traces Logs Pricing Workers Free Not available Not available - Workers Paid 10 million events per month included 10 million events per month included $0.05 per million additional events

Known limitations

OpenTelemetry data export is currently in beta. Please be aware of the following limitations: