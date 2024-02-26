workers.dev
Cloudflare Workers accounts come with a
workers.dev subdomain that is configurable in the Cloudflare dashboard. Your
workers.dev subdomain allows you to deploy Workers without attaching your domain as a Cloudflare zone.
The first time you visit the Workers & Pages in the Cloudflare dashboard, a
workers.dev subdomain is automatically assigned to your account.
Configure
workers.dev
To change the name of your
workers.dev account subdomain, such as
<YOUR_ACCOUNT_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev:
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account.
- Select Workers & Pages.
- Select Change next to Your subdomain.
All Workers are assigned a
workers.dev route when they are created or renamed following the syntax
<YOUR_WORKER_NAME>.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev.. The
name field in your Worker configuration is used as the subdomain for the deployed Worker, (for example,
<YOUR_WORKER_NAME>.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev.).
Routes with
workers.dev
Refer to Routes with
workers.dev to learn more.