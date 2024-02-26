workers.dev

Cloudflare Workers accounts come with a workers.dev subdomain that is configurable in the Cloudflare dashboard. Your workers.dev subdomain allows you to deploy Workers without attaching your domain as a Cloudflare zone.

The first time you visit the Workers & Pages in the Cloudflare dashboard, a workers.dev subdomain is automatically assigned to your account.

To change the name of your workers.dev account subdomain, such as <YOUR_ACCOUNT_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev :

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account. Select Workers & Pages. Select Change next to Your subdomain.

All Workers are assigned a workers.dev route when they are created or renamed following the syntax <YOUR_WORKER_NAME>.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev. . The name field in your Worker configuration is used as the subdomain for the deployed Worker, (for example, <YOUR_WORKER_NAME>.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev. ).

​​ Routes with workers.dev

