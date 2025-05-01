If you have both static assets and a Worker script configured, Cloudflare will first attempt to serve static assets if one matches the incoming request. You can read more about how we match assets in the HTML handling docs.

If an appropriate static asset if not found, Cloudflare will invoke your Worker script.

This allows you to easily combine together these two features to create powerful applications (e.g. a full-stack application, or a Single Page Application (SPA) or Static Site Generation (SSG) application with an API).

Run your Worker script first

If you need to always run your Worker script before serving static assets, (for example, you wish to log requests, perform some authentication checks, use HTMLRewriter, or otherwise transform assets before serving), you can configure the assets.run_worker_first setting. This will retain any other settings governing asset-serving behavior (e.g. assets.not_found_handling ) but gives you more control over exactly how and when those assets are served. This could be considered a platform-level "middleware" feature.

Warning If you are using Smart Placement in combination with assets.run_worker_first , you may find that placement decisions are not optimized correctly as, currently, the entire Worker script is placed as a single unit. This may not accurately reflect the desired "split" in behavior of edge-first vs. smart-placed compute for your application. This is a limitation that we are currently working to resolve.

Once the Worker has been invoked, to then defer to static-asset serving, you can use an Assets binding:

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml { " name " : "my-worker" , " compatibility_date " : "2025-05-01" , " main " : "./worker/index.ts" , " assets " : { " directory " : "./dist/" , " binding " : "ASSETS" , " run_worker_first " : true } } name = "my-worker" compatibility_date = "2025-05-01" main = "./worker/index.ts" [ assets ] directory = "./dist/" binding = "ASSETS" run_worker_first = true