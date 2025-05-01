If you have both static assets and a Worker script configured, Cloudflare will first attempt to serve static assets if one matches the incoming request. You can read more about how we match assets in the HTML handling docs.
If an appropriate static asset if not found, Cloudflare will invoke your Worker script.
If you need to always run your Worker script before serving static assets, (for example, you wish to log requests, perform some authentication checks, use HTMLRewriter, or otherwise transform assets before serving), you can configure the assets.run_worker_first setting. This will retain any other settings governing asset-serving behavior (e.g. assets.not_found_handling) but gives you more control over exactly how and when those assets are served. This could be considered a platform-level "middleware" feature.
Once the Worker has been invoked, to then defer to static-asset serving, you can use an Assets binding: