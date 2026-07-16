Use
wrangler flagship to manage Flagship apps and feature flags from the command line.
wrangler flagship is available in Wrangler v4.107.0 and later.
Run
wrangler login, or set
CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN to an API token with Flagship permissions.
|Permission
|Required for
|
flagship:read
|Listing apps, inspecting flags, evaluating flags, and reading changelogs.
|
flagship:write
|Creating, updating, deleting, enabling, disabling, rolling out, and splitting apps or flags.
Most write workflows also read the current flag before writing the updated definition, so grant both permissions for operational use.
wrangler flagship flags commands always take the app ID as the first argument. Most subcommands then take a flag key; list-style commands, such as
flags list, take only the app ID:
Create an app first if you do not already have one:
Pass
--binding <NAME> when creating an app to add it to your
wrangler.json or
wrangler.jsonc file as a Worker binding.
Create a boolean flag. With no variations, Wrangler creates
on=true,
off=false, and serves
off by default:
Add targeting rules with the compact rule syntax:
Use uppercase
AND and
OR outside quoted values to combine conditions. Quote values that contain reserved words or separators:
For deeply nested condition groups, use
--rule-json. Wrangler validates both compact rules and JSON rules before sending requests.
Change one existing rule without rewriting the full rule set:
Evaluate a flag for a user:
Use
disable as an immediate kill switch:
Enable, disable, or delete multiple flags by passing the app ID followed by multiple keys:
Delete commands require
--force when used with
--json so prompts cannot corrupt JSON output.
rollout and
split require the same when they would replace existing targeting rules that have conditions.
Refer to the Flagship Wrangler commands reference for a complete workflow guide covering targeting rules, rollouts, traffic splits, changelogs, and scripting with
--json.
flagship apps create
Create a Flagship app
npx wrangler flagship apps create [NAME]
yarn wrangler flagship apps create [NAME]
pnpm wrangler flagship apps create [NAME]
[NAME]
stringrequired
The name of the app
--json
booleandefault: false
Return output as JSON
--use-remote
boolean
Use a remote binding when adding the newly created resource to your config
--update-config
boolean
Automatically update your config file with the newly added resource
--binding
string
The binding name of this resource in your Worker
Global flags
--v
booleanalias: --version
Show version number
--cwd
string
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
--config
stringalias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
--env
stringalias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
--env-file
string
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
--experimental-provision
booleanaliases: --x-provisiondefault: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
--experimental-auto-create
booleanalias: --x-auto-createdefault: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
--install-skills
booleandefault: false
Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command
--profile
string
Use a specific auth profile
flagship apps list
List Flagship apps
npx wrangler flagship apps list
yarn wrangler flagship apps list
pnpm wrangler flagship apps list
--json
booleandefault: false
Return output as JSON
Global flags
--v
booleanalias: --version
Show version number
--cwd
string
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
--config
stringalias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
--env
stringalias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
--env-file
string
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
--experimental-provision
booleanaliases: --x-provisiondefault: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
--experimental-auto-create
booleanalias: --x-auto-createdefault: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
--install-skills
booleandefault: false
Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command
--profile
string
Use a specific auth profile
flagship apps get
Get a Flagship app
npx wrangler flagship apps get [APP-ID]
yarn wrangler flagship apps get [APP-ID]
pnpm wrangler flagship apps get [APP-ID]
[APP-ID]
stringrequired
The ID of the app
--json
booleandefault: false
Return output as JSON
Global flags
--v
booleanalias: --version
Show version number
--cwd
string
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
--config
stringalias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
--env
stringalias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
--env-file
string
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
--experimental-provision
booleanaliases: --x-provisiondefault: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
--experimental-auto-create
booleanalias: --x-auto-createdefault: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
--install-skills
booleandefault: false
Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command
--profile
string
Use a specific auth profile
flagship apps update
Update a Flagship app
npx wrangler flagship apps update [APP-ID]
yarn wrangler flagship apps update [APP-ID]
pnpm wrangler flagship apps update [APP-ID]
[APP-ID]
stringrequired
The ID of the app
--name
stringrequired
The new name of the app
--json
booleandefault: false
Return output as JSON
Global flags
--v
booleanalias: --version
Show version number
--cwd
string
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
--config
stringalias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
--env
stringalias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
--env-file
string
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
--experimental-provision
booleanaliases: --x-provisiondefault: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
--experimental-auto-create
booleanalias: --x-auto-createdefault: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
--install-skills
booleandefault: false
Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command
--profile
string
Use a specific auth profile
flagship apps delete
Delete a Flagship app
npx wrangler flagship apps delete [APP-ID]
yarn wrangler flagship apps delete [APP-ID]
pnpm wrangler flagship apps delete [APP-ID]
[APP-ID]
stringrequired
One or more app IDs to delete
--force
booleanalias: --ydefault: false
Skip the confirmation prompt
--json
booleandefault: false
Return output as JSON
Global flags
--v
booleanalias: --version
Show version number
--cwd
string
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
--config
stringalias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
--env
stringalias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
--env-file
string
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
--experimental-provision
booleanaliases: --x-provisiondefault: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
--experimental-auto-create
booleanalias: --x-auto-createdefault: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
--install-skills
booleandefault: false
Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command
--profile
string
Use a specific auth profile
flagship flags create
Create a feature flag in a Flagship app
npx wrangler flagship flags create [APP-ID] [KEY]
yarn wrangler flagship flags create [APP-ID] [KEY]
pnpm wrangler flagship flags create [APP-ID] [KEY]
[APP-ID]
stringrequired
The ID of the app
[KEY]
stringrequired
The key of the flag
--variation
stringalias: --V
A flag variation, in the form "name=value" (repeatable)
--default-variation
stringalias: --default
The name of the variation to serve by default (defaults to off for boolean flags, otherwise the first variation)
--type
stringalias: --t
The variation value type (inferred when omitted)
--description
stringalias: --d
A description of the flag
--disabled
booleandefault: false
Create the flag in a disabled state
--rule
string
A targeting rule, e.g. "serve=on; when=plan equals pro AND region in [US,CA]; rollout=30%@user_id". Conditions support AND/OR; priority is optional and defaults to declaration order (repeatable)
--rule-json
string
A targeting rule as a JSON object (repeatable)
--json
booleandefault: false
Return output as JSON
Global flags
--v
booleanalias: --version
Show version number
--cwd
string
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
--config
stringalias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
--env
stringalias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
--env-file
string
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
--experimental-provision
booleanaliases: --x-provisiondefault: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
--experimental-auto-create
booleanalias: --x-auto-createdefault: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
--install-skills
booleandefault: false
Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command
--profile
string
Use a specific auth profile
flagship flags list
List feature flags in a Flagship app
npx wrangler flagship flags list [APP-ID]
yarn wrangler flagship flags list [APP-ID]
pnpm wrangler flagship flags list [APP-ID]
[APP-ID]
stringrequired
The ID of the app
--limit
number
The maximum number of flags to return (1-200)
--cursor
string
The pagination cursor from a previous list call
--all
booleandefault: false
Fetch every flag, following pagination automatically
--json
booleandefault: false
Return output as JSON
Global flags
--v
booleanalias: --version
Show version number
--cwd
string
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
--config
stringalias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
--env
stringalias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
--env-file
string
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
--experimental-provision
booleanaliases: --x-provisiondefault: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
--experimental-auto-create
booleanalias: --x-auto-createdefault: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
--install-skills
booleandefault: false
Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command
--profile
string
Use a specific auth profile
flagship flags get
Get a feature flag from a Flagship app
npx wrangler flagship flags get [APP-ID] [KEY]
yarn wrangler flagship flags get [APP-ID] [KEY]
pnpm wrangler flagship flags get [APP-ID] [KEY]
[APP-ID]
stringrequired
The ID of the app
[KEY]
stringrequired
The key of the flag
--json
booleandefault: false
Return output as JSON
Global flags
--v
booleanalias: --version
Show version number
--cwd
string
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
--config
stringalias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
--env
stringalias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
--env-file
string
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
--experimental-provision
booleanaliases: --x-provisiondefault: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
--experimental-auto-create
booleanalias: --x-auto-createdefault: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
--install-skills
booleandefault: false
Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command
--profile
string
Use a specific auth profile
flagship flags update
Update a feature flag in a Flagship app
npx wrangler flagship flags update [APP-ID] [KEY]
yarn wrangler flagship flags update [APP-ID] [KEY]
pnpm wrangler flagship flags update [APP-ID] [KEY]
[APP-ID]
stringrequired
The ID of the app
[KEY]
stringrequired
The key of the flag
--enable
boolean
Enable the flag
--disable
boolean
Disable the flag
--description
stringalias: --d
A new description for the flag (pass "" to clear it)
--default-variation
stringalias: --default
The name of the variation to serve by default
--type
stringalias: --t
The value type used to coerce --set-variation values
--set-variation
string
Add or replace a variation, in the form "name=value"
--remove-variation
string
Remove a variation by name
--rule
string
Replace the flag's targeting rules (repeatable)
--rule-json
string
Replace the flag's targeting rules using JSON (repeatable)
--add-rule
string
Append a targeting rule, keeping the existing rules (repeatable)
--add-rule-json
string
Append a targeting rule using JSON, keeping the existing rules (repeatable)
--clear-rules
booleandefault: false
Remove all targeting rules
--json
booleandefault: false
Return output as JSON
Global flags
--v
booleanalias: --version
Show version number
--cwd
string
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
--config
stringalias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
--env
stringalias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
--env-file
string
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
--experimental-provision
booleanaliases: --x-provisiondefault: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
--experimental-auto-create
booleanalias: --x-auto-createdefault: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
--install-skills
booleandefault: false
Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command
--profile
string
Use a specific auth profile
flagship flags set
Set the default variation served by a feature flag
npx wrangler flagship flags set [APP-ID] [KEY]
yarn wrangler flagship flags set [APP-ID] [KEY]
pnpm wrangler flagship flags set [APP-ID] [KEY]
[APP-ID]
stringrequired
The ID of the app
[KEY]
stringrequired
The key of the flag
--variation
stringaliases: --variant, --Vrequired
The variation to serve by default
--clear-rules
booleandefault: false
Clear targeting rules so this variation is always served
--json
booleandefault: false
Return output as JSON
Global flags
--v
booleanalias: --version
Show version number
--cwd
string
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
--config
stringalias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
--env
stringalias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
--env-file
string
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
--experimental-provision
booleanaliases: --x-provisiondefault: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
--experimental-auto-create
booleanalias: --x-auto-createdefault: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
--install-skills
booleandefault: false
Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command
--profile
string
Use a specific auth profile
flagship flags rules list
List targeting rules for a feature flag
npx wrangler flagship flags rules list [APP-ID] [KEY]
yarn wrangler flagship flags rules list [APP-ID] [KEY]
pnpm wrangler flagship flags rules list [APP-ID] [KEY]
[APP-ID]
stringrequired
The ID of the app
[KEY]
stringrequired
The key of the flag
--json
booleandefault: false
Return output as JSON
Global flags
--v
booleanalias: --version
Show version number
--cwd
string
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
--config
stringalias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
--env
stringalias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
--env-file
string
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
--experimental-provision
booleanaliases: --x-provisiondefault: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
--experimental-auto-create
booleanalias: --x-auto-createdefault: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
--install-skills
booleandefault: false
Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command
--profile
string
Use a specific auth profile
flagship flags rules update
Update one targeting rule for a feature flag
npx wrangler flagship flags rules update [APP-ID] [KEY]
yarn wrangler flagship flags rules update [APP-ID] [KEY]
pnpm wrangler flagship flags rules update [APP-ID] [KEY]
[APP-ID]
stringrequired
The ID of the app
[KEY]
stringrequired
The key of the flag
--priority
numberrequired
The priority of the rule to update
--serve
string
The variation to serve when this rule matches
--when
string
The rule conditions, using the same syntax as --rule when=...
--clear-conditions
booleandefault: false
Remove conditions so the rule matches all contexts
--rollout
string
The rollout, in the form "percentage" or "percentage%@attribute"
--clear-rollout
booleandefault: false
Remove the rollout from this rule
--json
booleandefault: false
Return output as JSON
Global flags
--v
booleanalias: --version
Show version number
--cwd
string
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
--config
stringalias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
--env
stringalias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
--env-file
string
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
--experimental-provision
booleanaliases: --x-provisiondefault: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
--experimental-auto-create
booleanalias: --x-auto-createdefault: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
--install-skills
booleandefault: false
Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command
--profile
string
Use a specific auth profile
flagship flags rules delete
Delete one targeting rule from a feature flag
npx wrangler flagship flags rules delete [APP-ID] [KEY]
yarn wrangler flagship flags rules delete [APP-ID] [KEY]
pnpm wrangler flagship flags rules delete [APP-ID] [KEY]
[APP-ID]
stringrequired
The ID of the app
[KEY]
stringrequired
The key of the flag
--priority
numberrequired
The priority of the rule to delete
--json
booleandefault: false
Return output as JSON
Global flags
--v
booleanalias: --version
Show version number
--cwd
string
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
--config
stringalias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
--env
stringalias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
--env-file
string
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
--experimental-provision
booleanaliases: --x-provisiondefault: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
--experimental-auto-create
booleanalias: --x-auto-createdefault: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
--install-skills
booleandefault: false
Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command
--profile
string
Use a specific auth profile
flagship flags rules reorder
Reorder targeting rules for a feature flag
npx wrangler flagship flags rules reorder [APP-ID] [KEY]
yarn wrangler flagship flags rules reorder [APP-ID] [KEY]
pnpm wrangler flagship flags rules reorder [APP-ID] [KEY]
[APP-ID]
stringrequired
The ID of the app
[KEY]
stringrequired
The key of the flag
--order
stringrequired
Comma-separated existing rule priorities in their new order, for example 2,1,3
--json
booleandefault: false
Return output as JSON
Global flags
--v
booleanalias: --version
Show version number
--cwd
string
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
--config
stringalias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
--env
stringalias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
--env-file
string
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
--experimental-provision
booleanaliases: --x-provisiondefault: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
--experimental-auto-create
booleanalias: --x-auto-createdefault: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
--install-skills
booleandefault: false
Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command
--profile
string
Use a specific auth profile
flagship flags split
Split traffic across variations by percentage
npx wrangler flagship flags split [APP-ID] [KEY]
yarn wrangler flagship flags split [APP-ID] [KEY]
pnpm wrangler flagship flags split [APP-ID] [KEY]
[APP-ID]
stringrequired
The ID of the app
[KEY]
stringrequired
The key of the flag
--weight
stringalias: --w
A variation weight, in the form "variation=weight" (repeatable)
--by
string
Context attribute used for sticky bucketing
--default-variation
stringalias: --default
Fallback variation when bucketing cannot run
--force
booleanalias: --ydefault: false
Skip the confirmation prompt when this split replaces existing targeting rules
--json
booleandefault: false
Return output as JSON
Global flags
--v
booleanalias: --version
Show version number
--cwd
string
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
--config
stringalias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
--env
stringalias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
--env-file
string
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
--experimental-provision
booleanaliases: --x-provisiondefault: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
--experimental-auto-create
booleanalias: --x-auto-createdefault: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
--install-skills
booleandefault: false
Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command
--profile
string
Use a specific auth profile
flagship flags rollout
Roll out one variation to a percentage of traffic
npx wrangler flagship flags rollout [APP-ID] [KEY]
yarn wrangler flagship flags rollout [APP-ID] [KEY]
pnpm wrangler flagship flags rollout [APP-ID] [KEY]
[APP-ID]
stringrequired
The ID of the app
[KEY]
stringrequired
The key of the flag
--to
stringrequired
Variation to roll out
--percentage
numberrequired
Percentage of traffic to serve the rollout variation (0-100)
--by
string
Context attribute used for sticky bucketing
--from-variation
stringalias: --from
Fallback variation for the remaining traffic
--force
booleanalias: --ydefault: false
Skip the confirmation prompt when this rollout replaces existing targeting rules
--json
booleandefault: false
Return output as JSON
Global flags
--v
booleanalias: --version
Show version number
--cwd
string
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
--config
stringalias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
--env
stringalias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
--env-file
string
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
--experimental-provision
booleanaliases: --x-provisiondefault: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
--experimental-auto-create
booleanalias: --x-auto-createdefault: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
--install-skills
booleandefault: false
Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command
--profile
string
Use a specific auth profile
flagship flags enable
Enable a feature flag
npx wrangler flagship flags enable [APP-ID] [KEY]
yarn wrangler flagship flags enable [APP-ID] [KEY]
pnpm wrangler flagship flags enable [APP-ID] [KEY]
[APP-ID]
stringrequired
The ID of the app
[KEY]
stringrequired
One or more flag keys to enable
--json
booleandefault: false
Return output as JSON
Global flags
--v
booleanalias: --version
Show version number
--cwd
string
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
--config
stringalias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
--env
stringalias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
--env-file
string
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
--experimental-provision
booleanaliases: --x-provisiondefault: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
--experimental-auto-create
booleanalias: --x-auto-createdefault: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
--install-skills
booleandefault: false
Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command
--profile
string
Use a specific auth profile
flagship flags disable
Disable a feature flag
npx wrangler flagship flags disable [APP-ID] [KEY]
yarn wrangler flagship flags disable [APP-ID] [KEY]
pnpm wrangler flagship flags disable [APP-ID] [KEY]
[APP-ID]
stringrequired
The ID of the app
[KEY]
stringrequired
One or more flag keys to disable
--json
booleandefault: false
Return output as JSON
Global flags
--v
booleanalias: --version
Show version number
--cwd
string
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
--config
stringalias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
--env
stringalias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
--env-file
string
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
--experimental-provision
booleanaliases: --x-provisiondefault: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
--experimental-auto-create
booleanalias: --x-auto-createdefault: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
--install-skills
booleandefault: false
Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command
--profile
string
Use a specific auth profile
flagship flags evaluate
Evaluate a feature flag with optional context
npx wrangler flagship flags evaluate [APP-ID] [KEY]
yarn wrangler flagship flags evaluate [APP-ID] [KEY]
pnpm wrangler flagship flags evaluate [APP-ID] [KEY]
[APP-ID]
stringrequired
The ID of the app
[KEY]
stringrequired
The key of the flag
--context
stringaliases: --ctx, --C
Evaluation context, in the form "name=value" (repeatable)
--targeting-key
string
Stable bucketing key for percentage rollouts
--json
booleandefault: false
Return output as JSON
Global flags
--v
booleanalias: --version
Show version number
--cwd
string
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
--config
stringalias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
--env
stringalias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
--env-file
string
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
--experimental-provision
booleanaliases: --x-provisiondefault: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
--experimental-auto-create
booleanalias: --x-auto-createdefault: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
--install-skills
booleandefault: false
Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command
--profile
string
Use a specific auth profile
flagship flags delete
Delete a feature flag from a Flagship app
npx wrangler flagship flags delete [APP-ID] [KEY]
yarn wrangler flagship flags delete [APP-ID] [KEY]
pnpm wrangler flagship flags delete [APP-ID] [KEY]
[APP-ID]
stringrequired
The ID of the app
[KEY]
stringrequired
One or more flag keys to delete
--force
booleanalias: --ydefault: false
Skip the confirmation prompt
--json
booleandefault: false
Return output as JSON
Global flags
--v
booleanalias: --version
Show version number
--cwd
string
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
--config
stringalias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
--env
stringalias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
--env-file
string
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
--experimental-provision
booleanaliases: --x-provisiondefault: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
--experimental-auto-create
booleanalias: --x-auto-createdefault: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
--install-skills
booleandefault: false
Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command
--profile
string
Use a specific auth profile
flagship flags changelog
Show the changelog for a feature flag
npx wrangler flagship flags changelog [APP-ID] [KEY]
yarn wrangler flagship flags changelog [APP-ID] [KEY]
pnpm wrangler flagship flags changelog [APP-ID] [KEY]
[APP-ID]
stringrequired
The ID of the app
[KEY]
stringrequired
The key of the flag
--limit
number
The maximum number of entries to return (1-200)
--cursor
string
The pagination cursor from a previous changelog call
--all
booleandefault: false
Fetch every entry, following pagination automatically
--json
booleandefault: false
Return output as JSON
Global flags
--v
booleanalias: --version
Show version number
--cwd
string
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
--config
stringalias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
--env
stringalias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
--env-file
string
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
--experimental-provision
booleanaliases: --x-provisiondefault: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
--experimental-auto-create
booleanalias: --x-auto-createdefault: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
--install-skills
booleandefault: false
Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command
--profile
string
Use a specific auth profile