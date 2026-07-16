Flagship

Overview Authentication App IDs Common workflows Commands

Use wrangler flagship to manage Flagship apps and feature flags from the command line.

wrangler flagship is available in Wrangler v4.107.0 and later.

Authentication

Run wrangler login , or set CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN to an API token with Flagship permissions.

Permission Required for flagship:read Listing apps, inspecting flags, evaluating flags, and reading changelogs. flagship:write Creating, updating, deleting, enabling, disabling, rolling out, and splitting apps or flags.

Most write workflows also read the current flag before writing the updated definition, so grant both permissions for operational use.

App IDs

wrangler flagship flags commands always take the app ID as the first argument. Most subcommands then take a flag key; list-style commands, such as flags list , take only the app ID:

wrangler flagship flags get < APP_I D > new-checkout wrangler flagship flags disable < APP_I D > new-checkout wrangler flagship flags list < APP_I D >

Create an app first if you do not already have one:

wrangler flagship apps create checkout-service

Pass --binding <NAME> when creating an app to add it to your wrangler.json or wrangler.jsonc file as a Worker binding.

Common workflows

Create a boolean flag. With no variations, Wrangler creates on=true , off=false , and serves off by default:

wrangler flagship flags create < APP_I D > new-checkout

Add targeting rules with the compact rule syntax:

wrangler flagship flags create < APP_I D > premium-banner \ -V on= true \ -V off= false \ --default off \ --rule "serve=on; when=plan equals enterprise AND country in [US,CA]; rollout=25%@user_id"

Use uppercase AND and OR outside quoted values to combine conditions. Quote values that contain reserved words or separators:

wrangler flagship flags create < APP_I D > banner-copy \ -V shown= true \ -V hidden= false \ --default hidden \ --rule 'serve=shown; when=title equals "WAR AND PEACE" OR country in ["US","CA"]'

For deeply nested condition groups, use --rule-json . Wrangler validates both compact rules and JSON rules before sending requests.

Change one existing rule without rewriting the full rule set:

wrangler flagship flags rules update < APP_I D > premium-banner \ --priority 1 \ --rollout 50%@user_id

Evaluate a flag for a user:

wrangler flagship flags evaluate < APP_I D > premium-banner \ --context plan=enterprise \ --context country=US \ --targeting-key user-42

Use disable as an immediate kill switch:

wrangler flagship flags disable < APP_I D > premium-banner

Enable, disable, or delete multiple flags by passing the app ID followed by multiple keys:

wrangler flagship flags disable < APP_I D > new-checkout dark-mode premium-banner wrangler flagship flags delete < APP_I D > coming-soon old-banner --force

Delete commands require --force when used with --json so prompts cannot corrupt JSON output. rollout and split require the same when they would replace existing targeting rules that have conditions.

Refer to the Flagship Wrangler commands reference for a complete workflow guide covering targeting rules, rollouts, traffic splits, changelogs, and scripting with --json .

Commands

flagship apps create

Create a Flagship app

npm yarn pnpm npx wrangler flagship apps create [NAME] yarn wrangler flagship apps create [NAME] pnpm wrangler flagship apps create [NAME]

[NAME] string required The name of the app

--json boolean default: false Return output as JSON

--use-remote boolean Use a remote binding when adding the newly created resource to your config

--update-config boolean Automatically update your config file with the newly added resource

--binding string The binding name of this resource in your Worker

Global flags --v boolean alias: --version Show version number

--cwd string Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

--config string alias: --c Path to Wrangler configuration file

--env string alias: --e Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

--env-file string Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

--experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

--experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

--install-skills boolean default: false Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command

--profile string Use a specific auth profile

flagship apps list

List Flagship apps

npm yarn pnpm npx wrangler flagship apps list yarn wrangler flagship apps list pnpm wrangler flagship apps list

--json boolean default: false Return output as JSON

Global flags --v boolean alias: --version Show version number

--cwd string Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

--config string alias: --c Path to Wrangler configuration file

--env string alias: --e Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

--env-file string Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

--experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

--experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

--install-skills boolean default: false Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command

--profile string Use a specific auth profile

flagship apps get

Get a Flagship app

npm yarn pnpm npx wrangler flagship apps get [APP-ID] yarn wrangler flagship apps get [APP-ID] pnpm wrangler flagship apps get [APP-ID]

[APP-ID] string required The ID of the app

--json boolean default: false Return output as JSON

Global flags --v boolean alias: --version Show version number

--cwd string Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

--config string alias: --c Path to Wrangler configuration file

--env string alias: --e Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

--env-file string Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

--experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

--experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

--install-skills boolean default: false Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command

--profile string Use a specific auth profile

Update a Flagship app

npm yarn pnpm npx wrangler flagship apps update [APP-ID] yarn wrangler flagship apps update [APP-ID] pnpm wrangler flagship apps update [APP-ID]

[APP-ID] string required The ID of the app

--name string required The new name of the app

--json boolean default: false Return output as JSON

Global flags --v boolean alias: --version Show version number

--cwd string Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

--config string alias: --c Path to Wrangler configuration file

--env string alias: --e Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

--env-file string Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

--experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

--experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

--install-skills boolean default: false Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command

--profile string Use a specific auth profile

flagship apps delete

Delete a Flagship app

npm yarn pnpm npx wrangler flagship apps delete [APP-ID] yarn wrangler flagship apps delete [APP-ID] pnpm wrangler flagship apps delete [APP-ID]

[APP-ID] string required One or more app IDs to delete

--force boolean alias: --y default: false Skip the confirmation prompt

--json boolean default: false Return output as JSON

Global flags --v boolean alias: --version Show version number

--cwd string Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

--config string alias: --c Path to Wrangler configuration file

--env string alias: --e Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

--env-file string Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

--experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

--experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

--install-skills boolean default: false Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command

--profile string Use a specific auth profile

flagship flags create

Create a feature flag in a Flagship app

npm yarn pnpm npx wrangler flagship flags create [APP-ID] [KEY] yarn wrangler flagship flags create [APP-ID] [KEY] pnpm wrangler flagship flags create [APP-ID] [KEY]

[APP-ID] string required The ID of the app

[KEY] string required The key of the flag

--variation string alias: --V A flag variation, in the form "name=value" (repeatable)

--default-variation string alias: --default The name of the variation to serve by default (defaults to off for boolean flags, otherwise the first variation)

--type string alias: --t The variation value type (inferred when omitted)

--description string alias: --d A description of the flag

--disabled boolean default: false Create the flag in a disabled state

--rule string A targeting rule, e.g. "serve=on; when=plan equals pro AND region in [US,CA]; rollout=30%@user_id". Conditions support AND/OR; priority is optional and defaults to declaration order (repeatable)

--rule-json string A targeting rule as a JSON object (repeatable)

--json boolean default: false Return output as JSON

Global flags --v boolean alias: --version Show version number

--cwd string Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

--config string alias: --c Path to Wrangler configuration file

--env string alias: --e Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

--env-file string Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

--experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

--experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

--install-skills boolean default: false Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command

--profile string Use a specific auth profile

flagship flags list

List feature flags in a Flagship app

npm yarn pnpm npx wrangler flagship flags list [APP-ID] yarn wrangler flagship flags list [APP-ID] pnpm wrangler flagship flags list [APP-ID]

[APP-ID] string required The ID of the app

--limit number The maximum number of flags to return (1-200)

--cursor string The pagination cursor from a previous list call

--all boolean default: false Fetch every flag, following pagination automatically

--json boolean default: false Return output as JSON

Global flags --v boolean alias: --version Show version number

--cwd string Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

--config string alias: --c Path to Wrangler configuration file

--env string alias: --e Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

--env-file string Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

--experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

--experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

--install-skills boolean default: false Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command

--profile string Use a specific auth profile

flagship flags get

Get a feature flag from a Flagship app

npm yarn pnpm npx wrangler flagship flags get [APP-ID] [KEY] yarn wrangler flagship flags get [APP-ID] [KEY] pnpm wrangler flagship flags get [APP-ID] [KEY]

[APP-ID] string required The ID of the app

[KEY] string required The key of the flag

--json boolean default: false Return output as JSON

Global flags --v boolean alias: --version Show version number

--cwd string Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

--config string alias: --c Path to Wrangler configuration file

--env string alias: --e Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

--env-file string Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

--experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

--experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

--install-skills boolean default: false Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command

--profile string Use a specific auth profile

Update a feature flag in a Flagship app

npm yarn pnpm npx wrangler flagship flags update [APP-ID] [KEY] yarn wrangler flagship flags update [APP-ID] [KEY] pnpm wrangler flagship flags update [APP-ID] [KEY]

[APP-ID] string required The ID of the app

[KEY] string required The key of the flag

--enable boolean Enable the flag

--disable boolean Disable the flag

--description string alias: --d A new description for the flag (pass "" to clear it)

--default-variation string alias: --default The name of the variation to serve by default

--type string alias: --t The value type used to coerce --set-variation values

--set-variation string Add or replace a variation, in the form "name=value"

--remove-variation string Remove a variation by name

--rule string Replace the flag's targeting rules (repeatable)

--rule-json string Replace the flag's targeting rules using JSON (repeatable)

--add-rule string Append a targeting rule, keeping the existing rules (repeatable)

--add-rule-json string Append a targeting rule using JSON, keeping the existing rules (repeatable)

--clear-rules boolean default: false Remove all targeting rules

--json boolean default: false Return output as JSON

Global flags --v boolean alias: --version Show version number

--cwd string Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

--config string alias: --c Path to Wrangler configuration file

--env string alias: --e Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

--env-file string Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

--experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

--experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

--install-skills boolean default: false Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command

--profile string Use a specific auth profile

flagship flags set

Set the default variation served by a feature flag

npm yarn pnpm npx wrangler flagship flags set [APP-ID] [KEY] yarn wrangler flagship flags set [APP-ID] [KEY] pnpm wrangler flagship flags set [APP-ID] [KEY]

[APP-ID] string required The ID of the app

[KEY] string required The key of the flag

--variation string aliases: --variant, --V required The variation to serve by default

--clear-rules boolean default: false Clear targeting rules so this variation is always served

--json boolean default: false Return output as JSON

Global flags --v boolean alias: --version Show version number

--cwd string Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

--config string alias: --c Path to Wrangler configuration file

--env string alias: --e Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

--env-file string Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

--experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

--experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

--install-skills boolean default: false Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command

--profile string Use a specific auth profile

flagship flags rules list

List targeting rules for a feature flag

npm yarn pnpm npx wrangler flagship flags rules list [APP-ID] [KEY] yarn wrangler flagship flags rules list [APP-ID] [KEY] pnpm wrangler flagship flags rules list [APP-ID] [KEY]

[APP-ID] string required The ID of the app

[KEY] string required The key of the flag

--json boolean default: false Return output as JSON

Global flags --v boolean alias: --version Show version number

--cwd string Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

--config string alias: --c Path to Wrangler configuration file

--env string alias: --e Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

--env-file string Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

--experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

--experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

--install-skills boolean default: false Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command

--profile string Use a specific auth profile

Update one targeting rule for a feature flag

npm yarn pnpm npx wrangler flagship flags rules update [APP-ID] [KEY] yarn wrangler flagship flags rules update [APP-ID] [KEY] pnpm wrangler flagship flags rules update [APP-ID] [KEY]

[APP-ID] string required The ID of the app

[KEY] string required The key of the flag

--priority number required The priority of the rule to update

--serve string The variation to serve when this rule matches

--when string The rule conditions, using the same syntax as --rule when=...

--clear-conditions boolean default: false Remove conditions so the rule matches all contexts

--rollout string The rollout, in the form "percentage" or "percentage%@attribute"

--clear-rollout boolean default: false Remove the rollout from this rule

--json boolean default: false Return output as JSON

Global flags --v boolean alias: --version Show version number

--cwd string Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

--config string alias: --c Path to Wrangler configuration file

--env string alias: --e Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

--env-file string Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

--experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

--experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

--install-skills boolean default: false Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command

--profile string Use a specific auth profile

flagship flags rules delete

Delete one targeting rule from a feature flag

npm yarn pnpm npx wrangler flagship flags rules delete [APP-ID] [KEY] yarn wrangler flagship flags rules delete [APP-ID] [KEY] pnpm wrangler flagship flags rules delete [APP-ID] [KEY]

[APP-ID] string required The ID of the app

[KEY] string required The key of the flag

--priority number required The priority of the rule to delete

--json boolean default: false Return output as JSON

Global flags --v boolean alias: --version Show version number

--cwd string Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

--config string alias: --c Path to Wrangler configuration file

--env string alias: --e Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

--env-file string Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

--experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

--experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

--install-skills boolean default: false Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command

--profile string Use a specific auth profile

flagship flags rules reorder

Reorder targeting rules for a feature flag

npm yarn pnpm npx wrangler flagship flags rules reorder [APP-ID] [KEY] yarn wrangler flagship flags rules reorder [APP-ID] [KEY] pnpm wrangler flagship flags rules reorder [APP-ID] [KEY]

[APP-ID] string required The ID of the app

[KEY] string required The key of the flag

--order string required Comma-separated existing rule priorities in their new order, for example 2,1,3

--json boolean default: false Return output as JSON

Global flags --v boolean alias: --version Show version number

--cwd string Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

--config string alias: --c Path to Wrangler configuration file

--env string alias: --e Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

--env-file string Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

--experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

--experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

--install-skills boolean default: false Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command

--profile string Use a specific auth profile

flagship flags split

Split traffic across variations by percentage

npm yarn pnpm npx wrangler flagship flags split [APP-ID] [KEY] yarn wrangler flagship flags split [APP-ID] [KEY] pnpm wrangler flagship flags split [APP-ID] [KEY]

[APP-ID] string required The ID of the app

[KEY] string required The key of the flag

--weight string alias: --w A variation weight, in the form "variation=weight" (repeatable)

--by string Context attribute used for sticky bucketing

--default-variation string alias: --default Fallback variation when bucketing cannot run

--force boolean alias: --y default: false Skip the confirmation prompt when this split replaces existing targeting rules

--json boolean default: false Return output as JSON

Global flags --v boolean alias: --version Show version number

--cwd string Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

--config string alias: --c Path to Wrangler configuration file

--env string alias: --e Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

--env-file string Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

--experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

--experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

--install-skills boolean default: false Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command

--profile string Use a specific auth profile

flagship flags rollout

Roll out one variation to a percentage of traffic

npm yarn pnpm npx wrangler flagship flags rollout [APP-ID] [KEY] yarn wrangler flagship flags rollout [APP-ID] [KEY] pnpm wrangler flagship flags rollout [APP-ID] [KEY]

[APP-ID] string required The ID of the app

[KEY] string required The key of the flag

--to string required Variation to roll out

--percentage number required Percentage of traffic to serve the rollout variation (0-100)

--by string Context attribute used for sticky bucketing

--from-variation string alias: --from Fallback variation for the remaining traffic

--force boolean alias: --y default: false Skip the confirmation prompt when this rollout replaces existing targeting rules

--json boolean default: false Return output as JSON

Global flags --v boolean alias: --version Show version number

--cwd string Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

--config string alias: --c Path to Wrangler configuration file

--env string alias: --e Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

--env-file string Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

--experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

--experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

--install-skills boolean default: false Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command

--profile string Use a specific auth profile

flagship flags enable

Enable a feature flag

npm yarn pnpm npx wrangler flagship flags enable [APP-ID] [KEY] yarn wrangler flagship flags enable [APP-ID] [KEY] pnpm wrangler flagship flags enable [APP-ID] [KEY]

[APP-ID] string required The ID of the app

[KEY] string required One or more flag keys to enable

--json boolean default: false Return output as JSON

Global flags --v boolean alias: --version Show version number

--cwd string Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

--config string alias: --c Path to Wrangler configuration file

--env string alias: --e Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

--env-file string Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

--experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

--experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

--install-skills boolean default: false Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command

--profile string Use a specific auth profile

flagship flags disable

Disable a feature flag

npm yarn pnpm npx wrangler flagship flags disable [APP-ID] [KEY] yarn wrangler flagship flags disable [APP-ID] [KEY] pnpm wrangler flagship flags disable [APP-ID] [KEY]

[APP-ID] string required The ID of the app

[KEY] string required One or more flag keys to disable

--json boolean default: false Return output as JSON

Global flags --v boolean alias: --version Show version number

--cwd string Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

--config string alias: --c Path to Wrangler configuration file

--env string alias: --e Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

--env-file string Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

--experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

--experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

--install-skills boolean default: false Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command

--profile string Use a specific auth profile

flagship flags evaluate

Evaluate a feature flag with optional context

npm yarn pnpm npx wrangler flagship flags evaluate [APP-ID] [KEY] yarn wrangler flagship flags evaluate [APP-ID] [KEY] pnpm wrangler flagship flags evaluate [APP-ID] [KEY]

[APP-ID] string required The ID of the app

[KEY] string required The key of the flag

--context string aliases: --ctx, --C Evaluation context, in the form "name=value" (repeatable)

--targeting-key string Stable bucketing key for percentage rollouts

--json boolean default: false Return output as JSON

Global flags --v boolean alias: --version Show version number

--cwd string Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

--config string alias: --c Path to Wrangler configuration file

--env string alias: --e Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

--env-file string Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

--experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

--experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

--install-skills boolean default: false Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command

--profile string Use a specific auth profile

flagship flags delete

Delete a feature flag from a Flagship app

npm yarn pnpm npx wrangler flagship flags delete [APP-ID] [KEY] yarn wrangler flagship flags delete [APP-ID] [KEY] pnpm wrangler flagship flags delete [APP-ID] [KEY]

[APP-ID] string required The ID of the app

[KEY] string required One or more flag keys to delete

--force boolean alias: --y default: false Skip the confirmation prompt

--json boolean default: false Return output as JSON

Global flags --v boolean alias: --version Show version number

--cwd string Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

--config string alias: --c Path to Wrangler configuration file

--env string alias: --e Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

--env-file string Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

--experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

--experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

--install-skills boolean default: false Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command

--profile string Use a specific auth profile

flagship flags changelog

Show the changelog for a feature flag

npm yarn pnpm npx wrangler flagship flags changelog [APP-ID] [KEY] yarn wrangler flagship flags changelog [APP-ID] [KEY] pnpm wrangler flagship flags changelog [APP-ID] [KEY]

[APP-ID] string required The ID of the app

[KEY] string required The key of the flag

--limit number The maximum number of entries to return (1-200)

--cursor string The pagination cursor from a previous changelog call

--all boolean default: false Fetch every entry, following pagination automatically

--json boolean default: false Return output as JSON