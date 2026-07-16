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Flagship

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Use wrangler flagship to manage Flagship apps and feature flags from the command line.

wrangler flagship is available in Wrangler v4.107.0 and later.

Authentication

Run wrangler login, or set CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN to an API token with Flagship permissions.

Permission Required for
flagship:read Listing apps, inspecting flags, evaluating flags, and reading changelogs.
flagship:write Creating, updating, deleting, enabling, disabling, rolling out, and splitting apps or flags.

Most write workflows also read the current flag before writing the updated definition, so grant both permissions for operational use.

App IDs

wrangler flagship flags commands always take the app ID as the first argument. Most subcommands then take a flag key; list-style commands, such as flags list, take only the app ID:

wrangler flagship flags get <APP_ID> new-checkout
wrangler flagship flags disable <APP_ID> new-checkout
wrangler flagship flags list <APP_ID>

Create an app first if you do not already have one:

wrangler flagship apps create checkout-service

Pass --binding <NAME> when creating an app to add it to your wrangler.json or wrangler.jsonc file as a Worker binding.

Common workflows

Create a boolean flag. With no variations, Wrangler creates on=true, off=false, and serves off by default:

wrangler flagship flags create <APP_ID> new-checkout

Add targeting rules with the compact rule syntax:

wrangler flagship flags create <APP_ID> premium-banner \
	-V on=true \
	-V off=false \
	--default off \
	--rule "serve=on; when=plan equals enterprise AND country in [US,CA]; rollout=25%@user_id"

Use uppercase AND and OR outside quoted values to combine conditions. Quote values that contain reserved words or separators:

wrangler flagship flags create <APP_ID> banner-copy \
	-V shown=true \
	-V hidden=false \
	--default hidden \
	--rule 'serve=shown; when=title equals "WAR AND PEACE" OR country in ["US","CA"]'

For deeply nested condition groups, use --rule-json. Wrangler validates both compact rules and JSON rules before sending requests.

Change one existing rule without rewriting the full rule set:

wrangler flagship flags rules update <APP_ID> premium-banner \
	--priority 1 \
	--rollout 50%@user_id

Evaluate a flag for a user:

wrangler flagship flags evaluate <APP_ID> premium-banner \
	--context plan=enterprise \
	--context country=US \
	--targeting-key user-42

Use disable as an immediate kill switch:

wrangler flagship flags disable <APP_ID> premium-banner

Enable, disable, or delete multiple flags by passing the app ID followed by multiple keys:

wrangler flagship flags disable <APP_ID> new-checkout dark-mode premium-banner
wrangler flagship flags delete <APP_ID> coming-soon old-banner --force

Delete commands require --force when used with --json so prompts cannot corrupt JSON output. rollout and split require the same when they would replace existing targeting rules that have conditions.

Refer to the Flagship Wrangler commands reference for a complete workflow guide covering targeting rules, rollouts, traffic splits, changelogs, and scripting with --json.

Commands

flagship apps create

Create a Flagship app

npx wrangler flagship apps create [NAME]
  • [NAME]string required

    The name of the app

  • --jsonboolean default: false

    Return output as JSON

  • --use-remoteboolean

    Use a remote binding when adding the newly created resource to your config

  • --update-configboolean

    Automatically update your config file with the newly added resource

  • --bindingstring

    The binding name of this resource in your Worker

Global flags

  • --vboolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwdstring

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --configstring alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --envstring alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-filestring

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provisionboolean aliases: --x-provisiondefault: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-createboolean alias: --x-auto-createdefault: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

  • --install-skillsboolean default: false

    Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command

  • --profilestring

    Use a specific auth profile

flagship apps list

List Flagship apps

npx wrangler flagship apps list
  • --jsonboolean default: false

    Return output as JSON

Global flags

  • --vboolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwdstring

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --configstring alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --envstring alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-filestring

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provisionboolean aliases: --x-provisiondefault: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-createboolean alias: --x-auto-createdefault: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

  • --install-skillsboolean default: false

    Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command

  • --profilestring

    Use a specific auth profile

flagship apps get

Get a Flagship app

npx wrangler flagship apps get [APP-ID]
  • [APP-ID]string required

    The ID of the app

  • --jsonboolean default: false

    Return output as JSON

Global flags

  • --vboolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwdstring

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --configstring alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --envstring alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-filestring

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provisionboolean aliases: --x-provisiondefault: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-createboolean alias: --x-auto-createdefault: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

  • --install-skillsboolean default: false

    Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command

  • --profilestring

    Use a specific auth profile

flagship apps update

Update a Flagship app

npx wrangler flagship apps update [APP-ID]
  • [APP-ID]string required

    The ID of the app

  • --namestring required

    The new name of the app

  • --jsonboolean default: false

    Return output as JSON

Global flags

  • --vboolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwdstring

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --configstring alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --envstring alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-filestring

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provisionboolean aliases: --x-provisiondefault: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-createboolean alias: --x-auto-createdefault: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

  • --install-skillsboolean default: false

    Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command

  • --profilestring

    Use a specific auth profile

flagship apps delete

Delete a Flagship app

npx wrangler flagship apps delete [APP-ID]
  • [APP-ID]string required

    One or more app IDs to delete

  • --forceboolean alias: --ydefault: false

    Skip the confirmation prompt

  • --jsonboolean default: false

    Return output as JSON

Global flags

  • --vboolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwdstring

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --configstring alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --envstring alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-filestring

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provisionboolean aliases: --x-provisiondefault: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-createboolean alias: --x-auto-createdefault: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

  • --install-skillsboolean default: false

    Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command

  • --profilestring

    Use a specific auth profile

flagship flags create

Create a feature flag in a Flagship app

npx wrangler flagship flags create [APP-ID] [KEY]
  • [APP-ID]string required

    The ID of the app

  • [KEY]string required

    The key of the flag

  • --variationstring alias: --V

    A flag variation, in the form "name=value" (repeatable)

  • --default-variationstring alias: --default

    The name of the variation to serve by default (defaults to off for boolean flags, otherwise the first variation)

  • --typestring alias: --t

    The variation value type (inferred when omitted)

  • --descriptionstring alias: --d

    A description of the flag

  • --disabledboolean default: false

    Create the flag in a disabled state

  • --rulestring

    A targeting rule, e.g. "serve=on; when=plan equals pro AND region in [US,CA]; rollout=30%@user_id". Conditions support AND/OR; priority is optional and defaults to declaration order (repeatable)

  • --rule-jsonstring

    A targeting rule as a JSON object (repeatable)

  • --jsonboolean default: false

    Return output as JSON

Global flags

  • --vboolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwdstring

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --configstring alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --envstring alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-filestring

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provisionboolean aliases: --x-provisiondefault: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-createboolean alias: --x-auto-createdefault: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

  • --install-skillsboolean default: false

    Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command

  • --profilestring

    Use a specific auth profile

flagship flags list

List feature flags in a Flagship app

npx wrangler flagship flags list [APP-ID]
  • [APP-ID]string required

    The ID of the app

  • --limitnumber

    The maximum number of flags to return (1-200)

  • --cursorstring

    The pagination cursor from a previous list call

  • --allboolean default: false

    Fetch every flag, following pagination automatically

  • --jsonboolean default: false

    Return output as JSON

Global flags

  • --vboolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwdstring

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --configstring alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --envstring alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-filestring

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provisionboolean aliases: --x-provisiondefault: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-createboolean alias: --x-auto-createdefault: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

  • --install-skillsboolean default: false

    Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command

  • --profilestring

    Use a specific auth profile

flagship flags get

Get a feature flag from a Flagship app

npx wrangler flagship flags get [APP-ID] [KEY]
  • [APP-ID]string required

    The ID of the app

  • [KEY]string required

    The key of the flag

  • --jsonboolean default: false

    Return output as JSON

Global flags

  • --vboolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwdstring

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --configstring alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --envstring alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-filestring

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provisionboolean aliases: --x-provisiondefault: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-createboolean alias: --x-auto-createdefault: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

  • --install-skillsboolean default: false

    Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command

  • --profilestring

    Use a specific auth profile

flagship flags update

Update a feature flag in a Flagship app

npx wrangler flagship flags update [APP-ID] [KEY]
  • [APP-ID]string required

    The ID of the app

  • [KEY]string required

    The key of the flag

  • --enableboolean

    Enable the flag

  • --disableboolean

    Disable the flag

  • --descriptionstring alias: --d

    A new description for the flag (pass "" to clear it)

  • --default-variationstring alias: --default

    The name of the variation to serve by default

  • --typestring alias: --t

    The value type used to coerce --set-variation values

  • --set-variationstring

    Add or replace a variation, in the form "name=value"

  • --remove-variationstring

    Remove a variation by name

  • --rulestring

    Replace the flag's targeting rules (repeatable)

  • --rule-jsonstring

    Replace the flag's targeting rules using JSON (repeatable)

  • --add-rulestring

    Append a targeting rule, keeping the existing rules (repeatable)

  • --add-rule-jsonstring

    Append a targeting rule using JSON, keeping the existing rules (repeatable)

  • --clear-rulesboolean default: false

    Remove all targeting rules

  • --jsonboolean default: false

    Return output as JSON

Global flags

  • --vboolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwdstring

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --configstring alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --envstring alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-filestring

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provisionboolean aliases: --x-provisiondefault: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-createboolean alias: --x-auto-createdefault: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

  • --install-skillsboolean default: false

    Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command

  • --profilestring

    Use a specific auth profile

flagship flags set

Set the default variation served by a feature flag

npx wrangler flagship flags set [APP-ID] [KEY]
  • [APP-ID]string required

    The ID of the app

  • [KEY]string required

    The key of the flag

  • --variationstring aliases: --variant, --Vrequired

    The variation to serve by default

  • --clear-rulesboolean default: false

    Clear targeting rules so this variation is always served

  • --jsonboolean default: false

    Return output as JSON

Global flags

  • --vboolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwdstring

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --configstring alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --envstring alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-filestring

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provisionboolean aliases: --x-provisiondefault: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-createboolean alias: --x-auto-createdefault: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

  • --install-skillsboolean default: false

    Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command

  • --profilestring

    Use a specific auth profile

flagship flags rules list

List targeting rules for a feature flag

npx wrangler flagship flags rules list [APP-ID] [KEY]
  • [APP-ID]string required

    The ID of the app

  • [KEY]string required

    The key of the flag

  • --jsonboolean default: false

    Return output as JSON

Global flags

  • --vboolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwdstring

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --configstring alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --envstring alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-filestring

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provisionboolean aliases: --x-provisiondefault: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-createboolean alias: --x-auto-createdefault: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

  • --install-skillsboolean default: false

    Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command

  • --profilestring

    Use a specific auth profile

flagship flags rules update

Update one targeting rule for a feature flag

npx wrangler flagship flags rules update [APP-ID] [KEY]
  • [APP-ID]string required

    The ID of the app

  • [KEY]string required

    The key of the flag

  • --prioritynumber required

    The priority of the rule to update

  • --servestring

    The variation to serve when this rule matches

  • --whenstring

    The rule conditions, using the same syntax as --rule when=...

  • --clear-conditionsboolean default: false

    Remove conditions so the rule matches all contexts

  • --rolloutstring

    The rollout, in the form "percentage" or "percentage%@attribute"

  • --clear-rolloutboolean default: false

    Remove the rollout from this rule

  • --jsonboolean default: false

    Return output as JSON

Global flags

  • --vboolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwdstring

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --configstring alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --envstring alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-filestring

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provisionboolean aliases: --x-provisiondefault: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-createboolean alias: --x-auto-createdefault: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

  • --install-skillsboolean default: false

    Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command

  • --profilestring

    Use a specific auth profile

flagship flags rules delete

Delete one targeting rule from a feature flag

npx wrangler flagship flags rules delete [APP-ID] [KEY]
  • [APP-ID]string required

    The ID of the app

  • [KEY]string required

    The key of the flag

  • --prioritynumber required

    The priority of the rule to delete

  • --jsonboolean default: false

    Return output as JSON

Global flags

  • --vboolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwdstring

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --configstring alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --envstring alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-filestring

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provisionboolean aliases: --x-provisiondefault: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-createboolean alias: --x-auto-createdefault: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

  • --install-skillsboolean default: false

    Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command

  • --profilestring

    Use a specific auth profile

flagship flags rules reorder

Reorder targeting rules for a feature flag

npx wrangler flagship flags rules reorder [APP-ID] [KEY]
  • [APP-ID]string required

    The ID of the app

  • [KEY]string required

    The key of the flag

  • --orderstring required

    Comma-separated existing rule priorities in their new order, for example 2,1,3

  • --jsonboolean default: false

    Return output as JSON

Global flags

  • --vboolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwdstring

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --configstring alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --envstring alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-filestring

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provisionboolean aliases: --x-provisiondefault: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-createboolean alias: --x-auto-createdefault: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

  • --install-skillsboolean default: false

    Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command

  • --profilestring

    Use a specific auth profile

flagship flags split

Split traffic across variations by percentage

npx wrangler flagship flags split [APP-ID] [KEY]
  • [APP-ID]string required

    The ID of the app

  • [KEY]string required

    The key of the flag

  • --weightstring alias: --w

    A variation weight, in the form "variation=weight" (repeatable)

  • --bystring

    Context attribute used for sticky bucketing

  • --default-variationstring alias: --default

    Fallback variation when bucketing cannot run

  • --forceboolean alias: --ydefault: false

    Skip the confirmation prompt when this split replaces existing targeting rules

  • --jsonboolean default: false

    Return output as JSON

Global flags

  • --vboolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwdstring

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --configstring alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --envstring alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-filestring

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provisionboolean aliases: --x-provisiondefault: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-createboolean alias: --x-auto-createdefault: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

  • --install-skillsboolean default: false

    Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command

  • --profilestring

    Use a specific auth profile

flagship flags rollout

Roll out one variation to a percentage of traffic

npx wrangler flagship flags rollout [APP-ID] [KEY]
  • [APP-ID]string required

    The ID of the app

  • [KEY]string required

    The key of the flag

  • --tostring required

    Variation to roll out

  • --percentagenumber required

    Percentage of traffic to serve the rollout variation (0-100)

  • --bystring

    Context attribute used for sticky bucketing

  • --from-variationstring alias: --from

    Fallback variation for the remaining traffic

  • --forceboolean alias: --ydefault: false

    Skip the confirmation prompt when this rollout replaces existing targeting rules

  • --jsonboolean default: false

    Return output as JSON

Global flags

  • --vboolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwdstring

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --configstring alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --envstring alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-filestring

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provisionboolean aliases: --x-provisiondefault: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-createboolean alias: --x-auto-createdefault: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

  • --install-skillsboolean default: false

    Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command

  • --profilestring

    Use a specific auth profile

flagship flags enable

Enable a feature flag

npx wrangler flagship flags enable [APP-ID] [KEY]
  • [APP-ID]string required

    The ID of the app

  • [KEY]string required

    One or more flag keys to enable

  • --jsonboolean default: false

    Return output as JSON

Global flags

  • --vboolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwdstring

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --configstring alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --envstring alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-filestring

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provisionboolean aliases: --x-provisiondefault: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-createboolean alias: --x-auto-createdefault: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

  • --install-skillsboolean default: false

    Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command

  • --profilestring

    Use a specific auth profile

flagship flags disable

Disable a feature flag

npx wrangler flagship flags disable [APP-ID] [KEY]
  • [APP-ID]string required

    The ID of the app

  • [KEY]string required

    One or more flag keys to disable

  • --jsonboolean default: false

    Return output as JSON

Global flags

  • --vboolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwdstring

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --configstring alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --envstring alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-filestring

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provisionboolean aliases: --x-provisiondefault: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-createboolean alias: --x-auto-createdefault: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

  • --install-skillsboolean default: false

    Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command

  • --profilestring

    Use a specific auth profile

flagship flags evaluate

Evaluate a feature flag with optional context

npx wrangler flagship flags evaluate [APP-ID] [KEY]
  • [APP-ID]string required

    The ID of the app

  • [KEY]string required

    The key of the flag

  • --contextstring aliases: --ctx, --C

    Evaluation context, in the form "name=value" (repeatable)

  • --targeting-keystring

    Stable bucketing key for percentage rollouts

  • --jsonboolean default: false

    Return output as JSON

Global flags

  • --vboolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwdstring

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --configstring alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --envstring alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-filestring

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provisionboolean aliases: --x-provisiondefault: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-createboolean alias: --x-auto-createdefault: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

  • --install-skillsboolean default: false

    Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command

  • --profilestring

    Use a specific auth profile

flagship flags delete

Delete a feature flag from a Flagship app

npx wrangler flagship flags delete [APP-ID] [KEY]
  • [APP-ID]string required

    The ID of the app

  • [KEY]string required

    One or more flag keys to delete

  • --forceboolean alias: --ydefault: false

    Skip the confirmation prompt

  • --jsonboolean default: false

    Return output as JSON

Global flags

  • --vboolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwdstring

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --configstring alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --envstring alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-filestring

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provisionboolean aliases: --x-provisiondefault: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-createboolean alias: --x-auto-createdefault: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

  • --install-skillsboolean default: false

    Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command

  • --profilestring

    Use a specific auth profile

flagship flags changelog

Show the changelog for a feature flag

npx wrangler flagship flags changelog [APP-ID] [KEY]
  • [APP-ID]string required

    The ID of the app

  • [KEY]string required

    The key of the flag

  • --limitnumber

    The maximum number of entries to return (1-200)

  • --cursorstring

    The pagination cursor from a previous changelog call

  • --allboolean default: false

    Fetch every entry, following pagination automatically

  • --jsonboolean default: false

    Return output as JSON

Global flags

  • --vboolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwdstring

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --configstring alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --envstring alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-filestring

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provisionboolean aliases: --x-provisiondefault: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-createboolean alias: --x-auto-createdefault: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

  • --install-skillsboolean default: false

    Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command

  • --profilestring

    Use a specific auth profile

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