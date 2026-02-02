Vike
You can deploy your Vike ↗ app to Cloudflare using the Vike extension
vike-photon ↗.
All app types (SSR/SPA/SSG) are supported.
Vike ↗ is a Next.js/Nuxt alternative for advanced applications, powered by a modular architecture for unprecedented flexibility and stability.
Use vike.dev/new ↗ to scaffold a new Vike app that uses
vike-photon with
@photonjs/cloudflare.
(Optional) By default, Photon uses a built-in server that supports basic features like SSR. If you need additional server functionalities (e.g. file uploads ↗ or API routes ↗), then create your own server ↗.
To access Cloudflare APIs (such as D1 and KV), use bindings which are available via the
env object imported from
cloudflare:workers.
Example of using Cloudflare D1:
Or go to vike.dev/new ↗ and select
Cloudflarewith an ORM.
If you use TypeScript, run
wrangler types whenever you change your Cloudflare configuration to update the
worker-configuration.d.ts file.
Then commit:
Make sure TypeScript loads it:
See also: Cloudflare Workers > TypeScript.
