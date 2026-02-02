 Skip to content
Vike

You can deploy your Vike app to Cloudflare using the Vike extension vike-photon.

All app types (SSR/SPA/SSG) are supported.

What is Vike?

Vike is a Next.js/Nuxt alternative for advanced applications, powered by a modular architecture for unprecedented flexibility and stability.

New app

Use vike.dev/new to scaffold a new Vike app that uses vike-photon with @photonjs/cloudflare.

Add to existing app

  1. Terminal window
    npm i wrangler vike-photon @photonjs/cloudflare
  2. pages/+config.ts
    import type { Config } from 'vike/types'
    import vikePhoton from 'vike-photon/config'
    

    export default {
      extends: [vikePhoton]
    } satisfies Config
  3. package.json
    {
      "scripts": {
        "dev": "vike dev",
        "preview": "vike build && vike preview",
        "deploy": "vike build && wrangler deploy"
      }
    }
    wrangler.jsonc
    {
      "$schema": "node_modules/wrangler/config-schema.json",
      "compatibility_date": "2025-08-06",
      "name": "my-vike-cloudflare-app",
      "main": "virtual:photon:cloudflare:server-entry",
      // Only required if your app depends a Node.js API
      "compatibility_flags": ["nodejs_compat"]
    }
  4. .gitignore
    .wrangler/

  5. (Optional) By default, Photon uses a built-in server that supports basic features like SSR. If you need additional server functionalities (e.g. file uploads or API routes), then create your own server.

Cloudflare APIs (bindings)

To access Cloudflare APIs (such as D1 and KV), use bindings which are available via the env object imported from cloudflare:workers.

TypeScript
import { env } from 'cloudflare:workers'
// Key-value store
env.KV.get('my-key')
// Environment variable
env.LOG_LEVEL
// ...

Example of using Cloudflare D1:

Terminal window
npm create vike@latest -- --react --hono --drizzle --cloudflare

Or go to vike.dev/new and select Cloudflare with an ORM.

TypeScript

If you use TypeScript, run wrangler types whenever you change your Cloudflare configuration to update the worker-configuration.d.ts file.

Terminal window
npx wrangler types

Then commit:

Terminal window
git commit -am "update cloudflare types"

Make sure TypeScript loads it:

tsconfig.json
{
  "compilerOptions": {
    "types": ["./worker-configuration.d.ts"]
 }
}

See also: Cloudflare Workers > TypeScript.

