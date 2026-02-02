You can deploy your Vike ↗ app to Cloudflare using the Vike extension vike-photon ↗.

All app types (SSR/SPA/SSG) are supported.

What is Vike?

Vike ↗ is a Next.js/Nuxt alternative for advanced applications, powered by a modular architecture for unprecedented flexibility and stability.

New app

Use vike.dev/new ↗ to scaffold a new Vike app that uses vike-photon with @photonjs/cloudflare .

Add to existing app

npm

npm yarn

yarn pnpm Terminal window npm i wrangler vike-photon @photonjs/cloudflare Terminal window yarn add wrangler vike-photon @photonjs/cloudflare Terminal window pnpm add wrangler vike-photon @photonjs/cloudflare pages/+config.ts import type { Config } from 'vike/types' import vikePhoton from 'vike-photon/config' export default { extends : [ vikePhoton ] } satisfies Config package.json { " scripts " : { " dev " : "vike dev" , " preview " : "vike build && vike preview" , " deploy " : "vike build && wrangler deploy" } } wrangler.jsonc { " $schema " : "node_modules/wrangler/config-schema.json" , " compatibility_date " : "2025-08-06" , " name " : "my-vike-cloudflare-app" , " main " : "virtual:photon:cloudflare:server-entry" , // Only required if your app depends a Node.js API " compatibility_flags " : [ "nodejs_compat" ] } .gitignore .wrangler/ (Optional) By default, Photon uses a built-in server that supports basic features like SSR. If you need additional server functionalities (e.g. file uploads ↗ or API routes ↗), then create your own server ↗.

Cloudflare APIs (bindings)

To access Cloudflare APIs (such as D1 and KV), use bindings which are available via the env object imported from cloudflare:workers .

TypeScript import { env } from 'cloudflare:workers' // Key-value store env . KV . get ( 'my-key' ) // Environment variable env . LOG_LEVEL // ...

Example of using Cloudflare D1: npm

npm yarn

yarn pnpm Terminal window npm create vike@latest -- --react --hono --drizzle --cloudflare Terminal window yarn create vike --react --hono --drizzle --cloudflare Terminal window pnpm create vike@latest --react --hono --drizzle --cloudflare Or go to vike.dev/new ↗ and select Cloudflare with an ORM.

TypeScript

If you use TypeScript, run wrangler types whenever you change your Cloudflare configuration to update the worker-configuration.d.ts file.

npm

npm yarn

yarn pnpm Terminal window npx wrangler types Terminal window yarn wrangler types Terminal window pnpm wrangler types

Then commit:

Terminal window git commit -am "update cloudflare types"

Make sure TypeScript loads it:

tsconfig.json { " compilerOptions " : { " types " : [ "./worker-configuration.d.ts" ] } }

See also: Cloudflare Workers > TypeScript.