With Real-time logs, access all your log events in near real-time for log events happening globally. Real-time logs is helpful for immediate feedback, such as the status of a new deployment.

Real-time logs captures execution logs, custom logs, errors, and uncaught exceptions. For high-traffic applications, real-time logs may enter sampling mode, which means some messages will be dropped and a warning will appear in your logs.

Warning Real-time logs are not available for zones on the Cloudflare China Network.

View logs from the dashboard

To view real-time logs associated with any deployed Worker using the Cloudflare dashboard:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ and select your account. In Account Home, go to Workers & Pages. In Overview, select your Worker. Select Logs. In the right-hand navigation bar, select Live.

View logs using wrangler tail

To view real-time logs associated with any deployed Worker using Wrangler:

Go to your Worker project directory. Run npx wrangler tail .

This will log any incoming requests to your application available in your local terminal.

The output of each wrangler tail log is a structured JSON object:

{ " outcome " : "ok" , " scriptName " : null , " exceptions " : [], " logs " : [], " eventTimestamp " : 1590680082349 , " event " : { " request " : { " url " : "https://www.bytesized.xyz/" , " method " : "GET" , " headers " : {}, " cf " : {} } } }

By piping the output to tools like jq ↗, you can query and manipulate the requests to look for specific information:

Terminal window npx wrangler tail | jq .event.request.url

"https://www.bytesized.xyz/" "https://www.bytesized.xyz/component---src-pages-index-js-a77e385e3bde5b78dbf6.js" "https://www.bytesized.xyz/page-data/app-data.json"

You can customize how wrangler tail works to fit your needs. Refer to the wrangler tail documentation for available configuration options.

Limits

Note You can filter real-time logs in the dashboard or using wrangler tail . If your Worker has a high volume of messages, filtering real-time logs can help mitgate messages from being dropped.

Note that:

Real-time logs does not store Workers Logs. To store logs, use Workers Logs.

If your Worker has a high volume of traffic, the real-time logs might enter sampling mode. This will cause some of your messages to be dropped and a warning to appear in your logs.

Logs from any Durable Objects your Worker is using will show up in the dashboard.

A maximum of 10 clients can view a Worker’s logs at one time. This can be a combination of either dashboard sessions or wrangler tail calls.

Persist logs

Logs can be persisted, filtered, and analyzed with Workers Logs. To send logs to a third party, use Workers Logpush or Tail Workers.