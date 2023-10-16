Playground

The quickest way to experiment with Cloudflare Workers is in the Playground External link icon Open external link . It does not require any setup or authentication. The Playground is a sandbox which gives you an instant way to preview and test a Worker directly in the browser.

The Playground uses the same editor as the authenticated experience. The Playground provides the ability to share the code you write as well as deploy it instantly to Cloudflare’s global network. This way, you can try new things out and deploy them when you are ready.

Launch the Playground

​​ Hello Cloudflare Workers

When you arrive in the Playground, you will see this default code:



import welcome from "welcome.html" ; export default { fetch ( request , env , ctx ) { console . log ( "Hello Cloudflare Workers!" ) ; return new Response ( welcome , { headers : { "content-type" : "text/html" , } , } ) ; } , } ;

This is an example of a multi-module Worker that is receiving a request, logging a message to the console, and then returning a response body containing the content from welcome.html .

Refer to the Fetch handler documentation to learn more.

​​ Use the Playground

As you edit the default code, the Worker will auto-update such that the preview on the right shows your Worker running just as it would in a browser. If your Worker uses URL paths, you can enter those in the input field on the right to navigate to them. The Playground provides type-checking via JSDoc comments and workers-types External link icon Open external link . The Playground also provides pretty error pages in the event of application errors.

To test a raw HTTP request (for example, to test a POST request), go to the HTTP tab and select Send. You can add and edit headers via this panel, as well as edit the body of a request.

For debugging Workers inside the Playground, use the developer tools at the bottom of the Playground’s preview panel to view console.logs , network requests, memory and CPU usage. The developer tools for the Workers Playground work similarly to the developer tools in Chrome or Firefox, and are the same developer tools users have access to in the Wrangler CLI and the authenticated dashboard.

​​ Network tab

Network shows the outgoing requests from your Worker — that is, any calls to fetch inside your Worker code.

​​ Console Logs

The console displays the output of any calls to console.log that were called for the current preview run as well as any other preview runs in that session.

Sources displays the sources that make up your Worker. Note that KV, text, and secret bindings are only accessible when authenticated with an account. This means you must be logged in to the dashboard, or use wrangler dev with your account credentials.

To share what you have created, select Copy Link in the top right of the screen. This will copy a unique URL to your clipboard that you can share with anyone. These links do not expire, so you can bookmark your creation and share it at any time. Users that open a shared link will see the Playground with the shared code and preview.

You can deploy a Worker from the Playground. If you are already logged in, you can review the Worker before deploying. Otherwise, you will be taken through the first-time user onboarding flow before you can review and deploy.

Once deployed, your Worker will get its own unique URL and be available almost instantly on Cloudflare’s global network. From here, you can add Custom Domains, storage resources, and more.