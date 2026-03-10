Containers
Interact with Containers using Wrangler.
Build a Container image from a Dockerfile.
PATHstring optional
- Path for the directory containing the Dockerfile to build.
-t, --tagstring required
- Name and optionally a tag (format: "name:tag").
--path-to-dockerstring optional
- Path to your docker binary if it's not on
$PATH.
- Default: "docker"
-p, --pushboolean optional
- Push the built image to Cloudflare's managed registry.
- Default: false
Delete a Container (application).
CONTAINER_IDstring required
- The ID of the Container to delete.
Perform operations on images in your containers registry.
List images in your containers registry.
--filterstring optional
- Regex to filter results.
--jsonboolean optional
- Return output as clean JSON.
- Default: false
Remove an image from your containers registry.
IMAGEstring required
- Image to delete of the form
IMAGE:TAG
Configure and view registries available to your container. Read more about our currently supported external registries.
List registries your containers are able to use.
--jsonboolean optional
- Return output as clean JSON.
- Default: false
Configure a new registry for your account.
DOMAINstring required
- domain to configre for the registry
--public-credentialstring required
- The public part of the registry credentials, e.g.
AWS_ACCESS_KEY_IDfor ECR
--secret-store-idstring optional
- The ID of the secret store to use to store the registry credentials
--secret-namestring optional
- The name Wrangler should store the registry credentials under
When run interactively, wrangler will prompt you for your secret and store it in Secrets Store. To run non-interactively, you can send your secret value to wrangler through stdin to have the secret created for you.
Remove a registry configuration from your account.
DOMAINstring required
- domain of the registry to delete
Get information about a specific Container, including top-level details and a list of instances.
CONTAINER_IDstring required
- The ID of the Container to get information about.
List the Containers in your account.
Push a tagged image to a Cloudflare managed registry, which is automatically integrated with your account.
TAGstring required
- The name and tag of the container image to push.
--path-to-dockerstring optional
- Path to your docker binary if it's not on
$PATH.
- Default: "docker"
