Interact with Containers using Wrangler.

build

Build a Container image from a Dockerfile.

wrangler containers build [PATH] [OPTIONS]

PATH string optional Path for the directory containing the Dockerfile to build.

-t, --tag string required Name and optionally a tag (format: "name:tag").

--path-to-docker string optional Path to your docker binary if it's not on $PATH . Default: "docker"

-p, --push boolean optional Push the built image to Cloudflare's managed registry. Default: false



delete

Delete a Container (application).

wrangler containers delete <CONTAINER_ID> [OPTIONS]

CONTAINER_ID string required The ID of the Container to delete.



images

Perform operations on images in your containers registry.

images list

List images in your containers registry.

wrangler containers images list [OPTIONS]

--filter string optional Regex to filter results.

--json boolean optional Return output as clean JSON. Default: false



images delete

Remove an image from your containers registry.

wrangler containers images delete [IMAGE] [OPTIONS]

IMAGE string required Image to delete of the form IMAGE:TAG



registries

Configure and view registries available to your container. Read more about our currently supported external registries.

registries list

List registries your containers are able to use.

wrangler containers registries list [OPTIONS]

--json boolean optional Return output as clean JSON. Default: false



registries configure

Configure a new registry for your account.

wrangler containers registries configure [DOMAIN] [OPTIONS]

DOMAIN string required domain to configre for the registry

--public-credential string required The public part of the registry credentials, e.g. AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID for ECR

--secret-store-id string optional The ID of the secret store to use to store the registry credentials

--secret-name string optional The name Wrangler should store the registry credentials under



When run interactively, wrangler will prompt you for your secret and store it in Secrets Store. To run non-interactively, you can send your secret value to wrangler through stdin to have the secret created for you.

registries delete

Remove a registry configuration from your account.

wrangler containers registries delete [DOMAIN] [OPTIONS]

DOMAIN string required domain of the registry to delete



info

Get information about a specific Container, including top-level details and a list of instances.

wrangler containers info <CONTAINER_ID> [OPTIONS]

CONTAINER_ID string required The ID of the Container to get information about.



list

List the Containers in your account.

wrangler containers list [OPTIONS]

push

Push a tagged image to a Cloudflare managed registry, which is automatically integrated with your account.

wrangler containers push [TAG] [OPTIONS]