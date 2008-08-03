Supported bindings in local and remote dev
Local Development: Includes
wrangler dev (without the
--remote flag) and the Cloudflare Vite plugin. This mode simulates the Cloudflare Workers environment locally.
Remote Development: Uses
wrangler dev --remote), deploying your code to Cloudflare’s infrastructure during development. This ensures all bindings and resources match production conditions. There is no Vite plugin equivalent for testing remote resources.
|Binding
|Local (Wrangler & Vite)
|Remote (Wrangler only)
|AI
|✅1
|✅
|Assets
|✅
|✅
|Analytics Engine
|✅2
|✅
|Browser Rendering
|❌
|✅
|D1
|✅
|✅
|Durable Objects
|✅
|✅
|Email Bindings
|❌
|✅
|Hyperdrive
|✅3
|✅
|Images
|✅
|✅
|KV
|✅
|✅
|mTLS
|❌
|✅
|Queues
|✅
|❌
|R2
|✅
|✅
|Rate Limiting
|✅
|✅
|Service Bindings (multiple Workers)
|✅
|✅
|Vectorize
|✅4
|✅
|Workflows
|✅
|❌
Tip: If you need to use any bindings marked with ❌ under local development, run:
This command allows you to develop against remote resources and data stored on Cloudflare's network.
-
Using Workers AI always accesses your Cloudflare account in order to run AI models and will incur usage charges, even in local development. ↩
-
Analytics Engine is supported in local development with Wrangler but is not currently supported in the Vite plugin. ↩
-
Using Hyperdrive with local development allows you to connect to a local database (running on
localhost) but you cannot connect to a remote database. To connect to a remote database, use
wrangler dev --remote. ↩
-
Using Vectorize always accesses your Cloudflare account to run queries, and will incur usage charges even in local development. ↩
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Products
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-