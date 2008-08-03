 Skip to content
Supported bindings in local and remote dev

Local Development: Includes wrangler dev (without the --remote flag) and the Cloudflare Vite plugin. This mode simulates the Cloudflare Workers environment locally.

Remote Development: Uses wrangler dev --remote), deploying your code to Cloudflare’s infrastructure during development. This ensures all bindings and resources match production conditions. There is no Vite plugin equivalent for testing remote resources.

BindingLocal (Wrangler & Vite)Remote (Wrangler only)
AI1
Assets
Analytics Engine2
Browser Rendering
D1
Durable Objects
Email Bindings
Hyperdrive3
Images
KV
mTLS
Queues
R2
Rate Limiting
Service Bindings (multiple Workers)
Vectorize4
Workflows

Tip: If you need to use any bindings marked with ❌ under local development, run:

wrangler dev --remote

This command allows you to develop against remote resources and data stored on Cloudflare's network.

Footnotes

  1. Using Workers AI always accesses your Cloudflare account in order to run AI models and will incur usage charges, even in local development.

  2. Analytics Engine is supported in local development with Wrangler but is not currently supported in the Vite plugin.

  3. Using Hyperdrive with local development allows you to connect to a local database (running on localhost) but you cannot connect to a remote database. To connect to a remote database, use wrangler dev --remote.

  4. Using Vectorize always accesses your Cloudflare account to run queries, and will incur usage charges even in local development.