Supported bindings in local and remote dev

Local Development: Includes wrangler dev (without the --remote flag) and the Cloudflare Vite plugin. This mode simulates the Cloudflare Workers environment locally.

Remote Development: Uses wrangler dev --remote ), deploying your code to Cloudflare’s infrastructure during development. This ensures all bindings and resources match production conditions. There is no Vite plugin equivalent for testing remote resources.

Binding Local (Wrangler & Vite) Remote (Wrangler only) AI ✅1 ✅ Assets ✅ ✅ Analytics Engine ✅2 ✅ Browser Rendering ❌ ✅ D1 ✅ ✅ Durable Objects ✅ ✅ Email Bindings ❌ ✅ Hyperdrive ✅3 ✅ Images ✅ ✅ KV ✅ ✅ mTLS ❌ ✅ Queues ✅ ❌ R2 ✅ ✅ Rate Limiting ✅ ✅ Service Bindings (multiple Workers) ✅ ✅ Vectorize ✅4 ✅ Workflows ✅ ❌