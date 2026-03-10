Manage your R2 configurations using Wrangler.

r2 bucket

Interact with buckets in an R2 store.

Note The r2 bucket commands allow you to manage application data in the Cloudflare network to be accessed from Workers using the R2 API.

r2 bucket create

Create a new R2 bucket

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler r2 bucket create [NAME] Terminal window pnpm wrangler r2 bucket create [NAME] Terminal window yarn wrangler r2 bucket create [NAME]

[NAME] string required The name of the new bucket

--location string The optional location hint that determines geographic placement of the R2 bucket

--storage-class string alias: --s The default storage class for objects uploaded to this bucket

--jurisdiction string alias: --J The jurisdiction where the new bucket will be created

--use-remote boolean Use a remote binding when adding the newly created resource to your config

--update-config boolean Automatically update your config file with the newly added resource

--binding string The binding name of this resource in your Worker

Global flags --v boolean alias: --version Show version number

--cwd string Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

--config string alias: --c Path to Wrangler configuration file

--env string alias: --e Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

--env-file string Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

--experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

--experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

r2 bucket info

Get information about an R2 bucket

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler r2 bucket info [BUCKET] Terminal window pnpm wrangler r2 bucket info [BUCKET] Terminal window yarn wrangler r2 bucket info [BUCKET]

[BUCKET] string required The name of the bucket to retrieve info for

--jurisdiction string alias: --J The jurisdiction where the bucket exists

--json boolean default: false Return the bucket information as JSON

r2 bucket delete

Delete an R2 bucket

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler r2 bucket delete [BUCKET] Terminal window pnpm wrangler r2 bucket delete [BUCKET] Terminal window yarn wrangler r2 bucket delete [BUCKET]

[BUCKET] string required The name of the bucket to delete

--jurisdiction string alias: --J The jurisdiction where the bucket exists

r2 bucket list

List R2 buckets

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler r2 bucket list Terminal window pnpm wrangler r2 bucket list Terminal window yarn wrangler r2 bucket list

--jurisdiction string alias: --J The jurisdiction to list

r2 bucket catalog enable

Enable the data catalog on an R2 bucket

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler r2 bucket catalog enable [BUCKET] Terminal window pnpm wrangler r2 bucket catalog enable [BUCKET] Terminal window yarn wrangler r2 bucket catalog enable [BUCKET]

[BUCKET] string required The name of the bucket to enable

r2 bucket catalog disable

Disable the data catalog for an R2 bucket

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler r2 bucket catalog disable [BUCKET] Terminal window pnpm wrangler r2 bucket catalog disable [BUCKET] Terminal window yarn wrangler r2 bucket catalog disable [BUCKET]

[BUCKET] string required The name of the bucket to disable the data catalog for

r2 bucket catalog get

Get the status of the data catalog for an R2 bucket

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler r2 bucket catalog get [BUCKET] Terminal window pnpm wrangler r2 bucket catalog get [BUCKET] Terminal window yarn wrangler r2 bucket catalog get [BUCKET]

[BUCKET] string required The name of the R2 bucket whose data catalog status to retrieve

r2 bucket catalog compaction enable

Enable automatic file compaction for your R2 data catalog or a specific table

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler r2 bucket catalog compaction enable [BUCKET] [ NAMESPACE ] [ TABLE ] Terminal window pnpm wrangler r2 bucket catalog compaction enable [BUCKET] [ NAMESPACE ] [ TABLE ] Terminal window yarn wrangler r2 bucket catalog compaction enable [BUCKET] [ NAMESPACE ] [ TABLE ]

[BUCKET] string required The name of the bucket which contains the catalog

[NAMESPACE] string The namespace containing the table (optional, for table-level compaction)

[TABLE] string The name of the table (optional, for table-level compaction)

--target-size number default: 128 The target size for compacted files in MB (allowed values: 64, 128, 256, 512)

--token string A cloudflare api token with access to R2 and R2 Data Catalog (required for catalog-level compaction settings only)

Examples:

Terminal window # Enable catalog-level compaction (requires token) npx wrangler r2 bucket catalog compaction enable my-bucket --token <TOKEN> # Enable table-level compaction npx wrangler r2 bucket catalog compaction enable my-bucket my-namespace my-table --target-size 256

r2 bucket catalog compaction disable

Disable automatic file compaction for your R2 data catalog or a specific table

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler r2 bucket catalog compaction disable [BUCKET] [ NAMESPACE ] [ TABLE ] Terminal window pnpm wrangler r2 bucket catalog compaction disable [BUCKET] [ NAMESPACE ] [ TABLE ] Terminal window yarn wrangler r2 bucket catalog compaction disable [BUCKET] [ NAMESPACE ] [ TABLE ]

[BUCKET] string required The name of the bucket which contains the catalog

[NAMESPACE] string The namespace containing the table (optional, for table-level compaction)

[TABLE] string The name of the table (optional, for table-level compaction)

Examples:

Terminal window # Disable catalog-level compaction npx wrangler r2 bucket catalog compaction disable my-bucket # Disable table-level compaction npx wrangler r2 bucket catalog compaction disable my-bucket my-namespace my-table

r2 bucket catalog snapshot-expiration enable

Enable automatic snapshot expiration for your R2 data catalog or a specific table

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler r2 bucket catalog snapshot-expiration enable [BUCKET] [ NAMESPACE ] [ TABLE ] Terminal window pnpm wrangler r2 bucket catalog snapshot-expiration enable [BUCKET] [ NAMESPACE ] [ TABLE ] Terminal window yarn wrangler r2 bucket catalog snapshot-expiration enable [BUCKET] [ NAMESPACE ] [ TABLE ]

[BUCKET] string required The name of the bucket which contains the catalog

[NAMESPACE] string The namespace containing the table (optional, for table-level snapshot expiration)

[TABLE] string The name of the table (optional, for table-level snapshot expiration)

--older-than-days number Delete snapshots older than this many days, defaults to 30

--retain-last number The minimum number of snapshots to retain, defaults to 5

--token string A cloudflare api token with access to R2 and R2 Data Catalog (required for catalog-level snapshot expiration settings only)

r2 bucket catalog snapshot-expiration disable

Disable automatic snapshot expiration for your R2 data catalog or a specific table

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler r2 bucket catalog snapshot-expiration disable [BUCKET] [ NAMESPACE ] [ TABLE ] Terminal window pnpm wrangler r2 bucket catalog snapshot-expiration disable [BUCKET] [ NAMESPACE ] [ TABLE ] Terminal window yarn wrangler r2 bucket catalog snapshot-expiration disable [BUCKET] [ NAMESPACE ] [ TABLE ]

[BUCKET] string required The name of the bucket which contains the catalog

[NAMESPACE] string The namespace containing the table (optional, for table-level snapshot expiration)

[TABLE] string The name of the table (optional, for table-level snapshot expiration)

--force boolean default: false Skip confirmation prompt

r2 bucket cors set

Set the CORS configuration for an R2 bucket from a JSON file

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler r2 bucket cors set [BUCKET] Terminal window pnpm wrangler r2 bucket cors set [BUCKET] Terminal window yarn wrangler r2 bucket cors set [BUCKET]

[BUCKET] string required The name of the R2 bucket to set the CORS configuration for

--file string required Path to the JSON file containing the CORS configuration

--jurisdiction string alias: --J The jurisdiction where the bucket exists

--force boolean alias: --y default: false Skip confirmation

r2 bucket cors delete

Clear the CORS configuration for an R2 bucket

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler r2 bucket cors delete [BUCKET] Terminal window pnpm wrangler r2 bucket cors delete [BUCKET] Terminal window yarn wrangler r2 bucket cors delete [BUCKET]

[BUCKET] string required The name of the R2 bucket to delete the CORS configuration for

--jurisdiction string alias: --J The jurisdiction where the bucket exists

--force boolean alias: --y default: false Skip confirmation

r2 bucket cors list

List the CORS rules for an R2 bucket

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler r2 bucket cors list [BUCKET] Terminal window pnpm wrangler r2 bucket cors list [BUCKET] Terminal window yarn wrangler r2 bucket cors list [BUCKET]

[BUCKET] string required The name of the R2 bucket to list the CORS rules for

--jurisdiction string alias: --J The jurisdiction where the bucket exists

r2 bucket dev-url enable

Enable public access via the r2.dev URL for an R2 bucket

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler r2 bucket dev-url enable [BUCKET] Terminal window pnpm wrangler r2 bucket dev-url enable [BUCKET] Terminal window yarn wrangler r2 bucket dev-url enable [BUCKET]

[BUCKET] string required The name of the R2 bucket to enable public access via its r2.dev URL

--jurisdiction string alias: --J The jurisdiction where the bucket exists

--force boolean alias: --y default: false Skip confirmation

r2 bucket dev-url disable

Disable public access via the r2.dev URL for an R2 bucket

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler r2 bucket dev-url disable [BUCKET] Terminal window pnpm wrangler r2 bucket dev-url disable [BUCKET] Terminal window yarn wrangler r2 bucket dev-url disable [BUCKET]

[BUCKET] string required The name of the R2 bucket to disable public access via its r2.dev URL

--jurisdiction string alias: --J The jurisdiction where the bucket exists

--force boolean alias: --y default: false Skip confirmation

r2 bucket dev-url get

Get the r2.dev URL and status for an R2 bucket

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler r2 bucket dev-url get [BUCKET] Terminal window pnpm wrangler r2 bucket dev-url get [BUCKET] Terminal window yarn wrangler r2 bucket dev-url get [BUCKET]

[BUCKET] string required The name of the R2 bucket whose r2.dev URL status to retrieve

--jurisdiction string alias: --J The jurisdiction where the bucket exists

r2 bucket domain add

Connect a custom domain to an R2 bucket

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler r2 bucket domain add [BUCKET] Terminal window pnpm wrangler r2 bucket domain add [BUCKET] Terminal window yarn wrangler r2 bucket domain add [BUCKET]

[BUCKET] string required The name of the R2 bucket to connect a custom domain to

--domain string required The custom domain to connect to the R2 bucket

--zone-id string required The zone ID associated with the custom domain

--min-tls string Set the minimum TLS version for the custom domain (defaults to 1.0 if not set)

--jurisdiction string alias: --J The jurisdiction where the bucket exists

--force boolean alias: --y default: false Skip confirmation

r2 bucket domain remove

Remove a custom domain from an R2 bucket

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler r2 bucket domain remove [BUCKET] Terminal window pnpm wrangler r2 bucket domain remove [BUCKET] Terminal window yarn wrangler r2 bucket domain remove [BUCKET]

[BUCKET] string required The name of the R2 bucket to remove the custom domain from

--domain string required The custom domain to remove from the R2 bucket

--jurisdiction string alias: --J The jurisdiction where the bucket exists

--force boolean alias: --y default: false Skip confirmation

Update settings for a custom domain connected to an R2 bucket

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler r2 bucket domain update [BUCKET] Terminal window pnpm wrangler r2 bucket domain update [BUCKET] Terminal window yarn wrangler r2 bucket domain update [BUCKET]

[BUCKET] string required The name of the R2 bucket associated with the custom domain to update

--domain string required The custom domain whose settings will be updated

--min-tls string Update the minimum TLS version for the custom domain

--jurisdiction string alias: --J The jurisdiction where the bucket exists

r2 bucket domain get

Get custom domain connected to an R2 bucket

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler r2 bucket domain get [BUCKET] Terminal window pnpm wrangler r2 bucket domain get [BUCKET] Terminal window yarn wrangler r2 bucket domain get [BUCKET]

[BUCKET] string required The name of the R2 bucket whose custom domain to retrieve

--domain string required The custom domain to get information for

--jurisdiction string alias: --J The jurisdiction where the bucket exists

r2 bucket domain list

List custom domains for an R2 bucket

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler r2 bucket domain list [BUCKET] Terminal window pnpm wrangler r2 bucket domain list [BUCKET] Terminal window yarn wrangler r2 bucket domain list [BUCKET]

[BUCKET] string required The name of the R2 bucket whose connected custom domains will be listed

--jurisdiction string alias: --J The jurisdiction where the bucket exists

r2 bucket lifecycle add

Add a lifecycle rule to an R2 bucket

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler r2 bucket lifecycle add [BUCKET] [ NAME ] [ PREFIX ] Terminal window pnpm wrangler r2 bucket lifecycle add [BUCKET] [ NAME ] [ PREFIX ] Terminal window yarn wrangler r2 bucket lifecycle add [BUCKET] [ NAME ] [ PREFIX ]

[BUCKET] string required The name of the R2 bucket to add a lifecycle rule to

[NAME] string alias: --id A unique name for the lifecycle rule, used to identify and manage it.

[PREFIX] string Prefix condition for the lifecycle rule (leave empty for all prefixes)

--expire-days number Number of days after which objects expire

--expire-date string Date after which objects expire (YYYY-MM-DD)

--ia-transition-days number Number of days after which objects transition to Infrequent Access storage

--ia-transition-date string Date after which objects transition to Infrequent Access storage (YYYY-MM-DD)

--abort-multipart-days number Number of days after which incomplete multipart uploads are aborted

--jurisdiction string alias: --J The jurisdiction where the bucket exists

--force boolean alias: --y default: false Skip confirmation

r2 bucket lifecycle remove

Remove a lifecycle rule from an R2 bucket

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler r2 bucket lifecycle remove [BUCKET] Terminal window pnpm wrangler r2 bucket lifecycle remove [BUCKET] Terminal window yarn wrangler r2 bucket lifecycle remove [BUCKET]

[BUCKET] string required The name of the R2 bucket to remove a lifecycle rule from

--name string alias: --id required The unique name of the lifecycle rule to remove

--jurisdiction string alias: --J The jurisdiction where the bucket exists

r2 bucket lifecycle list

List lifecycle rules for an R2 bucket

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler r2 bucket lifecycle list [BUCKET] Terminal window pnpm wrangler r2 bucket lifecycle list [BUCKET] Terminal window yarn wrangler r2 bucket lifecycle list [BUCKET]

[BUCKET] string required The name of the R2 bucket to list lifecycle rules for

--jurisdiction string alias: --J The jurisdiction where the bucket exists

r2 bucket lifecycle set

Set the lifecycle configuration for an R2 bucket from a JSON file

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler r2 bucket lifecycle set [BUCKET] Terminal window pnpm wrangler r2 bucket lifecycle set [BUCKET] Terminal window yarn wrangler r2 bucket lifecycle set [BUCKET]

[BUCKET] string required The name of the R2 bucket to set lifecycle configuration for

--file string required Path to the JSON file containing lifecycle configuration

--jurisdiction string alias: --J The jurisdiction where the bucket exists

--force boolean alias: --y default: false Skip confirmation

r2 bucket lock add

Add a lock rule to an R2 bucket

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler r2 bucket lock add [BUCKET] [ NAME ] [ PREFIX ] Terminal window pnpm wrangler r2 bucket lock add [BUCKET] [ NAME ] [ PREFIX ] Terminal window yarn wrangler r2 bucket lock add [BUCKET] [ NAME ] [ PREFIX ]

[BUCKET] string required The name of the R2 bucket to add a bucket lock rule to

[NAME] string alias: --id A unique name for the bucket lock rule, used to identify and manage it.

[PREFIX] string Prefix condition for the bucket lock rule (set to "" for all prefixes)

--retention-days number Number of days which objects will be retained for

--retention-date string Date after which objects will be retained until (YYYY-MM-DD)

--retention-indefinite boolean Retain objects indefinitely

--jurisdiction string alias: --J The jurisdiction where the bucket exists

--force boolean alias: --y default: false Skip confirmation

r2 bucket lock remove

Remove a bucket lock rule from an R2 bucket

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler r2 bucket lock remove [BUCKET] Terminal window pnpm wrangler r2 bucket lock remove [BUCKET] Terminal window yarn wrangler r2 bucket lock remove [BUCKET]

[BUCKET] string required The name of the R2 bucket to remove a bucket lock rule from

--name string alias: --id required The unique name of the bucket lock rule to remove

--jurisdiction string alias: --J The jurisdiction where the bucket exists

r2 bucket lock list

List lock rules for an R2 bucket

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler r2 bucket lock list [BUCKET] Terminal window pnpm wrangler r2 bucket lock list [BUCKET] Terminal window yarn wrangler r2 bucket lock list [BUCKET]

[BUCKET] string required The name of the R2 bucket to list lock rules for

--jurisdiction string alias: --J The jurisdiction where the bucket exists

r2 bucket lock set

Set the lock configuration for an R2 bucket from a JSON file

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler r2 bucket lock set [BUCKET] Terminal window pnpm wrangler r2 bucket lock set [BUCKET] Terminal window yarn wrangler r2 bucket lock set [BUCKET]

[BUCKET] string required The name of the R2 bucket to set lock configuration for

--file string required Path to the JSON file containing lock configuration

--jurisdiction string alias: --J The jurisdiction where the bucket exists

--force boolean alias: --y default: false Skip confirmation

r2 bucket notification create

Create an event notification rule for an R2 bucket

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler r2 bucket notification create [BUCKET] Terminal window pnpm wrangler r2 bucket notification create [BUCKET] Terminal window yarn wrangler r2 bucket notification create [BUCKET]

[BUCKET] string required The name of the R2 bucket to create an event notification rule for

--event-types "object-create" | "object-delete" alias: --event-type required The type of event(s) that will emit event notifications

--prefix string The prefix that an object must match to emit event notifications (note: regular expressions not supported)

--suffix string The suffix that an object must match to emit event notifications (note: regular expressions not supported)

--queue string required The name of the queue that will receive event notification messages

--jurisdiction string alias: --J The jurisdiction where the bucket exists

--description string A description that can be used to identify the event notification rule after creation

r2 bucket notification delete

Delete an event notification rule from an R2 bucket

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler r2 bucket notification delete [BUCKET] Terminal window pnpm wrangler r2 bucket notification delete [BUCKET] Terminal window yarn wrangler r2 bucket notification delete [BUCKET]

[BUCKET] string required The name of the R2 bucket to delete an event notification rule for

--queue string required The name of the queue that corresponds to the event notification rule. If no rule is provided, all event notification rules associated with the bucket and queue will be deleted

--rule string The ID of the event notification rule to delete

--jurisdiction string alias: --J The jurisdiction where the bucket exists

r2 bucket notification list

List event notification rules for an R2 bucket

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler r2 bucket notification list [BUCKET] Terminal window pnpm wrangler r2 bucket notification list [BUCKET] Terminal window yarn wrangler r2 bucket notification list [BUCKET]

[BUCKET] string required The name of the R2 bucket to get event notification rules for

--jurisdiction string alias: --J The jurisdiction where the bucket exists

r2 bucket sippy enable

Enable Sippy on an R2 bucket

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler r2 bucket sippy enable [NAME] Terminal window pnpm wrangler r2 bucket sippy enable [NAME] Terminal window yarn wrangler r2 bucket sippy enable [NAME]

[NAME] string required The name of the bucket

--jurisdiction string alias: --J The jurisdiction where the bucket exists

--provider "AWS" | "GCS"

--bucket string The name of the upstream bucket

--region string (AWS provider only) The region of the upstream bucket

--access-key-id string (AWS provider only) The secret access key id for the upstream bucket

--secret-access-key string (AWS provider only) The secret access key for the upstream bucket

--service-account-key-file string (GCS provider only) The path to your Google Cloud service account key JSON file

--client-email string (GCS provider only) The client email for your Google Cloud service account key

--private-key string (GCS provider only) The private key for your Google Cloud service account key

--r2-access-key-id string The secret access key id for this R2 bucket

--r2-secret-access-key string The secret access key for this R2 bucket

r2 bucket sippy disable

Disable Sippy on an R2 bucket

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler r2 bucket sippy disable [NAME] Terminal window pnpm wrangler r2 bucket sippy disable [NAME] Terminal window yarn wrangler r2 bucket sippy disable [NAME]

[NAME] string required The name of the bucket

--jurisdiction string alias: --J The jurisdiction where the bucket exists

r2 bucket sippy get

Check the status of Sippy on an R2 bucket

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler r2 bucket sippy get [NAME] Terminal window pnpm wrangler r2 bucket sippy get [NAME] Terminal window yarn wrangler r2 bucket sippy get [NAME]

[NAME] string required The name of the bucket

--jurisdiction string alias: --J The jurisdiction where the bucket exists

r2 object

Interact with R2 objects.

Note The r2 object commands allow you to manage application data in the Cloudflare network to be accessed from Workers using the R2 API.

r2 object get

Fetch an object from an R2 bucket

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler r2 object get [OBJECTPATH] Terminal window pnpm wrangler r2 object get [OBJECTPATH] Terminal window yarn wrangler r2 object get [OBJECTPATH]

[OBJECTPATH] string required The source object path in the form of {bucket}/{key}

--file string alias: --f The destination file to create

--pipe boolean alias: --p Enables the file to be piped to a destination, rather than specified with the --file option

--local boolean Interact with local storage

--remote boolean Interact with remote storage

--persist-to string Directory for local persistence

--jurisdiction string alias: --J The jurisdiction where the object exists

r2 object put

Create an object in an R2 bucket

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler r2 object put [OBJECTPATH] Terminal window pnpm wrangler r2 object put [OBJECTPATH] Terminal window yarn wrangler r2 object put [OBJECTPATH]

[OBJECTPATH] string required The destination object path in the form of {bucket}/{key}

--content-type string alias: --ct A standard MIME type describing the format of the object data

--content-disposition string alias: --cd Specifies presentational information for the object

--content-encoding string alias: --ce Specifies what content encodings have been applied to the object and thus what decoding mechanisms must be applied to obtain the media-type referenced by the Content-Type header field

--content-language string alias: --cl The language the content is in

--cache-control string alias: --cc Specifies caching behavior along the request/reply chain

--expires string The date and time at which the object is no longer cacheable

--local boolean Interact with local storage

--remote boolean Interact with remote storage

--persist-to string Directory for local persistence

--jurisdiction string alias: --J The jurisdiction where the object will be created

--storage-class string alias: --s The storage class of the object to be created

--file string alias: --f The path of the file to upload

--pipe boolean alias: --p Enables the file to be piped in, rather than specified with the --file option

r2 object delete

Delete an object in an R2 bucket

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler r2 object delete [OBJECTPATH] Terminal window pnpm wrangler r2 object delete [OBJECTPATH] Terminal window yarn wrangler r2 object delete [OBJECTPATH]

[OBJECTPATH] string required The destination object path in the form of {bucket}/{key}

--local boolean Interact with local storage

--remote boolean Interact with remote storage

--persist-to string Directory for local persistence

--jurisdiction string alias: --J The jurisdiction where the object exists

R2 SQL

Note R2 SQL is currently in open beta. Report R2 SQL bugs in GitHub ↗. R2 SQL expects there to be a WRANGLER_R2_SQL_AUTH_TOKEN environment variable to be set.

r2 sql query

Execute SQL query against R2 Data Catalog

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler r2 sql query [WAREHOUSE] [ QUERY ] Terminal window pnpm wrangler r2 sql query [WAREHOUSE] [ QUERY ] Terminal window yarn wrangler r2 sql query [WAREHOUSE] [ QUERY ]

[WAREHOUSE] string required R2 Data Catalog warehouse name

[QUERY] string required The SQL query to execute