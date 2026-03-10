R2
Manage your R2 configurations using Wrangler.
Interact with buckets in an R2 store.
Create a new R2 bucket
-
[NAME]string required
The name of the new bucket
-
--locationstring
The optional location hint that determines geographic placement of the R2 bucket
-
--storage-classstring alias: --s
The default storage class for objects uploaded to this bucket
-
--jurisdictionstring alias: --J
The jurisdiction where the new bucket will be created
-
--use-remoteboolean
Use a remote binding when adding the newly created resource to your config
-
--update-configboolean
Automatically update your config file with the newly added resource
-
--bindingstring
The binding name of this resource in your Worker
Global flags
-
--vboolean alias: --version
Show version number
-
--cwdstring
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
-
--configstring alias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
-
--envstring alias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
-
--env-filestring
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
-
--experimental-provisionboolean aliases: --x-provision default: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
-
--experimental-auto-createboolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
Get information about an R2 bucket
-
[BUCKET]string required
The name of the bucket to retrieve info for
-
--jurisdictionstring alias: --J
The jurisdiction where the bucket exists
-
--jsonboolean default: false
Return the bucket information as JSON
Delete an R2 bucket
-
[BUCKET]string required
The name of the bucket to delete
-
--jurisdictionstring alias: --J
The jurisdiction where the bucket exists
List R2 buckets
-
--jurisdictionstring alias: --J
The jurisdiction to list
Enable the data catalog on an R2 bucket
-
[BUCKET]string required
The name of the bucket to enable
Disable the data catalog for an R2 bucket
-
[BUCKET]string required
The name of the bucket to disable the data catalog for
Get the status of the data catalog for an R2 bucket
-
[BUCKET]string required
The name of the R2 bucket whose data catalog status to retrieve
Enable automatic file compaction for your R2 data catalog or a specific table
-
[BUCKET]string required
The name of the bucket which contains the catalog
-
[NAMESPACE]string
The namespace containing the table (optional, for table-level compaction)
-
[TABLE]string
The name of the table (optional, for table-level compaction)
-
--target-sizenumber default: 128
The target size for compacted files in MB (allowed values: 64, 128, 256, 512)
-
--tokenstring
A cloudflare api token with access to R2 and R2 Data Catalog (required for catalog-level compaction settings only)
Examples:
Disable automatic file compaction for your R2 data catalog or a specific table
-
[BUCKET]string required
The name of the bucket which contains the catalog
-
[NAMESPACE]string
The namespace containing the table (optional, for table-level compaction)
-
[TABLE]string
The name of the table (optional, for table-level compaction)
Examples:
Enable automatic snapshot expiration for your R2 data catalog or a specific table
-
[BUCKET]string required
The name of the bucket which contains the catalog
-
[NAMESPACE]string
The namespace containing the table (optional, for table-level snapshot expiration)
-
[TABLE]string
The name of the table (optional, for table-level snapshot expiration)
-
--older-than-daysnumber
Delete snapshots older than this many days, defaults to 30
-
--retain-lastnumber
The minimum number of snapshots to retain, defaults to 5
-
--tokenstring
A cloudflare api token with access to R2 and R2 Data Catalog (required for catalog-level snapshot expiration settings only)
Disable automatic snapshot expiration for your R2 data catalog or a specific table
-
[BUCKET]string required
The name of the bucket which contains the catalog
-
[NAMESPACE]string
The namespace containing the table (optional, for table-level snapshot expiration)
-
[TABLE]string
The name of the table (optional, for table-level snapshot expiration)
-
--forceboolean default: false
Skip confirmation prompt
Set the CORS configuration for an R2 bucket from a JSON file
-
[BUCKET]string required
The name of the R2 bucket to set the CORS configuration for
-
--filestring required
Path to the JSON file containing the CORS configuration
-
--jurisdictionstring alias: --J
The jurisdiction where the bucket exists
-
--forceboolean alias: --y default: false
Skip confirmation
Clear the CORS configuration for an R2 bucket
-
[BUCKET]string required
The name of the R2 bucket to delete the CORS configuration for
-
--jurisdictionstring alias: --J
The jurisdiction where the bucket exists
-
--forceboolean alias: --y default: false
Skip confirmation
List the CORS rules for an R2 bucket
-
[BUCKET]string required
The name of the R2 bucket to list the CORS rules for
-
--jurisdictionstring alias: --J
The jurisdiction where the bucket exists
Enable public access via the r2.dev URL for an R2 bucket
-
[BUCKET]string required
The name of the R2 bucket to enable public access via its r2.dev URL
-
--jurisdictionstring alias: --J
The jurisdiction where the bucket exists
-
--forceboolean alias: --y default: false
Skip confirmation
Disable public access via the r2.dev URL for an R2 bucket
-
[BUCKET]string required
The name of the R2 bucket to disable public access via its r2.dev URL
-
--jurisdictionstring alias: --J
The jurisdiction where the bucket exists
-
--forceboolean alias: --y default: false
Skip confirmation
Get the r2.dev URL and status for an R2 bucket
-
[BUCKET]string required
The name of the R2 bucket whose r2.dev URL status to retrieve
-
--jurisdictionstring alias: --J
The jurisdiction where the bucket exists
Connect a custom domain to an R2 bucket
-
[BUCKET]string required
The name of the R2 bucket to connect a custom domain to
-
--domainstring required
The custom domain to connect to the R2 bucket
-
--zone-idstring required
The zone ID associated with the custom domain
-
--min-tlsstring
Set the minimum TLS version for the custom domain (defaults to 1.0 if not set)
-
--jurisdictionstring alias: --J
The jurisdiction where the bucket exists
-
--forceboolean alias: --y default: false
Skip confirmation
Remove a custom domain from an R2 bucket
-
[BUCKET]string required
The name of the R2 bucket to remove the custom domain from
-
--domainstring required
The custom domain to remove from the R2 bucket
-
--jurisdictionstring alias: --J
The jurisdiction where the bucket exists
-
--forceboolean alias: --y default: false
Skip confirmation
Update settings for a custom domain connected to an R2 bucket
-
[BUCKET]string required
The name of the R2 bucket associated with the custom domain to update
-
--domainstring required
The custom domain whose settings will be updated
-
--min-tlsstring
Update the minimum TLS version for the custom domain
-
--jurisdictionstring alias: --J
The jurisdiction where the bucket exists
Get custom domain connected to an R2 bucket
-
[BUCKET]string required
The name of the R2 bucket whose custom domain to retrieve
-
--domainstring required
The custom domain to get information for
-
--jurisdictionstring alias: --J
The jurisdiction where the bucket exists
List custom domains for an R2 bucket
-
[BUCKET]string required
The name of the R2 bucket whose connected custom domains will be listed
-
--jurisdictionstring alias: --J
The jurisdiction where the bucket exists
Add a lifecycle rule to an R2 bucket
-
[BUCKET]string required
The name of the R2 bucket to add a lifecycle rule to
-
[NAME]string alias: --id
A unique name for the lifecycle rule, used to identify and manage it.
-
[PREFIX]string
Prefix condition for the lifecycle rule (leave empty for all prefixes)
-
--expire-daysnumber
Number of days after which objects expire
-
--expire-datestring
Date after which objects expire (YYYY-MM-DD)
-
--ia-transition-daysnumber
Number of days after which objects transition to Infrequent Access storage
-
--ia-transition-datestring
Date after which objects transition to Infrequent Access storage (YYYY-MM-DD)
-
--abort-multipart-daysnumber
Number of days after which incomplete multipart uploads are aborted
-
--jurisdictionstring alias: --J
The jurisdiction where the bucket exists
-
--forceboolean alias: --y default: false
Skip confirmation
Remove a lifecycle rule from an R2 bucket
-
[BUCKET]string required
The name of the R2 bucket to remove a lifecycle rule from
-
--namestring alias: --id required
The unique name of the lifecycle rule to remove
-
--jurisdictionstring alias: --J
The jurisdiction where the bucket exists
List lifecycle rules for an R2 bucket
-
[BUCKET]string required
The name of the R2 bucket to list lifecycle rules for
-
--jurisdictionstring alias: --J
The jurisdiction where the bucket exists
Set the lifecycle configuration for an R2 bucket from a JSON file
-
[BUCKET]string required
The name of the R2 bucket to set lifecycle configuration for
-
--filestring required
Path to the JSON file containing lifecycle configuration
-
--jurisdictionstring alias: --J
The jurisdiction where the bucket exists
-
--forceboolean alias: --y default: false
Skip confirmation
Add a lock rule to an R2 bucket
-
[BUCKET]string required
The name of the R2 bucket to add a bucket lock rule to
-
[NAME]string alias: --id
A unique name for the bucket lock rule, used to identify and manage it.
-
[PREFIX]string
Prefix condition for the bucket lock rule (set to "" for all prefixes)
-
--retention-daysnumber
Number of days which objects will be retained for
-
--retention-datestring
Date after which objects will be retained until (YYYY-MM-DD)
-
--retention-indefiniteboolean
Retain objects indefinitely
-
--jurisdictionstring alias: --J
The jurisdiction where the bucket exists
-
--forceboolean alias: --y default: false
Skip confirmation
Remove a bucket lock rule from an R2 bucket
-
[BUCKET]string required
The name of the R2 bucket to remove a bucket lock rule from
-
--namestring alias: --id required
The unique name of the bucket lock rule to remove
-
--jurisdictionstring alias: --J
The jurisdiction where the bucket exists
List lock rules for an R2 bucket
-
[BUCKET]string required
The name of the R2 bucket to list lock rules for
-
--jurisdictionstring alias: --J
The jurisdiction where the bucket exists
Set the lock configuration for an R2 bucket from a JSON file
-
[BUCKET]string required
The name of the R2 bucket to set lock configuration for
-
--filestring required
Path to the JSON file containing lock configuration
-
--jurisdictionstring alias: --J
The jurisdiction where the bucket exists
-
--forceboolean alias: --y default: false
Skip confirmation
Create an event notification rule for an R2 bucket
-
[BUCKET]string required
The name of the R2 bucket to create an event notification rule for
-
--event-types"object-create" | "object-delete" alias: --event-type required
The type of event(s) that will emit event notifications
-
--prefixstring
The prefix that an object must match to emit event notifications (note: regular expressions not supported)
-
--suffixstring
The suffix that an object must match to emit event notifications (note: regular expressions not supported)
-
--queuestring required
The name of the queue that will receive event notification messages
-
--jurisdictionstring alias: --J
The jurisdiction where the bucket exists
-
--descriptionstring
A description that can be used to identify the event notification rule after creation
Delete an event notification rule from an R2 bucket
-
[BUCKET]string required
The name of the R2 bucket to delete an event notification rule for
-
--queuestring required
The name of the queue that corresponds to the event notification rule. If no rule is provided, all event notification rules associated with the bucket and queue will be deleted
-
--rulestring
The ID of the event notification rule to delete
-
--jurisdictionstring alias: --J
The jurisdiction where the bucket exists
List event notification rules for an R2 bucket
-
[BUCKET]string required
The name of the R2 bucket to get event notification rules for
-
--jurisdictionstring alias: --J
The jurisdiction where the bucket exists
Enable Sippy on an R2 bucket
-
[NAME]string required
The name of the bucket
-
--jurisdictionstring alias: --J
The jurisdiction where the bucket exists
-
--provider"AWS" | "GCS"
-
--bucketstring
The name of the upstream bucket
-
--regionstring
(AWS provider only) The region of the upstream bucket
-
--access-key-idstring
(AWS provider only) The secret access key id for the upstream bucket
-
--secret-access-keystring
(AWS provider only) The secret access key for the upstream bucket
-
--service-account-key-filestring
(GCS provider only) The path to your Google Cloud service account key JSON file
-
--client-emailstring
(GCS provider only) The client email for your Google Cloud service account key
-
--private-keystring
(GCS provider only) The private key for your Google Cloud service account key
-
--r2-access-key-idstring
The secret access key id for this R2 bucket
-
--r2-secret-access-keystring
The secret access key for this R2 bucket
Disable Sippy on an R2 bucket
-
[NAME]string required
The name of the bucket
-
--jurisdictionstring alias: --J
The jurisdiction where the bucket exists
Check the status of Sippy on an R2 bucket
-
[NAME]string required
The name of the bucket
-
--jurisdictionstring alias: --J
The jurisdiction where the bucket exists
Interact with R2 objects.
Fetch an object from an R2 bucket
-
[OBJECTPATH]string required
The source object path in the form of {bucket}/{key}
-
--filestring alias: --f
The destination file to create
-
--pipeboolean alias: --p
Enables the file to be piped to a destination, rather than specified with the --file option
-
--localboolean
Interact with local storage
-
--remoteboolean
Interact with remote storage
-
--persist-tostring
Directory for local persistence
-
--jurisdictionstring alias: --J
The jurisdiction where the object exists
Create an object in an R2 bucket
-
[OBJECTPATH]string required
The destination object path in the form of {bucket}/{key}
-
--content-typestring alias: --ct
A standard MIME type describing the format of the object data
-
--content-dispositionstring alias: --cd
Specifies presentational information for the object
-
--content-encodingstring alias: --ce
Specifies what content encodings have been applied to the object and thus what decoding mechanisms must be applied to obtain the media-type referenced by the Content-Type header field
-
--content-languagestring alias: --cl
The language the content is in
-
--cache-controlstring alias: --cc
Specifies caching behavior along the request/reply chain
-
--expiresstring
The date and time at which the object is no longer cacheable
-
--localboolean
Interact with local storage
-
--remoteboolean
Interact with remote storage
-
--persist-tostring
Directory for local persistence
-
--jurisdictionstring alias: --J
The jurisdiction where the object will be created
-
--storage-classstring alias: --s
The storage class of the object to be created
-
--filestring alias: --f
The path of the file to upload
-
--pipeboolean alias: --p
Enables the file to be piped in, rather than specified with the --file option
Delete an object in an R2 bucket
-
[OBJECTPATH]string required
The destination object path in the form of {bucket}/{key}
-
--localboolean
Interact with local storage
-
--remoteboolean
Interact with remote storage
-
--persist-tostring
Directory for local persistence
-
--jurisdictionstring alias: --J
The jurisdiction where the object exists
Execute SQL query against R2 Data Catalog
-
[WAREHOUSE]string required
R2 Data Catalog warehouse name
-
[QUERY]string required
The SQL query to execute
