 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

R2

Manage your R2 configurations using Wrangler.

r2 bucket

Interact with buckets in an R2 store.

r2 bucket create

Create a new R2 bucket

Terminal window
npx wrangler r2 bucket create [NAME]
  • [NAME] string required

    The name of the new bucket

  • --location string

    The optional location hint that determines geographic placement of the R2 bucket

  • --storage-class string alias: --s

    The default storage class for objects uploaded to this bucket

  • --jurisdiction string alias: --J

    The jurisdiction where the new bucket will be created

  • --use-remote boolean

    Use a remote binding when adding the newly created resource to your config

  • --update-config boolean

    Automatically update your config file with the newly added resource

  • --binding string

    The binding name of this resource in your Worker

Global flags
  • --v boolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwd string

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --config string alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --env string alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-file string

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

r2 bucket info

Get information about an R2 bucket

Terminal window
npx wrangler r2 bucket info [BUCKET]
  • [BUCKET] string required

    The name of the bucket to retrieve info for

  • --jurisdiction string alias: --J

    The jurisdiction where the bucket exists

  • --json boolean default: false

    Return the bucket information as JSON

Global flags
  • --v boolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwd string

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --config string alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --env string alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-file string

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

r2 bucket delete

Delete an R2 bucket

Terminal window
npx wrangler r2 bucket delete [BUCKET]
  • [BUCKET] string required

    The name of the bucket to delete

  • --jurisdiction string alias: --J

    The jurisdiction where the bucket exists

Global flags
  • --v boolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwd string

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --config string alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --env string alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-file string

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

r2 bucket list

List R2 buckets

Terminal window
npx wrangler r2 bucket list
  • --jurisdiction string alias: --J

    The jurisdiction to list

Global flags
  • --v boolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwd string

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --config string alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --env string alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-file string

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

r2 bucket catalog enable

Enable the data catalog on an R2 bucket

Terminal window
npx wrangler r2 bucket catalog enable [BUCKET]
  • [BUCKET] string required

    The name of the bucket to enable

Global flags
  • --v boolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwd string

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --config string alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --env string alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-file string

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

r2 bucket catalog disable

Disable the data catalog for an R2 bucket

Terminal window
npx wrangler r2 bucket catalog disable [BUCKET]
  • [BUCKET] string required

    The name of the bucket to disable the data catalog for

Global flags
  • --v boolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwd string

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --config string alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --env string alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-file string

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

r2 bucket catalog get

Get the status of the data catalog for an R2 bucket

Terminal window
npx wrangler r2 bucket catalog get [BUCKET]
  • [BUCKET] string required

    The name of the R2 bucket whose data catalog status to retrieve

Global flags
  • --v boolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwd string

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --config string alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --env string alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-file string

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

r2 bucket catalog compaction enable

Enable automatic file compaction for your R2 data catalog or a specific table

Terminal window
npx wrangler r2 bucket catalog compaction enable [BUCKET] [NAMESPACE] [TABLE]
  • [BUCKET] string required

    The name of the bucket which contains the catalog

  • [NAMESPACE] string

    The namespace containing the table (optional, for table-level compaction)

  • [TABLE] string

    The name of the table (optional, for table-level compaction)

  • --target-size number default: 128

    The target size for compacted files in MB (allowed values: 64, 128, 256, 512)

  • --token string

    A cloudflare api token with access to R2 and R2 Data Catalog (required for catalog-level compaction settings only)

Global flags
  • --v boolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwd string

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --config string alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --env string alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-file string

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

Examples:

Terminal window
# Enable catalog-level compaction (requires token)
npx wrangler r2 bucket catalog compaction enable my-bucket --token <TOKEN>


# Enable table-level compaction
npx wrangler r2 bucket catalog compaction enable my-bucket my-namespace my-table --target-size 256

r2 bucket catalog compaction disable

Disable automatic file compaction for your R2 data catalog or a specific table

Terminal window
npx wrangler r2 bucket catalog compaction disable [BUCKET] [NAMESPACE] [TABLE]
  • [BUCKET] string required

    The name of the bucket which contains the catalog

  • [NAMESPACE] string

    The namespace containing the table (optional, for table-level compaction)

  • [TABLE] string

    The name of the table (optional, for table-level compaction)

Global flags
  • --v boolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwd string

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --config string alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --env string alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-file string

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

Examples:

Terminal window
# Disable catalog-level compaction
npx wrangler r2 bucket catalog compaction disable my-bucket


# Disable table-level compaction
npx wrangler r2 bucket catalog compaction disable my-bucket my-namespace my-table

r2 bucket catalog snapshot-expiration enable

Enable automatic snapshot expiration for your R2 data catalog or a specific table

Terminal window
npx wrangler r2 bucket catalog snapshot-expiration enable [BUCKET] [NAMESPACE] [TABLE]
  • [BUCKET] string required

    The name of the bucket which contains the catalog

  • [NAMESPACE] string

    The namespace containing the table (optional, for table-level snapshot expiration)

  • [TABLE] string

    The name of the table (optional, for table-level snapshot expiration)

  • --older-than-days number

    Delete snapshots older than this many days, defaults to 30

  • --retain-last number

    The minimum number of snapshots to retain, defaults to 5

  • --token string

    A cloudflare api token with access to R2 and R2 Data Catalog (required for catalog-level snapshot expiration settings only)

Global flags
  • --v boolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwd string

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --config string alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --env string alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-file string

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

r2 bucket catalog snapshot-expiration disable

Disable automatic snapshot expiration for your R2 data catalog or a specific table

Terminal window
npx wrangler r2 bucket catalog snapshot-expiration disable [BUCKET] [NAMESPACE] [TABLE]
  • [BUCKET] string required

    The name of the bucket which contains the catalog

  • [NAMESPACE] string

    The namespace containing the table (optional, for table-level snapshot expiration)

  • [TABLE] string

    The name of the table (optional, for table-level snapshot expiration)

  • --force boolean default: false

    Skip confirmation prompt

Global flags
  • --v boolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwd string

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --config string alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --env string alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-file string

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

r2 bucket cors set

Set the CORS configuration for an R2 bucket from a JSON file

Terminal window
npx wrangler r2 bucket cors set [BUCKET]
  • [BUCKET] string required

    The name of the R2 bucket to set the CORS configuration for

  • --file string required

    Path to the JSON file containing the CORS configuration

  • --jurisdiction string alias: --J

    The jurisdiction where the bucket exists

  • --force boolean alias: --y default: false

    Skip confirmation

Global flags
  • --v boolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwd string

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --config string alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --env string alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-file string

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

r2 bucket cors delete

Clear the CORS configuration for an R2 bucket

Terminal window
npx wrangler r2 bucket cors delete [BUCKET]
  • [BUCKET] string required

    The name of the R2 bucket to delete the CORS configuration for

  • --jurisdiction string alias: --J

    The jurisdiction where the bucket exists

  • --force boolean alias: --y default: false

    Skip confirmation

Global flags
  • --v boolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwd string

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --config string alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --env string alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-file string

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

r2 bucket cors list

List the CORS rules for an R2 bucket

Terminal window
npx wrangler r2 bucket cors list [BUCKET]
  • [BUCKET] string required

    The name of the R2 bucket to list the CORS rules for

  • --jurisdiction string alias: --J

    The jurisdiction where the bucket exists

Global flags
  • --v boolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwd string

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --config string alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --env string alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-file string

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

r2 bucket dev-url enable

Enable public access via the r2.dev URL for an R2 bucket

Terminal window
npx wrangler r2 bucket dev-url enable [BUCKET]
  • [BUCKET] string required

    The name of the R2 bucket to enable public access via its r2.dev URL

  • --jurisdiction string alias: --J

    The jurisdiction where the bucket exists

  • --force boolean alias: --y default: false

    Skip confirmation

Global flags
  • --v boolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwd string

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --config string alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --env string alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-file string

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

r2 bucket dev-url disable

Disable public access via the r2.dev URL for an R2 bucket

Terminal window
npx wrangler r2 bucket dev-url disable [BUCKET]
  • [BUCKET] string required

    The name of the R2 bucket to disable public access via its r2.dev URL

  • --jurisdiction string alias: --J

    The jurisdiction where the bucket exists

  • --force boolean alias: --y default: false

    Skip confirmation

Global flags
  • --v boolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwd string

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --config string alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --env string alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-file string

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

r2 bucket dev-url get

Get the r2.dev URL and status for an R2 bucket

Terminal window
npx wrangler r2 bucket dev-url get [BUCKET]
  • [BUCKET] string required

    The name of the R2 bucket whose r2.dev URL status to retrieve

  • --jurisdiction string alias: --J

    The jurisdiction where the bucket exists

Global flags
  • --v boolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwd string

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --config string alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --env string alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-file string

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

r2 bucket domain add

Connect a custom domain to an R2 bucket

Terminal window
npx wrangler r2 bucket domain add [BUCKET]
  • [BUCKET] string required

    The name of the R2 bucket to connect a custom domain to

  • --domain string required

    The custom domain to connect to the R2 bucket

  • --zone-id string required

    The zone ID associated with the custom domain

  • --min-tls string

    Set the minimum TLS version for the custom domain (defaults to 1.0 if not set)

  • --jurisdiction string alias: --J

    The jurisdiction where the bucket exists

  • --force boolean alias: --y default: false

    Skip confirmation

Global flags
  • --v boolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwd string

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --config string alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --env string alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-file string

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

r2 bucket domain remove

Remove a custom domain from an R2 bucket

Terminal window
npx wrangler r2 bucket domain remove [BUCKET]
  • [BUCKET] string required

    The name of the R2 bucket to remove the custom domain from

  • --domain string required

    The custom domain to remove from the R2 bucket

  • --jurisdiction string alias: --J

    The jurisdiction where the bucket exists

  • --force boolean alias: --y default: false

    Skip confirmation

Global flags
  • --v boolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwd string

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --config string alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --env string alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-file string

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

r2 bucket domain update

Update settings for a custom domain connected to an R2 bucket

Terminal window
npx wrangler r2 bucket domain update [BUCKET]
  • [BUCKET] string required

    The name of the R2 bucket associated with the custom domain to update

  • --domain string required

    The custom domain whose settings will be updated

  • --min-tls string

    Update the minimum TLS version for the custom domain

  • --jurisdiction string alias: --J

    The jurisdiction where the bucket exists

Global flags
  • --v boolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwd string

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --config string alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --env string alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-file string

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

r2 bucket domain get

Get custom domain connected to an R2 bucket

Terminal window
npx wrangler r2 bucket domain get [BUCKET]
  • [BUCKET] string required

    The name of the R2 bucket whose custom domain to retrieve

  • --domain string required

    The custom domain to get information for

  • --jurisdiction string alias: --J

    The jurisdiction where the bucket exists

Global flags
  • --v boolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwd string

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --config string alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --env string alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-file string

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

r2 bucket domain list

List custom domains for an R2 bucket

Terminal window
npx wrangler r2 bucket domain list [BUCKET]
  • [BUCKET] string required

    The name of the R2 bucket whose connected custom domains will be listed

  • --jurisdiction string alias: --J

    The jurisdiction where the bucket exists

Global flags
  • --v boolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwd string

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --config string alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --env string alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-file string

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

r2 bucket lifecycle add

Add a lifecycle rule to an R2 bucket

Terminal window
npx wrangler r2 bucket lifecycle add [BUCKET] [NAME] [PREFIX]
  • [BUCKET] string required

    The name of the R2 bucket to add a lifecycle rule to

  • [NAME] string alias: --id

    A unique name for the lifecycle rule, used to identify and manage it.

  • [PREFIX] string

    Prefix condition for the lifecycle rule (leave empty for all prefixes)

  • --expire-days number

    Number of days after which objects expire

  • --expire-date string

    Date after which objects expire (YYYY-MM-DD)

  • --ia-transition-days number

    Number of days after which objects transition to Infrequent Access storage

  • --ia-transition-date string

    Date after which objects transition to Infrequent Access storage (YYYY-MM-DD)

  • --abort-multipart-days number

    Number of days after which incomplete multipart uploads are aborted

  • --jurisdiction string alias: --J

    The jurisdiction where the bucket exists

  • --force boolean alias: --y default: false

    Skip confirmation

Global flags
  • --v boolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwd string

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --config string alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --env string alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-file string

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

r2 bucket lifecycle remove

Remove a lifecycle rule from an R2 bucket

Terminal window
npx wrangler r2 bucket lifecycle remove [BUCKET]
  • [BUCKET] string required

    The name of the R2 bucket to remove a lifecycle rule from

  • --name string alias: --id required

    The unique name of the lifecycle rule to remove

  • --jurisdiction string alias: --J

    The jurisdiction where the bucket exists

Global flags
  • --v boolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwd string

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --config string alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --env string alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-file string

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

r2 bucket lifecycle list

List lifecycle rules for an R2 bucket

Terminal window
npx wrangler r2 bucket lifecycle list [BUCKET]
  • [BUCKET] string required

    The name of the R2 bucket to list lifecycle rules for

  • --jurisdiction string alias: --J

    The jurisdiction where the bucket exists

Global flags
  • --v boolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwd string

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --config string alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --env string alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-file string

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

r2 bucket lifecycle set

Set the lifecycle configuration for an R2 bucket from a JSON file

Terminal window
npx wrangler r2 bucket lifecycle set [BUCKET]
  • [BUCKET] string required

    The name of the R2 bucket to set lifecycle configuration for

  • --file string required

    Path to the JSON file containing lifecycle configuration

  • --jurisdiction string alias: --J

    The jurisdiction where the bucket exists

  • --force boolean alias: --y default: false

    Skip confirmation

Global flags
  • --v boolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwd string

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --config string alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --env string alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-file string

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

r2 bucket lock add

Add a lock rule to an R2 bucket

Terminal window
npx wrangler r2 bucket lock add [BUCKET] [NAME] [PREFIX]
  • [BUCKET] string required

    The name of the R2 bucket to add a bucket lock rule to

  • [NAME] string alias: --id

    A unique name for the bucket lock rule, used to identify and manage it.

  • [PREFIX] string

    Prefix condition for the bucket lock rule (set to "" for all prefixes)

  • --retention-days number

    Number of days which objects will be retained for

  • --retention-date string

    Date after which objects will be retained until (YYYY-MM-DD)

  • --retention-indefinite boolean

    Retain objects indefinitely

  • --jurisdiction string alias: --J

    The jurisdiction where the bucket exists

  • --force boolean alias: --y default: false

    Skip confirmation

Global flags
  • --v boolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwd string

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --config string alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --env string alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-file string

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

r2 bucket lock remove

Remove a bucket lock rule from an R2 bucket

Terminal window
npx wrangler r2 bucket lock remove [BUCKET]
  • [BUCKET] string required

    The name of the R2 bucket to remove a bucket lock rule from

  • --name string alias: --id required

    The unique name of the bucket lock rule to remove

  • --jurisdiction string alias: --J

    The jurisdiction where the bucket exists

Global flags
  • --v boolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwd string

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --config string alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --env string alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-file string

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

r2 bucket lock list

List lock rules for an R2 bucket

Terminal window
npx wrangler r2 bucket lock list [BUCKET]
  • [BUCKET] string required

    The name of the R2 bucket to list lock rules for

  • --jurisdiction string alias: --J

    The jurisdiction where the bucket exists

Global flags
  • --v boolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwd string

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --config string alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --env string alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-file string

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

r2 bucket lock set

Set the lock configuration for an R2 bucket from a JSON file

Terminal window
npx wrangler r2 bucket lock set [BUCKET]
  • [BUCKET] string required

    The name of the R2 bucket to set lock configuration for

  • --file string required

    Path to the JSON file containing lock configuration

  • --jurisdiction string alias: --J

    The jurisdiction where the bucket exists

  • --force boolean alias: --y default: false

    Skip confirmation

Global flags
  • --v boolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwd string

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --config string alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --env string alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-file string

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

r2 bucket notification create

Create an event notification rule for an R2 bucket

Terminal window
npx wrangler r2 bucket notification create [BUCKET]
  • [BUCKET] string required

    The name of the R2 bucket to create an event notification rule for

  • --event-types "object-create" | "object-delete" alias: --event-type required

    The type of event(s) that will emit event notifications

  • --prefix string

    The prefix that an object must match to emit event notifications (note: regular expressions not supported)

  • --suffix string

    The suffix that an object must match to emit event notifications (note: regular expressions not supported)

  • --queue string required

    The name of the queue that will receive event notification messages

  • --jurisdiction string alias: --J

    The jurisdiction where the bucket exists

  • --description string

    A description that can be used to identify the event notification rule after creation

Global flags
  • --v boolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwd string

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --config string alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --env string alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-file string

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

r2 bucket notification delete

Delete an event notification rule from an R2 bucket

Terminal window
npx wrangler r2 bucket notification delete [BUCKET]
  • [BUCKET] string required

    The name of the R2 bucket to delete an event notification rule for

  • --queue string required

    The name of the queue that corresponds to the event notification rule. If no rule is provided, all event notification rules associated with the bucket and queue will be deleted

  • --rule string

    The ID of the event notification rule to delete

  • --jurisdiction string alias: --J

    The jurisdiction where the bucket exists

Global flags
  • --v boolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwd string

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --config string alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --env string alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-file string

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

r2 bucket notification list

List event notification rules for an R2 bucket

Terminal window
npx wrangler r2 bucket notification list [BUCKET]
  • [BUCKET] string required

    The name of the R2 bucket to get event notification rules for

  • --jurisdiction string alias: --J

    The jurisdiction where the bucket exists

Global flags
  • --v boolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwd string

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --config string alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --env string alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-file string

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

r2 bucket sippy enable

Enable Sippy on an R2 bucket

Terminal window
npx wrangler r2 bucket sippy enable [NAME]
  • [NAME] string required

    The name of the bucket

  • --jurisdiction string alias: --J

    The jurisdiction where the bucket exists

  • --provider "AWS" | "GCS"
  • --bucket string

    The name of the upstream bucket

  • --region string

    (AWS provider only) The region of the upstream bucket

  • --access-key-id string

    (AWS provider only) The secret access key id for the upstream bucket

  • --secret-access-key string

    (AWS provider only) The secret access key for the upstream bucket

  • --service-account-key-file string

    (GCS provider only) The path to your Google Cloud service account key JSON file

  • --client-email string

    (GCS provider only) The client email for your Google Cloud service account key

  • --private-key string

    (GCS provider only) The private key for your Google Cloud service account key

  • --r2-access-key-id string

    The secret access key id for this R2 bucket

  • --r2-secret-access-key string

    The secret access key for this R2 bucket

Global flags
  • --v boolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwd string

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --config string alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --env string alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-file string

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

r2 bucket sippy disable

Disable Sippy on an R2 bucket

Terminal window
npx wrangler r2 bucket sippy disable [NAME]
  • [NAME] string required

    The name of the bucket

  • --jurisdiction string alias: --J

    The jurisdiction where the bucket exists

Global flags
  • --v boolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwd string

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --config string alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --env string alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-file string

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

r2 bucket sippy get

Check the status of Sippy on an R2 bucket

Terminal window
npx wrangler r2 bucket sippy get [NAME]
  • [NAME] string required

    The name of the bucket

  • --jurisdiction string alias: --J

    The jurisdiction where the bucket exists

Global flags
  • --v boolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwd string

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --config string alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --env string alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-file string

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

r2 object

Interact with R2 objects.

r2 object get

Fetch an object from an R2 bucket

Terminal window
npx wrangler r2 object get [OBJECTPATH]
  • [OBJECTPATH] string required

    The source object path in the form of {bucket}/{key}

  • --file string alias: --f

    The destination file to create

  • --pipe boolean alias: --p

    Enables the file to be piped to a destination, rather than specified with the --file option

  • --local boolean

    Interact with local storage

  • --remote boolean

    Interact with remote storage

  • --persist-to string

    Directory for local persistence

  • --jurisdiction string alias: --J

    The jurisdiction where the object exists

Global flags
  • --v boolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwd string

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --config string alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --env string alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-file string

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

r2 object put

Create an object in an R2 bucket

Terminal window
npx wrangler r2 object put [OBJECTPATH]
  • [OBJECTPATH] string required

    The destination object path in the form of {bucket}/{key}

  • --content-type string alias: --ct

    A standard MIME type describing the format of the object data

  • --content-disposition string alias: --cd

    Specifies presentational information for the object

  • --content-encoding string alias: --ce

    Specifies what content encodings have been applied to the object and thus what decoding mechanisms must be applied to obtain the media-type referenced by the Content-Type header field

  • --content-language string alias: --cl

    The language the content is in

  • --cache-control string alias: --cc

    Specifies caching behavior along the request/reply chain

  • --expires string

    The date and time at which the object is no longer cacheable

  • --local boolean

    Interact with local storage

  • --remote boolean

    Interact with remote storage

  • --persist-to string

    Directory for local persistence

  • --jurisdiction string alias: --J

    The jurisdiction where the object will be created

  • --storage-class string alias: --s

    The storage class of the object to be created

  • --file string alias: --f

    The path of the file to upload

  • --pipe boolean alias: --p

    Enables the file to be piped in, rather than specified with the --file option

Global flags
  • --v boolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwd string

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --config string alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --env string alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-file string

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

r2 object delete

Delete an object in an R2 bucket

Terminal window
npx wrangler r2 object delete [OBJECTPATH]
  • [OBJECTPATH] string required

    The destination object path in the form of {bucket}/{key}

  • --local boolean

    Interact with local storage

  • --remote boolean

    Interact with remote storage

  • --persist-to string

    Directory for local persistence

  • --jurisdiction string alias: --J

    The jurisdiction where the object exists

Global flags
  • --v boolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwd string

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --config string alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --env string alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-file string

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

R2 SQL

r2 sql query

Execute SQL query against R2 Data Catalog

Terminal window
npx wrangler r2 sql query [WAREHOUSE] [QUERY]
  • [WAREHOUSE] string required

    R2 Data Catalog warehouse name

  • [QUERY] string required

    The SQL query to execute

Global flags
  • --v boolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwd string

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --config string alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --env string alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-file string

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources