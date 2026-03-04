Scheduler
The
scheduler global provides task scheduling APIs based on the WICG Scheduling APIs proposal ↗. Workers currently implement the
scheduler.wait() method.
scheduler.wait() returns a Promise that resolves after a given number of milliseconds. It is an
await-able alternative to
setTimeout() that does not require a callback.
Like other timers in Workers,
scheduler.wait() does not advance during CPU execution when deployed to Cloudflare. This is a security measure to mitigate against Spectre attacks. In local development, timers advance regardless of whether I/O occurs.
-
delaynumber
- The number of milliseconds to wait before the returned Promise resolves.
-
optionsobject optional
-
Optional configuration for the wait operation.
-
signalAbortSignal optional
- An
AbortSignalthat cancels the wait. When the signal is aborted, the returned Promise rejects with an
AbortError.
- An
-
A
Promise<void> that resolves after
delay milliseconds. If an
AbortSignal is provided and aborted before the delay elapses, the Promise rejects with an
AbortError.
Use
scheduler.wait() to pause execution for a specified duration.
Use
scheduler.wait() to implement a delay between retry attempts. This example uses exponential backoff with jitter.
Use an
AbortController to cancel a pending wait.
- Timers —
setTimeout()and
setInterval()APIs
- Performance and timers —
performance.now()and timer security behavior
- AbortController and AbortSignal — cancel asynchronous operations
- WICG Scheduling APIs proposal ↗ — the specification this API is based on