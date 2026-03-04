Background

The scheduler global provides task scheduling APIs based on the WICG Scheduling APIs proposal ↗. Workers currently implement the scheduler.wait() method.

scheduler.wait() returns a Promise that resolves after a given number of milliseconds. It is an await -able alternative to setTimeout() that does not require a callback.

Like other timers in Workers, scheduler.wait() does not advance during CPU execution when deployed to Cloudflare. This is a security measure to mitigate against Spectre attacks. In local development, timers advance regardless of whether I/O occurs.

Syntax

JavaScript await scheduler . wait ( delay ) ; await scheduler . wait ( delay , options ) ;

Parameters

delay number The number of milliseconds to wait before the returned Promise resolves.

options object optional Optional configuration for the wait operation. signal AbortSignal optional An AbortSignal that cancels the wait. When the signal is aborted, the returned Promise rejects with an AbortError .



Return value

A Promise<void> that resolves after delay milliseconds. If an AbortSignal is provided and aborted before the delay elapses, the Promise rejects with an AbortError .

Examples

Basic delay

Use scheduler.wait() to pause execution for a specified duration.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export default { async fetch ( request ) { // Wait for 1 second await scheduler . wait ( 1000 ) ; return new Response ( "Delayed response" ) ; }, }; TypeScript export default { async fetch ( request ) : Promise < Response > { // Wait for 1 second await scheduler . wait ( 1000 ) ; return new Response ( "Delayed response" ) ; }, } satisfies ExportedHandler ;

Retry with exponential backoff

Use scheduler.wait() to implement a delay between retry attempts. This example uses exponential backoff with jitter.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript async function fetchWithRetry ( url , maxAttempts = 3 ) { const baseBackoffMs = 100 ; const maxBackoffMs = 10000 ; for ( let attempt = 0 ; attempt < maxAttempts ; attempt ++ ) { try { return await fetch ( url ) ; } catch ( err ) { if ( attempt + 1 >= maxAttempts ) { throw err ; } const backoffMs = Math . min ( maxBackoffMs , baseBackoffMs * Math . random () * Math . pow ( 2 , attempt ) , ) ; await scheduler . wait ( backoffMs ) ; } } throw new Error ( "unreachable" ) ; } export default { async fetch ( request ) { const response = await fetchWithRetry ( "https://example.com/api" ) ; return new Response ( response . body , response ) ; }, }; TypeScript async function fetchWithRetry ( url : string , maxAttempts = 3 ) : Promise < Response > { const baseBackoffMs = 100 ; const maxBackoffMs = 10000 ; for ( let attempt = 0 ; attempt < maxAttempts ; attempt ++ ) { try { return await fetch ( url ) ; } catch ( err ) { if ( attempt + 1 >= maxAttempts ) { throw err ; } const backoffMs = Math . min ( maxBackoffMs , baseBackoffMs * Math . random () * Math . pow ( 2 , attempt ) , ) ; await scheduler . wait ( backoffMs ) ; } } throw new Error ( "unreachable" ) ; } export default { async fetch ( request ) : Promise < Response > { const response = await fetchWithRetry ( "https://example.com/api" ) ; return new Response ( response . body , response ) ; }, } satisfies ExportedHandler ;

Cancel with AbortSignal

Use an AbortController to cancel a pending wait.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export default { async fetch ( request ) { const controller = new AbortController () ; // Cancel the wait after 500ms setTimeout ( () => controller . abort () , 500 ) ; try { await scheduler . wait ( 5000 , { signal : controller . signal } ) ; return new Response ( "Wait completed" ) ; } catch ( err ) { if ( err instanceof DOMException && err . name === "AbortError" ) { return new Response ( "Wait was cancelled" , { status : 408 } ) ; } throw err ; } }, }; TypeScript export default { async fetch ( request ) : Promise < Response > { const controller = new AbortController () ; // Cancel the wait after 500ms setTimeout ( () => controller . abort () , 500 ) ; try { await scheduler . wait ( 5000 , { signal : controller . signal } ) ; return new Response ( "Wait completed" ) ; } catch ( err ) { if ( err instanceof DOMException && err . name === "AbortError" ) { return new Response ( "Wait was cancelled" , { status : 408 } ) ; } throw err ; } }, } satisfies ExportedHandler ;