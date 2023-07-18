Routes
Background
Routes allow users to map a URL pattern to a Worker. When a request comes in to the Cloudflare network that matches the specified URL pattern, your Worker will execute on that route.
Routes are a set of rules that evaluate against a request’s URL. Routes are recommended for you if you have a designated application server you always need to communicate with. Calling
fetch() on the incoming
Request object will trigger a subrequest to your application server, as defined in the DNS settings of your Cloudflare zone.
Routes add Workers functionality to your existing proxied hostnames, in front of your application server. These allow your Workers to act as a proxy and perform any necessary work before reaching out to an application server behind Cloudflare.
Routes can
fetch() Custom Domains and take precedence if configured on the same hostname. If you would like to run a logging Worker in front of your application, for example, you can create a Custom Domain on your application Worker for
app.example.com, and create a Route for your logging Worker at
app.example.com/*. Calling
fetch() will invoke the application Worker on your Custom Domain. Note that Routes cannot be the target of a same-zone
fetch() call.
Set up a route
To add a route, you must have:
- An active Cloudflare zone.
- A Worker to invoke.
- An orange-clouded DNS record set up for the domain or subdomain you would like to route to.
If your Worker is not your application’s origin, follow the instructions below to set up a route.
Set up a route in the dashboard
Before you set up a route, make sure you have a DNS record set up for the domain or subdomain you would like to route to.
To set up a route in the dashboard:
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account.
- Go to Workers & Pages and in Overview, select your Worker.
- Go to Triggers > Routes > Add route.
- Enter the route and select the zone it applies to.
- Select Add route.
Set up a route in
wrangler.toml
Before you set up a route, make sure you have a DNS record set up for the domain or subdomain you would like to route to.
To configure a route using your
wrangler.toml file, refer to the following example.
routes = [{ pattern = "subdomain.example.com/*", zone_name = "example.com" }# or{ pattern = "subdomain.example.com/*", zone_id = "<YOUR_ZONE_ID>" }]
Add the
zone_name or
zone_id option after each route. The
zone_name and
zone_id options are interchangeable. If using
zone_id, find your zone ID by logging in to the Cloudflare dashboard > select your account > select your website > find the Zone ID in the lefthand side of Overview.
To add multiple routes:
routes = [{ pattern = "subdomain.example.com/*", zone_name = "example.com" },{ pattern = "subdomain-two.example.com/example", zone_id = "<YOUR_ZONE_ID>" }]
Routes with
*.workers.dev
Cloudflare Workers accounts come with a
*.workers.dev subdomain that is configurable in the Cloudflare dashboard. Your
*.workers.dev subdomain allows you to deploy Workers without attaching your domain as a Cloudflare zone. Refer to the
workers.dev blog announcement for more information.
To claim a
*.workers.dev subdomain, such as
<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev:
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account.
- In Account Home, select Workers & Pages.
- Select Change next to Your subdomain. The
namefield in your Worker configuration is used as the preview subdomain for the deployed Worker, (for example,
<YOUR_WORKER>.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev.).
When you create your Worker, the
workers.dev route is automatically set up. Review this in your Worker > Triggers > Routes.
To disable the
workers.dev route, include the following in your Worker’s
wrangler.toml file:
workers_dev = false
When you redeploy your Worker with this change, the
workers.dev route will be disabled.
Matching behavior
Route patterns look like this:
https://*.example.com/images/*
This pattern would match all HTTPS requests destined for a subhost of
example.com and whose paths are prefixed by
/images/.
A pattern to match all requests looks like this:
*example.com/*
While they look similar to a regex pattern, route patterns follow specific rules:
The only supported operator is the wildcard (
*), which matches zero or more of any character.
Route patterns may not contain infix wildcards or query parameters. For example, neither
example.com/*.jpgnor
example.com/?foo=*are valid route patterns.
When more than one route pattern could match a request URL, the most specific route pattern wins. For example, the pattern
www.example.com/*would take precedence over
*.example.com/*when matching a request for
https://www.example.com/. The pattern
example.com/hello/*would take precedence over
example.com/*when matching a request for
example.com/hello/world.
Route pattern matching considers the entire request URL, including the query parameter string. Since route patterns may not contain query parameters, the only way to have a route pattern match URLs with query parameters is to terminate it with a wildcard,
*.
Route patterns are case sensitive, for example,
example.com/Images/*and
example.com/images/*are two distinct routes.
A route can be specified without being associated with a Worker. This will act to negate any less specific patterns. For example, consider this pair of route patterns, one with a Workers script and one without:
*example.com/images/cat.png -> <no script>*example.com/images/* -> worker-script
In this example, all requests destined for example.com and whose paths are prefixed by
/images/ would be routed to
worker-script, except for
/images/cat.png, which would bypass Workers completely. Requests with a path of
/images/cat.png?foo=bar would be routed to
worker-script, due to the presence of the query string.
Validity
The following set of rules govern route pattern validity.
Route patterns must include your zone
If your zone is
example.com, then the simplest possible route pattern you can have is
example.com, which would match
http://example.com/ and
https://example.com/, and nothing else. As with a URL, there is an implied path of
/ if you do not specify one.
Route patterns may not contain any query parameters
For example,
https://example.com/?anything is not a valid route pattern.
Route patterns may optionally begin with
http:// or
https://
If you omit a scheme in your route pattern, it will match both
http:// and
https:// URLs. If you include
http:// or
https://, it will only match HTTP or HTTPS requests, respectively.
https://*.example.com/matches
https://www.example.com/but not
http://www.example.com/.
*.example.com/matches both
https://www.example.com/and
http://www.example.com/.
Hostnames may optionally begin with
*
If a route pattern hostname begins with
*, then it matches the host and all subhosts. If a route pattern hostname begins with
*., then it only matches all subhosts.
*example.com/matches
https://example.com/and
https://www.example.com/.
*.example.com/matches
https://www.example.com/but not
https://example.com/.
Paths may optionally end with
*
If a route pattern path ends with
*, then it matches all suffixes of that path.
https://example.com/path*matches
https://example.com/pathand
https://example.com/path2and
https://example.com/path/readme.txt
Domains and subdomains must have a DNS Record
All domains and subdomains must have a DNS record to be proxied on Cloudflare and used to invoke a Worker. For example, if you want to put a Worker on
myname.example.com, and you have added
example.com to Cloudflare but have not added any DNS records for
myname.example.com, any request to
myname.example.com will result in the error
ERR_NAME_NOT_RESOLVED.