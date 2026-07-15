Durable Object class migrations (legacy)
A migration is a mapping process from a class name to a runtime state. This process communicates the changes to the Workers runtime and provides the runtime with instructions on how to deal with those changes.
To apply a migration, you need to:
- Edit your Wrangler configuration file (refer to Migration Wrangler configuration).
- Re-deploy your Worker using
npx wrangler deploy.
You must initiate a migration process when you:
- Create a new Durable Object class.
- Rename a Durable Object class.
- Delete a Durable Object class.
- Transfer an existing Durable Objects class.
The most common migration performed is a new class migration, which informs the runtime that a new Durable Object class is being uploaded. This is also the migration you need when creating your first Durable Object class.
To apply a Create migration:
-
Add the following lines to your Wrangler configuration file:
The Create migration contains:
- A
tagto identify the migration.
- The array
new_sqlite_classes, which contains the new Durable Object class.
- A
-
Ensure you reference the correct name of the Durable Object class in your Worker code.
-
Deploy the Worker.
Create migration example
To create a new Durable Object binding
DURABLE_OBJECT_A, your Wrangler configuration file should look like the following:
Use
new_classes on the migration in your Worker's Wrangler file to create a Durable Object class with the key-value storage backend:
Running a Delete migration will delete all Durable Objects associated with the deleted class, including all of their stored data.
- Do not run a Delete migration on a class without first ensuring that you are not relying on the Durable Objects within that Worker anymore, that is, first remove the binding from the Worker.
- Copy any important data to some other location before deleting.
- You do not have to run a Delete migration on a class that was renamed or transferred.
To apply a Delete migration:
-
Remove the binding for the class you wish to delete from the Wrangler configuration file.
-
Remove references for the class you wish to delete from your Worker code.
-
Add the following lines to your Wrangler configuration file.
The Delete migration contains:
- A
tagto identify the migration.
- The array
deleted_classes, which contains the deleted Durable Object classes.
- A
-
Deploy the Worker.
Delete migration example
To delete a Durable Object binding
DEPRECATED_OBJECT, your Wrangler configuration file should look like the following:
Rename migrations are used to transfer stored Durable Objects between two Durable Object classes in the same Worker code file.
To apply a Rename migration:
-
Update the previous class name to the new class name by editing your Wrangler configuration file in the following way:
The Rename migration contains:
- A
tagto identify the migration.
- The
renamed_classesarray, which contains objects with
fromand
toproperties.
fromproperty is the old Durable Object class name.
toproperty is the renamed Durable Object class name.
- A
-
Reference the new Durable Object class name in your Worker code.
-
Deploy the Worker.
Rename migration example
To rename a Durable Object class, from
OldName to
UpdatedName, your Wrangler configuration file should look like the following:
Transfer migrations are used to transfer stored Durable Objects between two Durable Object classes in different Worker code files.
If you want to transfer stored Durable Objects between two Durable Object classes in the same Worker code file, use Rename migrations instead.
To apply a Transfer migration:
-
Edit your Wrangler configuration file in the following way:
The Transfer migration contains:
- A
tagto identify the migration.
- The
transferred_classesarray, which contains objects with
from,
from_script, and
toproperties.
fromproperty is the name of the source Durable Object class.
from_scriptproperty is the name of the source Worker script.
toproperty is the name of the destination Durable Object class.
-
- A
-
Ensure you reference the name of the new, destination Durable Object class in your Worker code.
-
Deploy the Worker.
Transfer migration example
You can transfer stored Durable Objects from
DurableObjectExample to
TransferredClass from a Worker script named
OldWorkerScript. The configuration of the Wrangler configuration file for your new Worker code (destination Worker code) would look like this:
-
Migrations are performed through the
[[migrations]]configurations key in your
wrangler.tomlfile or
migrationskey in your
wrangler.jsoncfile.
-
Migrations require a migration tag, which is defined by the
tagproperty in each migration entry.
-
Migration tags are treated like unique names and are used to determine which migrations have already been applied. Once a given Worker code has a migration tag set on it, all future Worker code deployments must include a migration tag.
-
The migration list is an ordered array of tables, specified as a key in your Wrangler configuration file.
-
You can define the migration for each environment, as well as at the top level.
- Top-level migration is specified at the top-level
migrationskey in the Wrangler configuration file.
- Environment-level migration is specified by a
migrationskey inside the
envkey of the Wrangler configuration file (
[env.<environment_name>.migrations]).
- Example Wrangler file:
- If a migration is only specified at the top-level, but not at the environment-level, the environment will inherit the top-level migration.
- Migrations at the environment-level override migrations at the top level.
- Top-level migration is specified at the top-level
-
All migrations are applied at deployment. Each migration can only be applied once per environment.
-
Each migration in the list can have multiple directives, and multiple migrations can be specified as your project grows in complexity.
You cannot enable a SQLite storage backend on an existing, deployed Durable Object class, so setting
new_sqlite_classes on later migrations will fail with an error. Automatic migration of deployed classes from their key-value storage backend to SQLite storage backend will be available in the future.