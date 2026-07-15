Durable Object class migrations (legacy)

Prefer declarative exports for new Workers For new Workers, use the declarative exports field instead of the migrations array described on this page. The migrations array remains fully supported for existing Workers and continues to work as documented here. You cannot use both exports and migrations in the same Worker configuration — they are mutually exclusive. To move an existing Worker from migrations to exports , refer to Migrate from migrations to exports .

A migration is a mapping process from a class name to a runtime state. This process communicates the changes to the Workers runtime and provides the runtime with instructions on how to deal with those changes.

To apply a migration, you need to:

Edit your Wrangler configuration file (refer to Migration Wrangler configuration). Re-deploy your Worker using npx wrangler deploy .

You must initiate a migration process when you:

Create a new Durable Object class .

. Rename a Durable Object class.

Delete a Durable Object class.

Transfer an existing Durable Objects class.

Note Updating the code for an existing Durable Object class does not require a migration. To update the code for an existing Durable Object class, run npx wrangler deploy . This is true even for changes to how the code interacts with persistent storage. Because of global uniqueness, you do not have to be concerned about old and new code interacting with the same storage simultaneously. However, it is your responsibility to ensure that the new code is backwards compatible with existing stored data.

Create migration

The most common migration performed is a new class migration, which informs the runtime that a new Durable Object class is being uploaded. This is also the migration you need when creating your first Durable Object class.

To apply a Create migration:

Add the following lines to your Wrangler configuration file: wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml JSONC { " migrations " : [ { " tag " : "<v1>" , // Migration identifier. This should be unique for each migration entry " new_sqlite_classes " : [ // Array of new classes "<NewDurableObjectClass>" ] } ] } TOML [[ migrations ]] tag = "<v1>" new_sqlite_classes = [ "<NewDurableObjectClass>" ] The Create migration contains: A tag to identify the migration.

to identify the migration. The array new_sqlite_classes , which contains the new Durable Object class. Ensure you reference the correct name of the Durable Object class in your Worker code. Deploy the Worker.

Create migration example To create a new Durable Object binding DURABLE_OBJECT_A , your Wrangler configuration file should look like the following: wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml JSONC { // Creating a new Durable Object class " durable_objects " : { " bindings " : [ { " name " : "DURABLE_OBJECT_A" , " class_name " : "DurableObjectAClass" } ] }, // Add the lines below for a Create migration. " migrations " : [ { " tag " : "v1" , " new_sqlite_classes " : [ "DurableObjectAClass" ] } ] } TOML [[ durable_objects . bindings ]] name = "DURABLE_OBJECT_A" class_name = "DurableObjectAClass" [[ migrations ]] tag = "v1" new_sqlite_classes = [ "DurableObjectAClass" ]

Create Durable Object class with key-value storage

Recommended SQLite-backed Durable Objects Cloudflare recommends all new Durable Object namespaces use the SQLite storage backend. These Durable Objects can continue to use storage key-value API. Additionally, SQLite-backed Durable Objects allow you to store more types of data (such as tables), and offer Point In Time Recovery API which can restore a Durable Object's embedded SQLite database contents (both SQL data and key-value data) to any point in the past 30 days. Creating new namespaces with the key-value storage backend is no longer supported for accounts without an existing key-value-backed namespace. The key-value storage backend remains available for existing namespaces, and a migration path from the key-value storage backend to the SQLite storage backend will be available in the future.

Use new_classes on the migration in your Worker's Wrangler file to create a Durable Object class with the key-value storage backend:

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml JSONC { " migrations " : [ { " tag " : "v1" , // Should be unique for each entry " new_classes " : [ // Array of new classes "MyDurableObject" , ], }, ], } TOML [[ migrations ]] tag = "v1" new_classes = [ "MyDurableObject" ]

Note Durable Objects are available both on Workers Free and Workers Paid plans. Workers Free plan : Only Durable Objects with SQLite storage backend are available.

: Only Durable Objects with SQLite storage backend are available. Workers Paid plan: Durable Objects with the SQLite storage backend are available. The key-value storage backend is only available to accounts that already have a key-value-backed namespace. If you wish to downgrade from a Workers Paid plan to a Workers Free plan, you must first ensure that you have deleted all Durable Object namespaces with the key-value storage backend.

Delete migration

Running a Delete migration will delete all Durable Objects associated with the deleted class, including all of their stored data.

Do not run a Delete migration on a class without first ensuring that you are not relying on the Durable Objects within that Worker anymore, that is, first remove the binding from the Worker.

Copy any important data to some other location before deleting.

You do not have to run a Delete migration on a class that was renamed or transferred.

To apply a Delete migration:

Remove the binding for the class you wish to delete from the Wrangler configuration file. Remove references for the class you wish to delete from your Worker code. Add the following lines to your Wrangler configuration file. wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml JSONC { " migrations " : [ { " tag " : "<v2>" , // Migration identifier. This should be unique for each migration entry " deleted_classes " : [ // Array of deleted class names "<ClassToDelete>" ] } ] } TOML [[ migrations ]] tag = "<v2>" deleted_classes = [ "<ClassToDelete>" ] The Delete migration contains: A tag to identify the migration.

to identify the migration. The array deleted_classes , which contains the deleted Durable Object classes. Deploy the Worker.

Delete migration example To delete a Durable Object binding DEPRECATED_OBJECT , your Wrangler configuration file should look like the following: wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml JSONC { // Remove the binding for the DeprecatedObjectClass DO // {"durable_objects": {"bindings": [ // { // "name": "DEPRECATED_OBJECT", // "class_name": "DeprecatedObjectClass" // } // ]}} " migrations " : [ { " tag " : "v3" , // Should be unique for each entry " deleted_classes " : [ // Array of deleted classes "DeprecatedObjectClass" ] } ] } TOML [[ migrations ]] tag = "v3" deleted_classes = [ "DeprecatedObjectClass" ]

Rename migration

Rename migrations are used to transfer stored Durable Objects between two Durable Object classes in the same Worker code file.

To apply a Rename migration:

Update the previous class name to the new class name by editing your Wrangler configuration file in the following way: wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml JSONC { " durable_objects " : { " bindings " : [ { " name " : "<MY_DURABLE_OBJECT>" , " class_name " : "<UpdatedDurableObject>" // Update the class name to the new class name } ] }, " migrations " : [ { " tag " : "<v3>" , // Migration identifier. This should be unique for each migration entry " renamed_classes " : [ // Array of rename directives { " from " : "<OldDurableObject>" , " to " : "<UpdatedDurableObject>" } ] } ] } TOML [[ durable_objects . bindings ]] name = "<MY_DURABLE_OBJECT>" class_name = "<UpdatedDurableObject>" [[ migrations ]] tag = "<v3>" [[ migrations . renamed_classes ]] from = "<OldDurableObject>" to = "<UpdatedDurableObject>" The Rename migration contains: A tag to identify the migration.

to identify the migration. The renamed_classes array, which contains objects with from and to properties.

array, which contains objects with and properties. from property is the old Durable Object class name.

property is the old Durable Object class name. to property is the renamed Durable Object class name. Reference the new Durable Object class name in your Worker code. Deploy the Worker.

Rename migration example To rename a Durable Object class, from OldName to UpdatedName , your Wrangler configuration file should look like the following: wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml JSONC { " durable_objects " : { " bindings " : [ { " name " : "MY_DURABLE_OBJECT" , // Update the binding to the new class name. " class_name " : "UpdatedName" } ] }, // Renaming classes " migrations " : [ { " tag " : "v3" , " renamed_classes " : [ // Array of rename directives { " from " : "OldName" , " to " : "UpdatedName" } ] } ] } TOML [[ durable_objects . bindings ]] name = "MY_DURABLE_OBJECT" class_name = "UpdatedName" [[ migrations ]] tag = "v3" [[ migrations . renamed_classes ]] from = "OldName" to = "UpdatedName"

Transfer migration

Transfer migrations are used to transfer stored Durable Objects between two Durable Object classes in different Worker code files.

If you want to transfer stored Durable Objects between two Durable Object classes in the same Worker code file, use Rename migrations instead.

Note Do not run a Create migration for the destination class before running a Transfer migration. The Transfer migration will create the destination class for you.

To apply a Transfer migration:

Edit your Wrangler configuration file in the following way: wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml JSONC { " durable_objects " : { " bindings " : [ { " name " : "<MY_DURABLE_OBJECT>" , " class_name " : "<DestinationDurableObjectClass>" } ] }, " migrations " : [ { " tag " : "<v4>" , // Migration identifier. This should be unique for each migration entry " transferred_classes " : [ { " from " : "<SourceDurableObjectClass>" , " from_script " : "<SourceWorkerScript>" , " to " : "<DestinationDurableObjectClass>" } ] } ] } TOML [[ durable_objects . bindings ]] name = "<MY_DURABLE_OBJECT>" class_name = "<DestinationDurableObjectClass>" [[ migrations ]] tag = "<v4>" [[ migrations . transferred_classes ]] from = "<SourceDurableObjectClass>" from_script = "<SourceWorkerScript>" to = "<DestinationDurableObjectClass>" The Transfer migration contains: A tag to identify the migration.

to identify the migration. The transferred_classes array, which contains objects with from , from_script , and to properties. from property is the name of the source Durable Object class. from_script property is the name of the source Worker script. to property is the name of the destination Durable Object class.

array, which contains objects with , , and properties. Ensure you reference the name of the new, destination Durable Object class in your Worker code. Deploy the Worker.

Transfer migration example You can transfer stored Durable Objects from DurableObjectExample to TransferredClass from a Worker script named OldWorkerScript . The configuration of the Wrangler configuration file for your new Worker code (destination Worker code) would look like this: wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml JSONC { // destination worker " durable_objects " : { " bindings " : [ { " name " : "MY_DURABLE_OBJECT" , " class_name " : "TransferredClass" } ] }, // Transferring class " migrations " : [ { " tag " : "v4" , " transferred_classes " : [ { " from " : "DurableObjectExample" , " from_script " : "OldWorkerScript" , " to " : "TransferredClass" } ] } ] } TOML [[ durable_objects . bindings ]] name = "MY_DURABLE_OBJECT" class_name = "TransferredClass" [[ migrations ]] tag = "v4" [[ migrations . transferred_classes ]] from = "DurableObjectExample" from_script = "OldWorkerScript" to = "TransferredClass"

Migration Wrangler configuration

Migrations are performed through the [[migrations]] configurations key in your wrangler.toml file or migrations key in your wrangler.jsonc file.

Migrations require a migration tag, which is defined by the tag property in each migration entry.

Migration tags are treated like unique names and are used to determine which migrations have already been applied. Once a given Worker code has a migration tag set on it, all future Worker code deployments must include a migration tag.

The migration list is an ordered array of tables, specified as a key in your Wrangler configuration file.

You can define the migration for each environment, as well as at the top level. Top-level migration is specified at the top-level migrations key in the Wrangler configuration file. Environment-level migration is specified by a migrations key inside the env key of the Wrangler configuration file ( [env.<environment_name>.migrations] ). Example Wrangler file: wrangler.jsonc { // top-level default migrations " migrations " : [ { " tag " : "v1" , " new_sqlite_classes " : [ "MyDurableObject" ] }, ], " env " : { " staging " : { // migration override for staging " migrations " : [ { " tag " : "v1-staging" , " new_sqlite_classes " : [ "MyDurableObject" ] }, ], }, }, } If a migration is only specified at the top-level, but not at the environment-level, the environment will inherit the top-level migration. Migrations at the environment-level override migrations at the top level.

All migrations are applied at deployment. Each migration can only be applied once per environment.

Each migration in the list can have multiple directives, and multiple migrations can be specified as your project grows in complexity.

Important The destination class (the class that stored Durable Objects are being transferred to) for a Rename or Transfer migration must be exported by the deployed Worker.

You should not create the destination Durable Object class before running a Rename or Transfer migration. The migration will create the destination class for you.

After a Rename or Transfer migration, requests to the destination Durable Object class will have access to the source Durable Object's stored data.

After a migration, any existing bindings to the original Durable Object class (for example, from other Workers) will automatically forward to the updated destination class. However, any Workers bound to the updated Durable Object class must update their Durable Object binding configuration in the wrangler configuration file for their next deployment.

Note .toml files do not allow line breaks in inline tables (the {key = "value"} syntax), but line breaks in the surrounding inline array are acceptable.

You cannot enable a SQLite storage backend on an existing, deployed Durable Object class, so setting new_sqlite_classes on later migrations will fail with an error. Automatic migration of deployed classes from their key-value storage backend to SQLite storage backend will be available in the future.