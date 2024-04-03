Examples

​​ Return a custom status code and/or response headers

src/entry.py from js import Response , Headers async def on_fetch ( request , env ) : headers = Headers . new ( { "x-hello-from" : "python-workers" } . items ( ) ) return Response . new ( "Hello world!" , status = 404 , headers = headers )

​​ Parse an incoming request URL

src/entry.py from js import Response , Headers from urllib . parse import urlparse , parse_qs async def on_fetch ( request , env ) : url = urlparse ( request . url ) params = parse_qs ( url . query ) if "name" in params : greeting = "Hello there, {name}" . format ( name = params [ "name" ] [ 0 ] ) return Response . new ( greeting ) if url . path == "/favicon.ico" : return Response . new ( "" ) return Response . new ( "Hello world!" )

​​ Parse JSON from the incoming request

src/entry.py from js import Response async def on_fetch ( request ) : name = ( await request . json ( ) ) . name return Response . new ( "Hello, {name}" . format ( name = name ) )

​​ Emit logs from your Python Worker

src/entry.py from js import console import logging async def on_fetch ( request ) : console . log ( "console.log from Python!" ) logger = logging . getLogger ( __name__ ) logging . basicConfig ( level = logging . INFO ) logger . error ( "error from Python!" ) logger . info ( "info log from Python!" ) print ( "print() from Python!" ) return Response . new ( "We're testing logging!" )

​​ Respond with JSON

src/entry.py from js import Response import json async def on_fetch ( request ) : payload = json . dumps ( { "c" : 0 , "b" : 0 , "a" : 0 } , sort_keys = True ) headers = Headers . new ( { "content-type" : "application/json" } . items ( ) ) return Response . new ( payload , headers = headers )

​​ Publish to a Queue

src/entry.py from js import Response , Object from pyodide . ffi import to_js as _to_js def to_js ( obj ) : return _to_js ( obj , dict_converter = Object . fromEntries ) async def on_fetch ( request , env ) : await env . QUEUE . send ( "hello" , contentType = "text" ) await env . QUEUE . send ( to_js ( { "hello" : "world" } ) ) return Response . json ( to_js ( { "write" : "success" } ) )