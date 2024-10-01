Cron Triggers

scheduled events are automatically dispatched according to the specified cron triggers:

const mf = new Miniflare ( { crons : [ "15 * * * *" , "45 * * * *" ] , } ) ;

HTTP Triggers

Because waiting for cron triggers is annoying, you can also make HTTP requests to /cdn-cgi/mf/scheduled to trigger scheduled events:

Terminal window $ curl "http://localhost:8787/cdn-cgi/mf/scheduled"

To simulate different values of scheduledTime and cron in the dispatched event, use the time and cron query parameters:

Terminal window $ curl "http://localhost:8787/cdn-cgi/mf/scheduled?time=1000" $ curl "http://localhost:8787/cdn-cgi/mf/scheduled?cron=*+*+*+*+*"

Dispatching Events

When using the API, the getWorker function can be used to dispatch scheduled events to your Worker. This can be used for testing responses. It takes optional scheduledTime and cron parameters, which default to the current time and the empty string respectively. It will return a promise which resolves to an array containing data returned by all waited promises:

import { Miniflare } from "miniflare" ; const mf = new Miniflare ( { modules : true , script : ` export default { async scheduled(controller, env, ctx) { const lastScheduledController = controller; if (controller.cron === "* * * * *") controller.noRetry(); } } ` , } ) ; const worker = await mf . getWorker () ; let scheduledResult = await worker . scheduled ( { cron : "* * * * *" , } ) ; console . log ( scheduledResult ) ; // { outcome: 'ok', noRetry: true } scheduledResult = await worker . scheduled ( { scheduledTime : new Date ( 1000 ) , cron : "30 * * * *" , } ) ; console . log ( scheduledResult ) ; // { outcome: 'ok', noRetry: false }