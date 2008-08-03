Migrate from unstable_dev
The
unstable_dev API has been a recommended approach to run integration tests. The
@cloudflare/vitest-pool-workers package integrates directly with Vitest for fast re-runs, supports both unit and integration tests, all whilst providing isolated per-test storage.
This guide demonstrates key differences between tests written with the
unstable_dev API and the Workers Vitest integration. For more information on writing tests with the Workers Vitest integration, refer to Write your first test.
With
unstable_dev, to trigger a
fetch event, you would do this:
With the Workers Vitest integration, you can accomplish the same goal using
SELF from
cloudflare:test.
SELF is a service binding to the default export defined by the
main option in your Wrangler configuration file. This
main Worker runs in the same isolate as tests so any global mocks will apply to it too.
With the Workers Vitest integration, there is no need to stop a Worker via
worker.stop(). This functionality is handled automatically after tests run.
Via the
unstable_dev API, you can reference a Wrangler configuration file by adding it as an option:
With the Workers Vitest integration, you can now set this reference to a Wrangler configuration file in
vitest.config.js for all of your tests:
Unlike the
unstable_dev API, the Workers Vitest integration does not support testing Workers using the service worker format. You will need to first migrate to the ES modules format in order to use the Workers Vitest integration.
You can remove
UnstableDevWorker imports from your code. Instead, follow the Write your first test guide to define types for all of your tests.
