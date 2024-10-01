Miniflare supports both the traditional
service-worker and the newer
modules formats for writing workers. To use the
modules format, enable it with:
You can then use
modules worker scripts like the following:
Miniflare supports all module types:
ESModule,
CommonJS,
Text,
Data and
CompiledWasm. You can specify additional module resolution rules as follows:
The following rules are automatically added to the end of your modules rules
list. You can override them by specifying rules matching the same
globs:
