Enabling Modules

Miniflare supports both the traditional service-worker and the newer modules formats for writing workers. To use the modules format, enable it with:

const mf = new Miniflare ( { modules : true , } ) ;

You can then use modules worker scripts like the following:

export default { async fetch ( request , env , ctx ) { // - `request` is the incoming `Request` instance // - `env` contains bindings, KV namespaces, Durable Objects, etc // - `ctx` contains `waitUntil` and `passThroughOnException` methods return new Response ( "Hello Miniflare!" ) ; }, async scheduled ( controller , env , ctx ) { // - `controller` contains `scheduledTime` and `cron` properties // - `env` contains bindings, KV namespaces, Durable Objects, etc // - `ctx` contains the `waitUntil` method console . log ( "Doing something scheduled..." ) ; }, };

String scripts via the script option are supported using the modules format, but you cannot import other modules using them. You must use a script file via the scriptPath option for this.

Module Rules

Miniflare supports all module types: ESModule , CommonJS , Text , Data and CompiledWasm . You can specify additional module resolution rules as follows:

const mf = new Miniflare ( { modulesRules : [ { type : "ESModule" , include : [ "**/*.js" ] , fallthrough : true }, { type : "Text" , include : [ "**/*.txt" ] }, ] , } ) ;

Default Rules

The following rules are automatically added to the end of your modules rules list. You can override them by specifying rules matching the same globs :

[ { type : "ESModule" , include : [ "**/*.mjs" ] }, { type : "CommonJS" , include : [ "**/*.js" , "**/*.cjs" ] }, ] ;