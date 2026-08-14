Cache

Overview Background Accessing Cache Headers Methods Put Match Delete Related resources

Background

The Cache API ↗ allows fine grained control of reading and writing from the Cloudflare global network ↗ cache.

Note The Cache API is a programmatic interface for reading from and writing to Cloudflare's cache from inside a Worker. To cache responses from your Worker so that Cloudflare returns them without executing your Worker, use Workers Caching instead. The two mechanisms are independent.

The Cache API is available globally but the contents of the cache do not replicate outside of the originating data center. A GET /users response can be cached in the originating data center, but will not exist in another data center unless it has been explicitly created.

Tiered caching The cache.put method is not compatible with tiered caching. Refer to Cache API for more information. To perform tiered caching, use the fetch API.

Workers deployed to custom domains have access to functional cache operations. So do Pages functions, whether attached to custom domains or *.pages.dev domains.

However, any Cache API operations in the Cloudflare Workers dashboard editor and Playground previews will have no impact. For Workers fronted by Cloudflare Access, the Cache API is not currently available.

Note This individualized zone cache object differs from Cloudflare’s Global CDN. For details, refer to How the cache works.

Accessing Cache

The caches.default API is strongly influenced by the web browsers’ Cache API, but there are some important differences. For instance, Cloudflare Workers runtime exposes a single global cache object.

let cache = caches.default; await cache. match (request);

You may create and manage additional Cache instances via the caches.open ↗ method.

let myCache = await caches. open ( 'custom:cache' ); await myCache. match (request);

Headers

Our implementation of the Cache API respects the following HTTP headers on the response passed to put() :

Cache-Control Controls caching directives. This is consistent with Cloudflare Cache-Control Directives. Refer to Edge TTL for a list of HTTP response codes and their TTL when Cache-Control directives are not present.

Cache-Tag Allows resource purging by tag(s) later.

ETag Allows cache.match() to evaluate conditional requests with If-None-Match .

Expires string A string that specifies when the resource becomes invalid.

string Last-Modified Allows cache.match() to evaluate conditional requests with If-Modified-Since .



This differs from the web browser Cache API as they do not honor any headers on the request or response.

Note Responses with Set-Cookie headers are never cached, because this sometimes indicates that the response contains unique data. To store a response with a Set-Cookie header, either delete that header or set Cache-Control: private=Set-Cookie on the response before calling cache.put() . Use the Cache-Control method to store the response without the Set-Cookie header.

Methods

Put

cache. put (request, response);

put(request, response) : Promise Attempts to add a response to the cache, using the given request as the key. Returns a promise that resolves to undefined regardless of whether the cache successfully stored the response.



Note The stale-while-revalidate and stale-if-error directives are not supported when using the cache.put or cache.match methods.

Parameters

request string | Request Either a string or a Request object to serve as the key. If a string is passed, it is interpreted as the URL for a new Request object.

response Response A Response object to store under the given key.



Invalid parameters

cache.put will throw an error if:

The request passed is a method other than GET .

passed is a method other than . The response passed has a status of 206 Partial Content ↗ .

passed has a of . The response passed contains the header Vary: * . The value of the Vary header is an asterisk ( * ). Refer to the Cache API specification ↗ for more information.

Errors

cache.put returns a 413 error if Cache-Control instructs not to cache or if the response is too large.

Note cache.put will silently reject a 301 or 302 redirect response if both of the following are true: The cache key does not include the query string (for example, a custom cache key set via Workers or Page Rules that strips the query string). The Location header in the redirect response contains the request's query string. This is a cache-poisoning mitigation. To cache redirect responses with query strings, either include the query string in your cache key, or remove the query string from the Location header before calling cache.put() . This restriction does not apply on .workers.dev domains, which include the query string in the cache key by default.

Match

cache. match (request, options);

match(request, options) : Promise <Response | undefined> Returns a promise wrapping the response object keyed to that request.



Note The stale-while-revalidate and stale-if-error directives are not supported when using the cache.put or cache.match methods.

Parameters

request string | Request The string or Request object used as the lookup key. Strings are interpreted as the URL for a new Request object.

options Can contain one possible property: ignoreMethod (Boolean). When true , the request is considered to be a GET request regardless of its actual value.



Unlike the browser Cache API, Cloudflare Workers do not support the ignoreSearch or ignoreVary options on match() . You can accomplish this behavior by removing query strings or HTTP headers at put() time.

Our implementation of the Cache API respects the following HTTP headers on the request passed to match() :

Range Results in a 206 response if a matching response with a Content-Length header is found. Your Cloudflare cache always respects range requests, even if an Accept-Ranges header is on the response.

If-Modified-Since Results in a 304 response if a matching response is found with a Last-Modified header with a value before the time specified in If-Modified-Since .

If-None-Match Results in a 304 response if a matching response is found with an ETag header with a value that matches a value in If-None-Match .



Note cache.match() never sends a subrequest to the origin. If no matching response is found in cache, the promise that cache.match() returns is fulfilled with undefined .

Errors

cache.match generates a 504 error response when the requested content is missing or expired. The Cache API does not expose this 504 directly to the Worker script, instead returning undefined . Nevertheless, the underlying 504 is still visible in Cloudflare Logs.

If you use Cloudflare Logs, you may see these 504 responses with the RequestSource of edgeWorkerCacheAPI . Again, these are expected if the cached asset was missing or expired. Note that edgeWorkerCacheAPI requests are already filtered out in other views, such as Cache Analytics. To filter out these requests or to filter requests by end users of your website only, refer to Filter end users.

Delete

cache. delete (request, options);

delete(request, options) : Promise <boolean>

Deletes the Response object from the cache and returns a Promise for a Boolean response:

true : The response was cached but is now deleted

: The response was cached but is now deleted false : The response was not in the cache at the time of deletion.

Global purges The cache.delete method only purges content of the cache in the data center that the Worker was invoked. For global purges, refer to Purging assets stored with the Cache API.

Parameters

request string | Request The string or Request object used as the lookup key. Strings are interpreted as the URL for a new Request object.

options object Can contain one possible property: ignoreMethod (Boolean). Consider the request method a GET regardless of its actual value.

