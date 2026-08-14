The Cache API ↗ allows fine grained control of reading and writing from the Cloudflare global network ↗ cache.
The Cache API is available globally but the contents of the cache do not replicate outside of the originating data center. A
GET /users response can be cached in the originating data center, but will not exist in another data center unless it has been explicitly created.
Workers deployed to custom domains have access to functional
cache operations. So do Pages functions, whether attached to custom domains or
*.pages.dev domains.
However, any Cache API operations in the Cloudflare Workers dashboard editor and Playground previews will have no impact. For Workers fronted by Cloudflare Access, the Cache API is not currently available.
The
caches.default API is strongly influenced by the web browsers’ Cache API, but there are some important differences. For instance, Cloudflare Workers runtime exposes a single global cache object.
You may create and manage additional Cache instances via the
caches.open ↗ method.
Our implementation of the Cache API respects the following HTTP headers on the response passed to
put():
Cache-Control
- Controls caching directives. This is consistent with Cloudflare Cache-Control Directives. Refer to Edge TTL for a list of HTTP response codes and their TTL when
Cache-Controldirectives are not present.
- Controls caching directives. This is consistent with Cloudflare Cache-Control Directives. Refer to Edge TTL for a list of HTTP response codes and their TTL when
Cache-Tag
- Allows resource purging by tag(s) later.
ETag
- Allows
cache.match()to evaluate conditional requests with
If-None-Match.
- Allows
Expiresstring
- A string that specifies when the resource becomes invalid.
Last-Modified
- Allows
cache.match()to evaluate conditional requests with
If-Modified-Since.
- Allows
This differs from the web browser Cache API as they do not honor any headers on the request or response.
-
put(request, response): Promise
- Attempts to add a response to the cache, using the given request as the key. Returns a promise that resolves to
undefinedregardless of whether the cache successfully stored the response.
- Attempts to add a response to the cache, using the given request as the key. Returns a promise that resolves to
-
requeststring | Request
- Either a string or a
Requestobject to serve as the key. If a string is passed, it is interpreted as the URL for a new Request object.
- Either a string or a
-
responseResponse
- A
Responseobject to store under the given key.
- A
cache.put will throw an error if:
- The
requestpassed is a method other than
GET.
- The
responsepassed has a
statusof
206 Partial Content↗.
- The
responsepassed contains the header
Vary: *. The value of the
Varyheader is an asterisk (
*). Refer to the Cache API specification ↗ for more information.
cache.put returns a
413 error if
Cache-Control instructs not to cache or if the response is too large.
-
match(request, options): Promise
<Response | undefined>
- Returns a promise wrapping the response object keyed to that request.
-
requeststring | Request
- The string or
Requestobject used as the lookup key. Strings are interpreted as the URL for a new
Requestobject.
- The string or
-
options
- Can contain one possible property:
ignoreMethod(Boolean). When
true, the request is considered to be a
GETrequest regardless of its actual value.
- Can contain one possible property:
Unlike the browser Cache API, Cloudflare Workers do not support the
ignoreSearch or
ignoreVary options on
match(). You can accomplish this behavior by removing query strings or HTTP headers at
put() time.
Our implementation of the Cache API respects the following HTTP headers on the request passed to
match():
-
Range
- Results in a
206response if a matching response with a Content-Length header is found. Your Cloudflare cache always respects range requests, even if an
Accept-Rangesheader is on the response.
- Results in a
-
If-Modified-Since
- Results in a
304response if a matching response is found with a
Last-Modifiedheader with a value before the time specified in
If-Modified-Since.
- Results in a
-
If-None-Match
- Results in a
304response if a matching response is found with an
ETagheader with a value that matches a value in
If-None-Match.
- Results in a
cache.match generates a
504 error response when the requested content is missing or expired. The Cache API does not expose this
504 directly to the Worker script, instead returning
undefined. Nevertheless, the underlying
504 is still visible in Cloudflare Logs.
If you use Cloudflare Logs, you may see these
504 responses with the
RequestSource of
edgeWorkerCacheAPI. Again, these are expected if the cached asset was missing or expired. Note that
edgeWorkerCacheAPI requests are already filtered out in other views, such as Cache Analytics. To filter out these requests or to filter requests by end users of your website only, refer to Filter end users.
delete(request, options): Promise
<boolean>
Deletes the
Response object from the cache and returns a
Promise for a Boolean response:
true: The response was cached but is now deleted
false: The response was not in the cache at the time of deletion.
-
requeststring | Request
- The string or
Requestobject used as the lookup key. Strings are interpreted as the URL for a new
Requestobject.
- The string or
-
optionsobject
- Can contain one possible property:
ignoreMethod(Boolean). Consider the request method a GET regardless of its actual value.
- Can contain one possible property: