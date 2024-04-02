Packages
To import a Python package, add the package name to the
requirements.txt file within the same directory as your
wrangler.toml configuration file.
For example, if your Worker depends on FastAPI, you would add the following:
requirements.txt
fastapi
Package versioning
In the example above, you likely noticed that there is no explicit version of the Python package declared in
requirements.txt.
In Workers, Python package versions are set via Compatibility Dates and Compatibility Flags. Given a particular compatibility date, a specific version of the Pyodide Python runtime is provided to your Worker, providing a specific set of Python packages pinned to specific versions.
As new versions of Pyodide and additional Python packages become available in Workers, we will publish compatibility flags and their associated compatibility dates here on this page.
Supported Packages
As of March April 2, 2024, the following Python packages are provided directly by the Workers runtime:
- aiohttp: 3.9.3
- aiohttp-tests: 3.9.3
- aiosignal: 1.3.1
- annotated-types: 0.6.0
- annotated-types-tests: 0.6.0
- anyio: 4.2.0
- async-timeout: 4.0.3
- attrs: 23.2.0
- certifi: 2024.2.2
- charset-normalizer: 3.3.2
- distro: 1.9.0
- fastapi: 0.110.0
- frozenlist: 1.4.1
- h11: 0.14.0
- h11-tests: 0.14.0
- hashlib: 1.0.0
- httpcore: 1.0.4
- httpx: 0.27.0
- idna: 3.6
- jsonpatch: 1.33
- jsonpointer: 2.4
- langchain: 0.1.8
- langchain-core: 0.1.25
- langchain-openai: 0.0.6
- langsmith: 0.1.5
- lzma: 1.0.0
- micropip: 0.6.0
- multidict: 6.0.5
- numpy: 1.26.4
- numpy-tests: 1.26.4
- openai: 1.12.0
- openssl: 1.1.1n
- packaging: 23.2
- pydantic: 2.6.1
- pydantic-core: 2.16.2
- pydecimal: 1.0.0
- pydoc-data: 1.0.0
- pyyaml: 6.0.1
- regex: 2023.12.25
- regex-tests: 2023.12.25
- requests: 2.31.0
- six: 1.16.0
- sniffio: 1.3.0
- sniffio-tests: 1.3.0
- sqlite3: 1.0.0
- ssl: 1.0.0
- starlette: 0.36.3
Looking for a package not listed here? Tell us what you’d like us to support by opening a discussion on Github.
HTTP Client Libraries
Only HTTP libraries that are able to make requests asynchronously are supported. Currently, these include
aiohttp and
httpx. You can also use the
fetch() API from JavaScript, using Python Workers’ foreign function interface to make HTTP requests.