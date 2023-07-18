Workers Sites
Workers Sites enables developers to deploy static applications directly to Workers. It can be used for deploying applications built with static site generators like Hugo and Gatsby, or front-end frameworks like Vue and React.
To deploy with Workers Sites, select from one of these three approaches depending on the state of your target project:
1. Start from scratch
If you are ready to start a brand new project, this quick start guide will help you set up the infrastructure to deploy a simple HTML website to Workers.Start from scratch
2. Deploy an existing static site
If you have an existing project or static assets that you want to deploy with Workers, this quick start guide will help you install Wrangler and configure Workers Sites for your project.Start from an existing static site
3. Add static assets to an existing Workers project
If you already have a Worker deployed to Cloudflare, this quick start guide will show you how to configure the existing codebase to use Workers Sites.Start from an existing Worker