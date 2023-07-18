Workers Sites

Cloudflare Pages Consider using Cloudflare Pages for hosting static applications instead of Workers Sites.

Workers Sites enables developers to deploy static applications directly to Workers. It can be used for deploying applications built with static site generators like Hugo External link icon Open external link and Gatsby External link icon Open external link , or front-end frameworks like Vue External link icon Open external link and React External link icon Open external link .

To deploy with Workers Sites, select from one of these three approaches depending on the state of your target project:

​​ 1. Start from scratch

If you are ready to start a brand new project, this quick start guide will help you set up the infrastructure to deploy a simple HTML website to Workers.

Start from scratch

​​ 2. Deploy an existing static site

If you have an existing project or static assets that you want to deploy with Workers, this quick start guide will help you install Wrangler and configure Workers Sites for your project.

Start from an existing static site

​​ 3. Add static assets to an existing Workers project

If you already have a Worker deployed to Cloudflare, this quick start guide will show you how to configure the existing codebase to use Workers Sites.

Start from an existing Worker