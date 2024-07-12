EventSource

The EventSource External link icon Open external link interface is a server-sent event API that allows a server to push events to a client. The EventSource object is used to receive server-sent events. It connects to a server over HTTP and receives events in a text-based format.

let eventSource = new EventSource ( url , options ) ;

url USVString

The URL to which to connect.

options EventSourceInit

An optional dictionary containing any optional settings.

By default, the EventSource will use the global fetch() function under the covers to make requests. If you need to use a different fetch implementation as provided by a Cloudflare Workers binding, you can pass the fetcher option:

export default { async fetch ( req , env ) { let eventSource = new EventSource ( url , { fetcher : env . MYFETCHER } ) ; } } ;

Note that the fetcher option is a Cloudflare Workers specific extension.

eventSource.url USVString The URL of the event source.

eventSource.readyState USVString The state of the connection.

eventSource.withCredentials Boolean A Boolean indicating whether the EventSource object was instantiated with cross-origin (CORS) credentials set ( true ), or not ( false ).



eventSource.close() Closes the connection.

eventSource.onopen An event handler called when a connection is opened.

eventSource.onmessage An event handler called when a message is received.

eventSource.onerror An event handler called when an error occurs.



message Fired when a message is received.

open Fired when the connection is opened.

error Fired when an error occurs.



​​ Class Methods