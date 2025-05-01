Full-stack application
Full-stack applications are web applications which are span both the client and server. The build process of these applications will produce a HTML files, accompanying client-side resources (e.g. JavaScript bundles, CSS stylesheets, images, fonts, etc.) and a Worker script. Data is typically fetched the Worker script at request-time and the initial page response is usually server-side rendered (SSR). From there, the client is then hydrated and a SPA-like experience ensues.
The following full-stack frameworks are natively supported by Workers:
